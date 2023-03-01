10 Carpet Cleaning Franchises

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The carpet cleaning industry in the United States was worth about $5.85 billion in 2022 alone. The market size has increased by around $1.5 billion since 2011.

Carpet cleaning services are in demand. And franchises in this industry come with advantages like a proven profit model and an already established image and brand.

Why You Should Start a Carpet Cleaning Franchise

A carpet cleaning franchise opportunity is profitable and labor-intensive. Wages are 30% of revenue and Florida has the highest number of businesses at 4,080.

Here are five other reasons why cleaning carpets is a valuable service and good business for a prospective franchisee.

These Franchise Owners Are Needed

Schools, workplaces, and businesses are reopening and a clean facility is important to a healthy and safe space. Clean carpets are an important part of an environmentally friendly atmosphere as remote employees return to work.

There’s Brand Recognition

Franchise opportunities like this are already well-known and have established, recognizable branding.

These Franchise Opportunites Are Stable

These businesses offer relatively low start-up and minimal ongoing overhead requirements. Commercial cleaning has consistent demand.

The Failure Rate is Low

As a new business owner, you’re jumping on board with an already successful business model. And there’s a big market. Consider a company like Green Solutions that focuses its efforts on property managers with several thousand rental properties.

You’ll Get Help

You’ll get a competitive edge through business assistance from the franchisor. From advertising help to training and supplies.

The Carpet Cleaning Industry in 2023

The carpet cleaning franchise industry is profitable. Combine upholstery cleaning with a new franchise that includes carpets. Add residential and commercial customers and projected revenue in America equals $4.964 billion by 2024.

Revenue for these cleaning services in 2023 is projected at $4.876 billion.

Here’s a list of the cleaning power to look after pet urine issues in San Francisco.

Best Carpet Cleaning Franchises

This type of franchise is lucrative. You need to consider the financial requirements that come with the cleaning equipment along with the initial franchise fee. Adding other services like air duct cleaning is good for scaling up.

Following is a list of carpet cleaning companies that have excellent franchise system frameworks.

1. Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

Oxi Fresh has been named one of the best cleaning franchises by Forbes magazine. Financial requirements here include an initial fee between $30,000 and $100,000. This industry leader also requires $41,900 in liquid capital to begin and $50,000 to start up. Oxi Fresh services include both residential and commercial upholstery cleaning.

2. COIT

Coit cleaning services has over 70 years of experience. They offer restoration services and carpet cleaning using green solutions. Franchise opportunities include exclusive territories.

3. Zerorez

This company uses a patented method called Powered Water. It’s free from harsh chemicals and effective like chem dry carpet methods. They offer a customer relationship management platform for franchisees. Their experience comes from the oil and gas industry.

4. Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning

Heaven’s Best carpet and upholstery cleaning company offers a variety of services including carpet dyeing. Heavens Best Carpet Cleaning has been franchising since 1983.

5. milliCare

This company offers commercial cleaning services. It’s been franchising since 1996 and has 61 locations. They also offer protective care for new carpets and hard services like textiles. The franchise fee is $45,000.

6. Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner

This family-owned chain prides itself on satisfied customers. That includes well-trained technicians and 24/7 responsiveness. They can service new carpets and other hard surfaces for residential and business customers.

There’s a research section on the franchise fee and franchise disclosure document here.

7. Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

This company has been a leader in the carpet upholstery cleaning space for years. The product quality rests on a process that uses 80% less water than the competition. They offer other cleaning services like grout cleaning. They also specialize in odor removal with natural powerful cleaning solutions. You can check out their commercial cleaning services opportunity here.

The franchise fee here is $23,500. Financing is available.

8. JDOG CARPET CLEANING

The initial investment here is between $38,000 and $170,000 dollars. Royalty fees are 2% and the franchise fee is between $10,000 and $25,000. This is a franchise focusing on opportunities for returning veterans.

9. KWIK DRY

Kwik Dry offers an oxygenated cleaning system that dries in one hour. Textile care and options for other surfaces like laminate flooring are included.

The franchise fee is $30,000. The website highlights a rapid growth of 3% from 2014 to 2022.

10. Servpro

These franchises specialize in cleanup and repairs as well as disaster restoration. That includes carpet and upholstery cleaning and mold remediation. Brand recognition is a big bonus here. Servpro is ranked in the top eight franchises by Entrepreneur magazine.

How to Choose the Best Carpet Cleaning Franchise Opportunities

Rug cleaning can be profitable. First ask yourself, “Is a franchise affordable ?” There’s more to it than offering low prices and a fantastic cleaning system.

Check out the book an expert named John developed on the subject. And the following tips.

Get A Good Overview

The Federal Trade Commission has supplied an excellent guide to get you started. Go through The Franchise Disclosure Document first.

Look at Average Revenue and Profits

Oxi Fresh Is a top company and you can request free info including profits and revenue by clicking on the tab.

Check Costs and Fees

Franchising can be expensive. You might need a bigger investment if you’re opening a spot in a crowded market in a big city. Keep in mind that startup franchise costs can set you back anywhere from $20,000 to $1 million.

Determine The Financing

Once you found a good franchise that includes several ways to make money like ventilation duct cleaning, you’ll need to look at financing. Several different possibilities include a business line of credit, equipment financing, business term loans, and even SBA loans. Here’s some more info.

How Much Does It Cost to Open a Carpet Cleaning Franchise?

Including the initial franchise fee, opening one of these businesses can cost as low as $3,500 and go all the way up to well over 1 million. Getting carpet fibers clean and providing healthy work environments isn’t cheap. There are a variety of costs that include those for chemicals, fuel, vehicles, and even equipment. These can be included with the franchise fees.

Is a Carpet Cleaning Franchise Profitable?

Cleaning for residential and commercial clients is profitable. Some quick research reports that franchisees can make upwards of $150 per hour.

SERVGROW details a path where you can make $75,000 by your third year. Adding value can be about putting together packages customers can use. Like ones that disinfect floors and high-touch surfaces.

