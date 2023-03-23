BlueJeans Basic is a Free Version of the Popular Video Conferencing App

A free version of video conferencing app BlueJeans by Verizon has been released that allows users to meet in groups of up to 25 people for an unlimited amount of time.

BlueJeans Basic boasts excellent call quality that includes Dolby Voice, HD Video and spatial audio, as well as top level noise reduction and dynamic leveling. As well as being free, the new video conferencing plan will allow users to meet, create and collaborate with peers across time zones for as long as they want.

Business Benefits of BlueJeans Basic

Along with high-fidelity audio and video, the BlueJeans Basic desktop and mobile app versions include key business features such as the seamless one-touch join-via-browser experience. Both the desktop and mobile versions also include calendar integrations, breakout sessions, file sharing, polling, and annotation for users sharing content.

Businesses will benefit from being able to facilitate more collaborative meetings as BlueJeans Basic works on every device. It also comes with enterprise-grade security to keep sensitive information safe.

Some of the other technical specs include integrated computer vision techniques and a field of artificial intelligence to provide amazing virtual background experiences. Users are also able to make on-the-fly lighting adjustments, plus the Auto-Camera Framing feature ensures each attendee is represented as professionally as possible during the meeting.

Helping Businesses Grow

The VP and GM of BlueJeans by Verizon, Chris Lewter, spoke about the inspiration behind BlueJeans Basic, saying: “At BlueJeans we’re always looking at ways we can be better partners to and for our customers. We also realize there is no one-size-fits-all approach to business, just like one size doesn’t really fit all when it comes to the clothes we wear.

“To better fit the needs of individuals and small businesses that may not require enterprise-level services, we’re excited to expand on our BlueJeans Meetings platform with a solution that emphasizes the most important basics – better audio quality and HD video reliability – to help them grow their business.”

BlueJeans Scores High in Survey

The makers of the BlueJeans video conferencing app must be in a good mood to provide a free-to-use version, and the results of a recent survey might explain why. According to TechValidate, a massive 94% of respondents agreed that BlueJeans is more reliable than its competitors.

An even higher 95% of respondents agreed that the ease-of-use of BlueJeans for small to medium-sized businesses is superior to other video conferencing providers.

