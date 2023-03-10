Beet Seeds to Grow on Your Farm and Sell

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Planting beets can be a lucrative venture- they are a versatile crop with a variety of uses. They are also fairly easy to grow, and they don’t require much maintenance, which can cut down on costs. Beets are a high-yield crop, so you can grow a large number of beets on a relatively small amount of land. And they have a long shelf life, which makes them great for selling to grocers and markets, and cuts down on waste.

Can Growing Beets From Seed Be Profitable?

Since beets have several uses, there is always a steady demand for them. Here are some of the ways you can make money from planting beets:

Food – Beets are a popular food crop that can be sold to local markets, grocery stores, and restaurants.

– Beets are a popular food crop that can be sold to local markets, grocery stores, and restaurants. Microgreens – Beet greens are the leafy tops of beets that can be used in salads, soups, and other dishes. You can sell beet greens separately or package them with the beets. Beet greens are highly nutritious and are in high demand, especially among health-conscious consumers. Check out our article on growing and selling microgreens here.

– Beet greens are the leafy tops of beets that can be used in salads, soups, and other dishes. You can sell beet greens separately or package them with the beets. Beet greens are highly nutritious and are in high demand, especially among health-conscious consumers. Check out our article on growing and selling microgreens here. Beet Sugar – Beet sugar is a natural sweetener that is made from sugar beets. They can be a great addition to a diabetes diet because they are low in calories and carbohydrates and high in fiber.

– Beet sugar is a natural sweetener that is made from sugar beets. They can be a great addition to a diabetes diet because they are low in calories and carbohydrates and high in fiber. Animal Feed – Beet pulp is a by-product of sugar beet processing that is high in fiber and is an excellent source of energy for livestock. You can sell beet pulp to farmers who are looking for affordable and nutritious animal feed.

Beet Seeds to Grow on Your Farm and Sell

If you’ve decided you’re ready to add beets to your crop rotation, your next step is to acquire beet seeds. Fortunately, there are some great options online, and we read through the information and reviews from two of our favorite sources – TrueLeaf Market and Etsy. The seeds featured on our list are all non-GMO seeds and come in different quantities. They are also the seeds of the most popular beet varieties in the market. Have a look through our 12 picks for beet seeds to grow on your farm and sell.

Organic Detroit Dark Red Beet Seeds

Not only are Detroit Dark Red beets’ roots tender and sweet – the deep green tops can be cooked like Swiss chard and used as microgreens. These seeds are organic, non-GMO, and heirlooms. Several quantity options are available.

Organic Detroit Dark Red Beet Seeds

Buy on Trueleafmarket

Chioggia Beet Seeds

Chioggia seeds grow a clean, crisp beet variety often sliced up for garden salads, garnishes, and pickling. They are favored among chefs because, unlike other beets, they don’t bleed their color when you cut them. But that’s not all when you cut a Chiogga beet in half, you reveal a beautiful, candy-striped red and white interior.

Chioggia Beet Seeds

Buy on Amazon

Bulls Blood Heirloom Seeds

This variety of beets is among the highest in nutritional value, which is great because of their plethora of uses in the kitchen! Not only that but they are often used as ornamental plants in gardens because of their beautiful deep red/purple color.

Bulls Blood Heirloom Seeds

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Heirloom Early Wonder Beet Seed

Like the Detroit Dark Reds, Early Wonder beets have both delicious greens and tasty roots. As their name suggests, they are early yielders too, with greens ready to harvest in just 33 days. These heirloom, non-GMO seeds come in packs of 25, 50, 100, and 500.

Heirloom Early Wonder Beet Seed

Buy on Etsy

Avalanche White Beet Seeds

White beets have a mild, sweet flavor, and they don’t stain like their red counterparts. Avalanche beets have a wide range of uses, from sliced raw on salads to a sweet addition to soup. These seeds are organic, heirloom, and non-GMO, and come in packs of 50 or 100.

Avalanche White Beet Seeds

Buy on Etsy

Heirloom Burpees Golden Beet Seeds

This heirloom beet variety was introduced by the Burpee Seed Company in 1940 and it still remains a favorite today. Its leaves are tender with attractive yellow stems – perfect microgreens for salads or garnish! And its roots are orange with a golden interior that won’t bleed. Several different quantities are available from this seller.

Heirloom Burpees Golden Beet Seeds

Buy on Etsy

Organic Crosby Egyptian Beet Seeds

Crosby Egyptian beets have long green tops with red stems that are often used raw in salads or sauteed. They are an early type of beet and keep their shape into the fall. The seeds come in various pack sizes.

Organic Crosby Egyptian Beet Seeds

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Sugar Beet Seeds

These sugar beet seeds come in packs of 250. Sugar beets are commonly used in the production of white sugar, and can also be used to make other refined sugars like molasses.

Sugar Beet Seeds

Buy on Etsy

Red Ace Hybrid Beet Seeds

Red Ace beets are highly adaptable and can grow in cooler temperatures. They have a sweet, mild flavor and are ideal for slicing, pickling or freezing. Their tops also make delicious microgreens.

Red Ace Hybrid Beet Seeds

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Cylindra Beet Seeds

These hardy beets are ideal for anyone who wants a larger yield of beets in a smaller space. They have a bold, earthy flavor and are often used for pickling and canning.

Cylindra Beet Seeds

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Ruby Queen Beet Seeds

Ruby Queen beets are able to thrive even in poor soil, making them easy to grow almost anywhere. These beets have a mild flavor and are great for canning and pickling. You can get 3 G., 4 oz., 1 lb., 5 lbs., or 25 lb. packets of these heirloom, non-GMO seeds.

Ruby Queen Beet Seeds

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Merlin Beet Seeds

Merlin beets are probably the sweetest of the red beets. That’s because they have one of the highest sugar contents of all the beet varieties. They are delicious raw or cooked, and have tasty green tops, too. These seeds come in packs of 10, 25, 50 and 100.

Merlin Beet Seeds

Buy on Amazon

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: