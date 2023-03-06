If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Boom microphones and boom arms are key tools for content creators, podcasters, and musicians. They allow for the precise positioning of microphones and keep them out of the way while recording. This translates to quality sound for the content you create, which can translate to a bigger audience.

For small business owners looking to get into podcasting, vlogging or just providing quality sound to your content, having boom microphones and boom arms as part of your setup will help you achieve professional results. With so much content online, sound quality is one of the differentiators for listeners.

10 Boom Microphone and Boom Arm Options

In 2023, there are many options available on Amazon if you are in need of a quality boom microphone and boom arm setup. Here are some of the options from some of the leading brands in the industry.

Shure SM7B Vocal Dynamic Microphone

Top Pick: The top pick on our list goes to the Shure SM7B Cardioid Dynamic Microphone: This is a dynamic microphone with a cardioid polar pattern that reduces background noise effectively. It features a frequency response range of 50Hz to 20kHz, an impedance of 150 ohms, and a sensitivity of -59dBV/Pa. The microphone also includes bass roll-off and mid-range boost controls.

Rode Broadcast-style Professional Studio Desk Boom Arm

Runner Up: The runner up is boom arm from a leading brand in audio technology. The Rode PSA1 is a professional microphone boom arm that allows for maximum flexibility and stability. It features a horizontal reach of 32.2” or 820mm and a vertical reach of 33” or 840mm, with a 360-degree rotation and a maximum load capacity of 2.4 lbs. It also includes a 2-axis swivel mount for precise positioning, internal springs to prevent external noise, and a cable management system for a tidy setup.

AKG Pro 220 Professional Studio Microphone

Best Value: The best value comes from AKG, a leading manufacturer of audio technology. The Perception 220 is a condenser microphone with a cardioid polar pattern that captures sound from the front while rejecting sound from the rear and sides. It features a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz, an impedance of 100 ohms, and a sensitivity of -36dBV/Pa. The microphone also includes a switchable 20dB attenuation pad and bass cut filter.

Blue Microphones Compass Broadcast Boom Arm

This premium boom arm is designed to hold up to 2.4 lbs and has a 32-inch reach. It has internal springs and built-in cable management, which allows for a clean and clutter-free workspace. It also has a 3/8″ and a 5/8″ adapter.

Audio-Technica AT2035 Cardioid Condenser Microphone

The Audio-Technica AT2035 is a condenser microphone with a cardioid polar pattern that captures sound from the front. It features a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz, an impedance of 120 ohms, and a sensitivity of -33dBV/Pa. The microphone also includes a switchable 80Hz high-pass filter and a 10dB pad.

Gator Frameworks Desk-Mounted Broadcast Microphone Boom Stand

Gator Frameworks Deluxe Desktop Microphone Boom Stand: This boom stand has a weighted base and adjustable height, making it perfect for desktop use. It also features a spring-loaded articulating arm with 4. 4 lbs. /2 kg max weight capacity and 32. 25”/940mm max extension for precise positioning of the microphone. The boom arm can be easily detached for portability.

Rode Procaster

The Rode Procaster is a dynamic microphone designed specifically for broadcast applications. It features a cardioid polar pattern, a frequency response range of 75Hz to 18kHz, an impedance of 320 ohms, and a sensitivity of -56dBV/Pa. The microphone also includes an internal shock mounting system to reduce handling noise.

Elgato Wave Mic Arm LP – Premium Low Profile Microphone Arm

This Elgato model is a professional-grade boom arm for streaming, podcasting, and recording. It has a 29.1-inch reach and can hold microphones up to 2.2 pounds. It also features an internal spring mechanism and built-in cable management to reduce clutter.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone

The Blue Yeti USB Microphone is ideal for recording vocals, podcasts, and music. It features four different pattern settings: cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, and stereo. The microphone also includes a mute button, gain control, and a headphone jack with volume control. It has a frequency response range of 20Hz – 20kHz and a maximum SPL of 120dB. The Blue Yeti is compatible with both Mac and Windows operating systems.

K&M König & Meyer Microphone Desk Boom Arm Stand

The K&M König & Meyer 23860.311.55 microphone desk arm is a high-quality, sturdy stand with a 3/8″ thread suitable for all common microphone holders. The arm length is 35.4 inches and it is adjustable to any angle and can be locked in place for stability. It has a load capacity of up to 2.2 lbs and comes with a clamp for easy mounting to a desk or table up to 2 inches thick.

What to Look for When Buying a Microphone and Boom Arm

If you are in the market for a boom microphone and boom arm, here are some of the features you should look out for so you can capture the most professional sound possible.

Boom Microphones

Directional Control: Boom microphones should have the ability to capture sound from a specific direction and reject sound from other directions.

High-Frequency Boost: A high-frequency boost can enhance the clarity of recordings and make them sound more natural.

Rugged Construction: Boom microphones should be built to withstand the rigors of field recording.

Shock Mount: A shock mount can help isolate the microphone from handling noise and vibrations.

Interchangeable Capsules: Some boom microphones have interchangeable capsules, allowing you to customize the microphone to suit different recording situations.

Mounting Options: Boom microphones should have a variety of mounting options, such as a boom pole mount and tripod.

Boom Arm

Sturdy: A sturdy boom arm is necessary to ensure that your microphone stays in place during recording.

Flexibility: A flexible design allows for easy adjustment and positioning of the microphone.

Weight capacity: Capable of holding the weight of your microphone is important to ensure stability and prevent damage.

Cable management: Built-in cable management solution helps keep your setup organized and tidy. A good boom arm should have channels to route the cables and keep them out of sight.

Shock Mount: A shock mount isolates the microphone from vibrations and noise that could be caused by table movements or typing. This ensures that your recordings are clean and clear.

Weight Capacity: Make sure to check the weight capacity of the boom arm before purchasing it. A high-quality boom arm can handle the weight of heavy microphones without sagging or dropping, providing a stable recording experience.

Compatibility: Make sure to choose a boom arm that is compatible with your microphone. Most boom arms are compatible with standard microphone mounts, but some may require an adapter.

FAQS for Boom Microphones

Can I use a boom microphone for live performances?

Yes, a boom microphone can be used for live performances, but it is important to choose a model with the appropriate polar pattern for the job, as well as suitable frequency response and SPL handling capabilities.

What is the difference between a dynamic and condenser boom microphone?

Dynamic microphones use a moving coil to convert sound waves into an electrical signal, while condenser microphones use a diaphragm and capacitor to achieve the same result. Dynamic microphones are generally more rugged and durable than condenser microphones.

Can I use a boom microphone for gaming?

Yes, a boom microphone can be used for gaming, and it is often the preferred choice among gamers due to its superior sound quality and noise-cancellation capabilities.

What should I look for when choosing a boom microphone?

It is important to consider the polar pattern, frequency response, SPL handling capabilities, and other technical specifications, as well as factors such as build quality, ease of use, and price. It is also important to choose a model that is compatible with your recording or streaming setup, whether you are using a computer, mixer, or other audio interfaces.

FAQs for Boom Arm

Can a boom arm be used with any microphone?

Most boom arms are designed to be used with standard microphone mounts. However, it is important to check the compatibility of the boom arm with your specific microphone before purchasing.

What is a shock mount?

A shock mount is a feature that isolates the microphone from vibrations and noise that could be caused by table movements or typing, ensuring clean and clear recordings.

Can a boom arm handle the weight of a heavy microphone?

High-quality boom arms can handle the weight of heavy microphones without sagging or dropping, providing a stable recording experience.

Do I need additional hardware to install a boom arm?

Some boom arms may require additional hardware or tools for installation, while others can be easily attached with a simple clamp. It is important to choose a boom arm that is easy to install and comes with clear instructions.

How does cable management help?

Cable management helps keep your setup organized and tidy by routing the cables and keeping them out of sight.

