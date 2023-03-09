If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Growing cherry tomatoes can be a profitable business when done correctly. Cherry tomato plants can produce large batches of fruit each year, and come in many different varieties, such as black cherry tomatoes, sungold cherry tomatoes, grape tomatoes, etc.

Cherry tomatoes are extremely popular. Their compact size enables them to be packed with flavor, and with their many varieties, they can add a beautiful pop of color to salads and other dishes. Not to mention their health benefits. Cherry tomatoes contain vitamin C, potassium, and lycopene – even more than their larger counterparts. They are also lower in calories and carbohydrates.

Cherry tomato plants need plenty of sunlight and warm temperatures to grow well. A location that gets at least 6-8 hours of sunlight per day and is protected from wind is ideal. They also require rich, well-draining soil. This may be why many people grow cherry tomatoes in greenhouses. Regardless of where you plan to grow them, your cherry tomato plants can yield lots of delicious fruit as long as they are properly cared for.

There are a lot of different varieties of cherry tomatoes, as mentioned before, and some may be more profitable than others. You’ll have to do some research to determine which varieties are popular within your market.

The demand for cherry tomatoes has been growing, so if you’ve been thinking about growing them, now is a great time to start. As long as you have the right growing environment, you can get started turning a profit with cherry tomatoes. For more profitable crop ideas, check out our article Most Profitable Crops For Small Farms in 2023.

Cherry Tomato Seeds to Grow and Sell for Big Profits

With so many varieties, finding the right cherry tomato seeds can be challenging and confusing. We’ve tried to take some of the guesswork out of the picture for you by compiling a list of some of the best cherry tomato seed options we found online. We have both heirloom and hybrid seeds are on our list, and as many varieties as we could find. Check out our seed options and get started growing cherry tomatoes!

Supersweet 100 Hybrid Cherry Tomato Seeds

Supersweet 100 tomatoes are a favorite among tomato lovers. They are uniformly shaped and grow in long clusters. These hybrid seeds are non-GMO and come in packs of 10, 100, and 1000.

Organic Rainbow Mix Cherry Tomato Seeds

These heirloom rainbow cherry tomato seeds produce different colored cherry tomatoes, typically including red, yellow, orange, green, white, and black. The seeds are available in both small and large quantities, with about 10,000 seeds per oz.

Heirloom Fox Cherry Tomato Seeds

Choose from a pack of 10, 25, or 50 heirloom fox cherry tomato seeds. Fox Cherry Tomatoes are on the larger side of the cherry tomatoes, usually growing about 1.5 inches wide.

Red Grape Tomato Seeds

These seeds can produce good yields of ½ to ¾ oz bright red grape tomatoes. Red grape tomatoes are very flavorful and make ideal salad tomatoes. Choose from a pack of 10, 25, 50, or 100.

Black Cherry Tomato Seeds

Available in 1/4 oz., 1 oz., and 4 oz. packs, these black cherry tomato seeds are heirloom, organic, and non-GMO. They grow on a large vine and make great snacks.

Hybrid Sungold Cherry Tomato Seeds

Sungold cherry tomatoes are sweet to eat and beautiful to look at, thanks to their striking orange color. These hybrid, high-germination seeds produce clusters of 1″ golden cherry tomatoes. Choose from packs of 10, 100, 1000 or 5000.

Tiny Tim Cherry Tomato Seeds

Get 25 heirloom seeds per pack of these Tiny Tim cherry tomatoes. Their plants grow to about 12 inches high and yield beautiful scarlet-colored fruit.

Porter Heirloom Cherry Tomato Seeds

You’ll receive 12 seeds per pack of Porter cherry tomato seeds. Porter tomatoes originated in Texas; they produce a high yield and delicious taste.

Isis Candy Cherry Tomato Heirloom Seeds

These seeds will produce 1” round bicolor tomatoes that range in color from rose to red. They are non-GMO, USA grown, and open-pollinated.

World’s Smallest Tomato Seeds

The tomatoes that come from these seeds are also called tomberries – they’re deep red, extremely flavorful, and less than a 1/2 inch in diameter.

Organic Yellow Pear Cherry Tomato Seeds

These unusually-shaped, bright yellow tomatoes are great for adding color to salads. Choose from 4 different pack sizes.

Sugary Hybrid Tomato Seeds

These grape-shaped tomatoes are among the sweetest you can get! You can get 10, 100 or 1000 of these non-GMO seeds per pack.

