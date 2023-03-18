Casual Blazers for Men: Options for Upgrading Your Wardrobe

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As a modern business owner, it’s essential to have a wardrobe that can keep up with your busy lifestyle. Whether you’re heading to the office, a business meeting, or a casual event, a versatile blazer is a must-have item. A blazer can elevate any outfit, making you look sharp and professional. And a good blazer is versatile enough to wear with dress pants for work or with jeans for casual situations.

What To Look For In a Casual Blazer:

Fit: Your blazer should fit well – not be too tight or too loose. A blazer that's too tight will be uncomfortable, and one that's too loose will look sloppy.

Fabric: Choose a fabric that works for your climate and feels comfortable.

Care: This goes along with fabric – some material can only be dry cleaned or washed by hand. Consider how frequently you'll be cleaning the garment.

Color: Consider the colors you wear most often and choose a blazer that complements them. Prints are another option, but be careful not to pick something too busy.

Versatility: The right blazer can be dressed up or down and is appropriate for a variety of settings.

One important thing to remember when shopping for casual men’s blazers is sizing. Almost every clothing brand has its own sizing chart. Use a tape measure to get your accurate measurements and always check the size chart!

A blazer can add a touch of sophistication to any outfit while still feeling relaxed and comfortable. Once you’ve found the right one, pair it with dress pants, khakis, or jeans for an instant boost to your outfit. There are, however, some fashion mistakes that can happen with blazers. Here are some Do’s and Don’ts for styling a blazer:

Don't Wear with Shorts: A blazer is not meant to be worn with shorts, so avoid this combination.

Do Accessorize with a Tie or Pocket Square: Adding a tie or pocket square can take your blazer to the next level.

Don't Wear with Sneakers: Sneakers are too casual, even if you're wearing a blazer with jeans.

Sneakers are too casual, even if you’re wearing a blazer with jeans. Do Pair with Nice Shirts: Button-down shirts, sweaters, and polo shirts all look great with blazers. T-shirts generally do not.

Casual Blazers for Men: Options for Upgrading Your Wardrobe

Now that you have some idea of what to look for in men’s casual blazers, it’s time to begin shopping. We’ve collected 10 of the best casual blazers for men we found on Amazon. These range from men’s casual blazers to wear with jeans to blazers that will look sharp at work with dress pants. Check out our picks below for your next wardrobe staple.

PJ PAUL JONES Men’s Casual Knit Blazer

Top Pick: The casual knit blazer by PJ Paul Jones is made from a stretch knitted texture fabric said to be both lightweight and durable. It has notched lapels, 2 hip pockets, and comes in more than a dozen colors. This blazer can be paired with dress pants for a professional look, or with jeans for a more casual outfit.

Haggar Clothing Men’s In Motion Blazer

Runner Up: Haggar’s 100% polyester blazer has a 2 button closure and a tailored fit. It has stretch side panels for easy movement and comfort and is lightweight and wrinkle-resistant. There are 2 front pockets and a welt pocket at the chest.

Amazon Essentials Men’s Long-Sleeve Classic-fit Blazer

Best Value: Amazon Essentials’ highly-rated blazer comes in 3 classic colors and several size options. It’s machine washable, and made from a polyester blend fabric that is soft and smooth. A notched lapel and double-button front closure round out the features of this affordable blazer for men.

Perry Ellis Men’s Linen-Blend Suit Jacket Blazer

The breathable linen fabric makes this blazer wearable all day. It has 2 chest pockets, 2 flap pockets, and a double-button closure. This blazer is perfect for warmer months.

Van Heusen Men’s Slim Fit Flex Stretch Blazer

This fully lined, side-vented jacket has two interior pockets and added stretch. It is dry clean only and comes in a lot of customizable sizes.

P&L Classic Fit Men’s Blazer

Appropriate for year-round wear, this blazer features a classic fit and breathable, wrinkle-resistant fabric. It is fully lined in polyester and has functional pockets. It’s available in a variety of colors.

DTI BB Signature Men’s Modern Fit Blazer

The stylish check pattern and modern check print make this blazer a must-have. It features a double-button closure, working sleeve cuff buttonholes, and 3 pockets.

PJ Paul Jones Men’s Casual One Button Suit Blazer

This one-button blazer features an open left chest pocket with contrast color stitching, 2 insert pockets with flaps, and 2 inner pockets. It is lightweight, fully lined, and comes in a variety of colors.

COOFANDY Men’s Casual Corduroy Blazer

This vintage-style corduroy blazer has a classic, slim fit. It has one welt pocket at chest height and two flap pockets at waist height. This jacket is available in 4 different colors and is dry clean only.

Cloudstyle Mens Casual Slim Fit Blazer

Cloudstyle’s popular slim-fit blazer is 100% polyester with polyester lining for a lightweight fit. It comes in more than 30 different colors and is machine washable, which is a plus for those who don’t want to pay for dry cleaning!

