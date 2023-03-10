50 Small Business Grants Available from Kevin Hart’s Tequila Brand

The Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) has announced that it will be awarding 50 small business grants through the Coramino Fund, a partnership with Kevin Hart’s Gran Coramino Tequila. The grants will be available to small businesses in cities across the United States, with a focus on those that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coramino Fund was created in 2021 as a response to the economic devastation caused by the pandemic. The partnership between LISC and Gran Coramino Tequila was formed with the goal of providing much-needed financial support to small businesses in underserved communities.

Each grant will be worth $10,000, and will be available to businesses that meet certain eligibility criteria. To be eligible for a grant, businesses must have 50 employees or fewer, be located in a designated LISC service area, and demonstrate that they have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Applications for the grants will open on March 15, 2023, and will be accepted on a rolling basis until all 50 grants have been awarded. Businesses can apply online through the LISC website.

Kevin Hart, the founder of Gran Coramino Tequila, expressed his excitement about the partnership with LISC and the impact it will have on small businesses. “Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and our economy, and they need our support now more than ever,” he said. “I’m proud to partner with LISC and the Coramino Fund to provide financial assistance to those who need it most.”

The Coramino Fund is just one of many initiatives launched by LISC to support small businesses during the pandemic. In addition to grants, LISC provides technical assistance and access to capital to help businesses survive and grow.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on small businesses, initiatives like the Coramino Fund are critical to their survival. By providing financial assistance and support, LISC and Gran Coramino Tequila are helping to ensure that these businesses can continue to serve their communities and drive economic growth.

