600+ Cleaning Business Names Ideas

Starting a cleaning business can be a lucrative and rewarding endeavor, but it also requires careful planning and preparation. However, before you start your cleaning service or janitorial business, you may need to think about what you’re going to name your cleaning company.

But coming up with an idea for a name for your cleaning business may be rather difficult. You’ve got so much else to think about before you start your first job or take on your first client.

We’ve gone to the trouble of crafting hundreds of cleaning business names ideas so you don’t have to.

Check out more about how to start a cleaning business.

Naming Your Cleaning Business

Pick one of these or let these cleaning business names be an inspiration for your own.

Cleaning Business Names Ideas

Here’s a gigantic list of names for your cleaning business:

Clean Sweepers Spotless Cleaning Co. The Cleaning Crew Sparkling Clean Dust Busters Tidy Touch Purely Clean Pristine Clean Simply Spotless Bright and Clean Clean and Clear Clean and Green Clean Queen Scrub-a-Dub-Dub Clean and Serene Clean and Go Clean Cut Clean Genie Clean Scene The Clean Machine Clean and Simple Clean and Fresh Clean Sweep Co. Clear Choice Cleaning Clean and Bright Clean Sweepers Inc. Pure Cleanliness Pure Clean Co. Pure Clean Solutions Green Clean Co. Eco Clean Clean Sweepers LLC Cleaning Experts The Cleaning Company The Cleaning Gurus Elite Cleaners Top Notch Cleaners Extreme Clean Fresh Start Cleaners Deep Cleaners Crystal Cleaners Maid to Clean A+ Cleaning Co. Immaculate Cleaning Pristine Pro Cleaners The Tidy Team Spotless Solutions Clean Freaks Cleaning Prodigies The Cleaning Pros The Cleaning Squad Clean N’ Clear Quality Cleaners A1 Cleaning Co. Clean as a Whistle All Bright Cleaners Cleaning Crusaders Cleaning Divas Cleaning Ninjas Cleaning Visionaries The Grime Fighters Happy House Cleaners The Housekeepers Master Cleaners The Neat Company Polished Cleaners Precise Cleaners Pristine Cleaning Services Pure Cleaning Shimmering Cleaners Sparkling Cleaners Inc. Spick and Span Cleaners Spring Cleaners Sun Cleaners Supreme Cleaners Swift Cleaners The Clean Factor The Clean Giants The Clean Team The Cleaning Authority The Cleaning Crusade The Cleaning Empire The Cleaning Machine The Cleaning Pros LLC The Cleaning Solution The Cleaning Wizards The Dirt Busters The Dust Masters The Maid Brigade The Shiny Cleaners The Sparkling Squad The Spotless Cleaning Co. The Tidy Maids Clean & Clear Co. Clean N’ Fresh Clean Sweepers & Co. Clean Sweepers Pro Clear Clean Co. Crystal Clean Co. Dustless Cleaning Co. Expert Clean Co. Fresh Clean Co. Impeccable Clean Co. Neat & Tidy Co. Perfect Clean Co. Prime Clean Co. Pure & Simple Co. Shine Clean Co.

Clever Cleaning Company Names

Those names not doing it for you? Check out even more clever cleaning business names:

Sweep Dreams Tidy Titans The Dust Busters Neat N’ Tidy The Scrub Squad Shine Bright A Clean Sweep Squeaky Cleaners Sparkle & Shine Clean Cut Solutions The Dirt Destroyers Clean Sweep Patrol Spotless Services Polished Pros Happy Home Cleaners The Clean Sweep Company Fresh and Clean Co. The Clean Sweep Brigade Clean House Co. Tidy Time Co. Maid for You Scrubbing Bubbles Cleaning Crew Co. House Helpers Dust Be Gone Dirt Demons Clean Concepts The Neat Freaks The Tidy Tribe House Heroes Clean Haven Cleaning Connoisseurs Pure Perfection Co.

Unique Cleaning Business Name Ideas

Even more cleaning business names for you to consider:

Sparkle Squad Janitorial Services ProClean Solutions Spotless Cleaning Co. Elite Maintenance Services Prime Cleaning Solutions Clean Sweep Janitorial Group Jani-King Commercial Cleaning Brighter Tomorrow Cleaning Services A-Plus Janitorial Services PureClean Professional Cleaning Neat & Tidy Cleaning Co. The Cleaning Crew Inc. Jani-Care Building Services Total Maintenance Cleaning Services Diamond Shine Cleaning Co. Clean Works Professional Cleaning Adept Cleaning Services Top-Notch Janitorial Solutions Shine Bright Cleaning Company Clean Sweep Professional Cleaning Absolute Clean Janitorial Services Liberty Commercial Cleaning Clean as a Whistle Janitorial Services Quality Maintenance Services Crystal Clear Cleaning Co. Upkeep Solutions Janitorial Clean & Clear Commercial Cleaning First-Rate Cleaning Services Eco-Clean Janitorial Group ClearView Cleaning Services Expert Maintenance Solutions Sunflower Cleaning Co. Classic Clean Janitorial Services Golden Touch Cleaning Solutions Complete Clean Janitorial Services Superior Cleaning Co. Clean Sweep Maintenance Services Citywide Cleaning Services Above and Beyond Cleaning Co. All-Star Janitorial Solutions Perfection Maintenance Services Renewed Janitorial Services Master Cleaners Inc. Paramount Maintenance Services White Glove Cleaning Co. Reliable Maintenance Solutions Fresh Start Cleaning Services Deep Clean Janitorial Group Supreme Cleaning Solutions Prime Time Janitorial Services

Funny Cleaning Service Names

A funny name for your cleaning business is a great way to capture the attention of potential customers and clients.

We’ve found some names that’ll make people take a second look at what your cleaning business is offering:

The Dirt Destroyers Scrub-a-Dub-Dub Maid in a Minute Suck It Up Cleaning Services Cleaning Ninjas Maid to Clean Dirt Divas No Dirt Left Behind The Clean Sweep Sweep Dreams Spotless Squad Clean Freaks Grime Busters Mop It Like It’s Hot Scrubby Dubby Doo Cleanliness is Next to Fabulousness Sweep It Under The Rug Dust Be Gone Broom Service Mr. Clean Team The Sparkle Squad The Tidy Titans The Wipe-Out Wizards The Scrub Squad The Sponge Squad The Cleaning Corps The Dust Bunnies The Grime Stoppers The Polish Posse The Scuff Scrubbers The Scrubbing Superstars The Squeegee Squad The Tidy Troops The Vacuum Vixens The Windex Warriors Clean Cut Cleaners Grime-Fighters The Housekeeping Heroes The Scrubbing Sirens The Suds Squad The Sweep Stars The Tidy Team A Tidy Touch All Cleaned Up Clean Sweepers Dirt Doctors Happy Scrubbers Maid of All Work Scrub A Doodle Doo Shine Bright Cleaning Services Spotless Solutions The Cleaning Commandos The Clean-up Crew The Cleanse Brothers The Dirt Demolishers The Germ Patrol The Mop Masters The Scrubbing Sisters The Soap Squad The Sparkling Service The Spick & Span Specialists The Spongebob Square Scrubbers The Super Scrubbers The Swab Squad The Tidy Tacklers The Vacuum Verminators The Wipe Wizards Tidy Time Dust Busters Scrub-A-Do Cleaning Co. Dirt Dusters Squeaky Cleaners Shine On Cleaning Services The Janitor Jesters The Scrubbing Seagulls

House Cleaning Business Names

If your cleaning business focuses on just house cleaning, you may want to consider these names:

Clean Sweepers Spotless Shine The Dust Busters Maid in Heaven Pristine Palace Neat and Tidy Fresh Start Clean Machine Pure Clean Perfectly Clean Shine Bright Cleaning Co. Tidy Titans Clean Freaks Dust Devils The Cleaning Crew Happy Homes Cleaning Sparkling Solutions The Scrub Squad Clean as a Whistle Grime Busters Housekeeper Heroes The Clean Scene House Cleaning Pros Dust to Dawn Cleaning Services Home Sweet Home Cleaning Co. All Cleaned Up Clear Choice Cleaning Pristine Properties Shine Time Cleaning Immaculate Interiors Brighter Days Cleaning A Cleaner Touch Dust Be Gone Top to Bottom Clean Maid for You Clean Living Co. Royal Cleaning Services Clean Sweep Housekeeping Fresh N’ Clean Happy House Cleaners Simply Clean Co. Clearview Cleaning Spic and Span Clean Slate Cleaning Co. Meticulous Maids A Touch of Cleanliness A Clean Sweep Housekeeping Perfect Clean Co. Tidy Time Cleaners Neatnik Cleaning Services Spotless Squad Professional House Cleaners The Cleaners Inc. Clean and Clear Housekeeping A Sparkling Clean The Clean Dream Team Bright and Clean Co. The Clean Machine Crew Clean Start Cleaning Services Fresh and Fabulous Cleaning Dream Clean Team The Tidy Team Perfectly Pristine The Neat Freaks The Clean Zone Cleaning Co. Clean Queen Co. Shimmer and Shine The Clean Sweepers Elite Cleaning Services Clean Freak Housekeeping Crystal Clean Co. A+ Cleaning Co. Fresh Breeze Cleaning The Clean Slate Crew Housekeeping Heroes Impeccable Cleaning Co. The Cleaning Authority Simply Spotless Cleaning Mr. Clean Co. Neat as a Pin Cleaning Clean Sweepers Cleaning Pinnacle Cleaning Services Clean Homes Inc. Clean House Co. A-1 Cleaning Co. Clean Sweep Co. Clean Home Solutions Sparkle and Shine Cleaning Co. Brighter Tomorrow Cleaning The Cleaning Company Clean Sweep Housekeeping Services Spotless Homes Co. Simply Clean Housekeeping The Tidy Team Cleaning The Clean Up Crew Clean and Clear Cleaning Services House Cleaning Genies The Clean Sweep Maids The Clean Sweep Housekeeping Services

Janitorial Business Names

Some cleaning business owners may want to use a different phrase, such as janitorial. We’ve put together a long list of janitorial business names that might fit your needs better than what we’ve shown thus far:

Sparkle & Shine Janitorial Services Swift Sweep Janitorial Spick and Span Janitorial Clear Choice Janitorial Green Clean Janitorial Neat & Tidy Janitorial Co. Pristine Janitorial Solutions A+ Janitorial Services Scrubbing Bubbles Janitorial Dust Busters Janitorial Spotless Janitorial Services Quality Clean Janitorial Co. Immaculate Cleaning Services Clean Sweep Janitorial Royal Flush Janitorial Premier Janitorial Solutions All-Star Janitorial Services The Cleaning Crew Janitorial Professional Pride Janitorial Elite Janitorial Services Meticulous Cleaning Co. Big Mop Janitorial Services Golden Broom Janitorial Crystal Clear Janitorial Mighty Clean Janitorial Perfect Clean Janitorial Co. Super Scrub Janitorial Silver Shine Janitorial Services The Sweeper Janitorial Co. Clean Works Janitorial Jani-King Cleaning Services Jan-Pro Cleaning Systems Clean Sweepers Janitorial Tidy Team Janitorial Clean Up Crew Janitorial Spiffy Clean Janitorial Top-Notch Janitorial Services Prime Time Janitorial Clean Machine Janitorial Ace Janitorial Co. Clean Cuts Janitorial First Class Janitorial Solutions Superb Cleaning Services Trusty Mop Janitorial Busy Bee Janitorial Classy Clean Janitorial Swift & Shine Janitorial Diamond Shine Janitorial Polished Cleaning Co. King of Clean Janitorial High-Quality Janitorial Services A1 Janitorial Solutions Fresh Start Janitorial Glistening Cleaning Co. Clean Sweep Janitorial Solutions Neat Freaks Janitorial Prime Clean Janitorial Pro Clean Janitorial Master Clean Janitorial Purify Janitorial Renew Janitorial Shine Bright Janitorial Clean Genie Janitorial Dream Clean Janitorial X-Treme Clean Janitorial No Dust Left Behind Janitorial Sweep Dreams Janitorial Clean Touch Janitorial Ace of Clean Janitorial Shine On Janitorial Prime Janitorial Co. Keep It Clean Janitorial Ultra Clean Janitorial Services Brighter Day Janitorial Clean Quest Janitorial

Even More Cleaning Business Names

Still can’t find what you’re looking for in a cleaning business name? Don’t worry. Here are even more cleaning business names ideas for you to consider:

Clean Queen Squeaky Clean Neat Treat Scrub Hub Mop Pop Polished Palace Sparkle Shark Tidy Tribe Fresh Nest Gleam Team Shiny Spruce Clear Sphere Swab Squad Spotless Scotty Clean Scene Broom Bloom Spick and Span Dazzling Dan Wash Dash Clean Cuisine Shine Line Dust Must Scrub Club Swish Wish Mop Top Grime Time Tidy Mindy Bright Light Wipe Stripe Clean Dream Sweep Sleep Shine Vine Spot Shot Squeegee Bee Polishish Purge Surge Scrub Rub Tidy Heidi Clean Jean Spruce Moose Sparkle Snarkle Slick Pick Tidy Miley Clean Gene Scrub Hub Club Glisten Kistin Scrub A Dub Swirl Pearl Clear Fear Clean Scene Broom Boom Shiny Tiny Wash Squash Wipe Swipe Sweep Peep Scrub Rub Dub Tidy Liddy Bright Sight Clean Lean Spot Trot Polish Trolish Scrub Pub Swirl Twirl Mop Hop Grime Prime Clean Jeanine Gleam Beam Shimmer Glitter Duster Buster Wash Mash Clear Tier Tidy Cody Scrub-a-doo Spic and Span Dan Wipe Snipe

Maid Services Business Name Ideas

If your cleaning company offers more maid services instead of focusing on the commercial cleaning industry, you’ll probably want a name that’s more specific to that niche.

Here’s 50 names for a maid services business:

Maid in the USA Merry Maids Maid 4 You Maid Magic Maid for You Maid in Heaven Maid to Clean Maid to Order Maid to Shine Maid Brigade Maid in a Minute Maid in Miami Maid for Miami Maid of Honor Maid in Style Maid 2 Clean Maid in Manhattan Maid in the City The Maid Squad The Maid Connection The Maid Masters The Maid Brigade Maid in Motion The Maid Spot The Maid Station Maid on Call The Maid Emporium The Maid Company The Maid Authority The Maid Services Specialists The Maid Department The Maid Dynasty The Maid Lab The Maid Zone The Maid Workshop The Maid House The Maid Team The Maid Service Co. The Maid Society The Maid League The Maid Factory The Maid Depot The Maid Firm The Maid Hive The Maid Works The Maid Services Group The Maid Studio The Maid Guild The Maid Network The Maid Haven

Eco-Friendly Cleaning Business Names

Your new cleaning business may specialize in using products that are eco-friendly, good for the environment. That’s a great idea considering how many people are more aware of the dangers of some harsher cleaning products.

An eco-friendly cleaning business could use one of these names or find some inspiration from the cleaning business names we’ve come up with in this niche:

Green Clean Co. EcoMaid Clean Earth Co. Nature’s Touch Cleaning Clean & Green Co. Earthwise Cleaning GreenGenius Cleaning EcoSweep Cleaning Green Sweepers Co. EarthFirst Cleaning Eco-Clean Solutions Simply Green Cleaning Green Wave Cleaning EcoCare Cleaning EarthMaid Cleaning GreenGenie Cleaning EcoNest Cleaning Pure Eco Cleaning GreenThumb Cleaning EcoPure Cleaning GreenBroom Cleaning EcoChic Cleaning EarthSmart Cleaning GreenMint Cleaning EcoGlow Cleaning EarthBrite Cleaning GreenGlow Cleaning EcoBliss Cleaning CleanPlanet Co. GreenSpruce Cleaning EcoCare Solutions Earthly Maid Cleaning GreenSweep Solutions EcoStyle Cleaning PureGreen Cleaning EarthSavers Cleaning GreenScape Cleaning EcoJoy Cleaning EarthBloom Cleaning GreenNexus Cleaning EcoFusion Cleaning CleanPlanet Solutions GreenSolutions Co. EcoHarmony Cleaning Earthly Clean Co. GreenMaid Solutions EcoZen Cleaning PureNature Cleaning EarthMint Cleaning GreenSavvy Cleaning EcoSavvy Solutions Earthly Solutions Co. GreenLion Cleaning EcoWell Cleaning PureLife Cleaning EarthSpark Cleaning GreenLeaf Cleaning EcoRays Cleaning Earthly Zen Cleaning GreenEssence Cleaning EcoGreen Solutions PureBalance Cleaning EarthBliss Cleaning GreenSphere Cleaning EcoClear Cleaning EarthFusion Cleaning GreenNest Cleaning EcoGenius Solutions PureZone Cleaning EarthZone Cleaning GreenZone Cleaning EcoZone Cleaning PureAir Cleaning Earthy Clean Co. GreenCo Cleaning

Commercial Cleaning Service Name Ideas

If your new business is focusing on offering services to other businesses, here are names more suitable for it:

How to check if your cleaning business name is available?

To check if a cleaning business name is available, you can follow these steps:

Start by doing a search on your preferred search engine to see if there are any businesses with the same or similar name as the one you have in mind. Check with your state’s Secretary of State office to see if the name you have in mind is already registered or reserved by another business in your state. You can usually find this information on their website or by contacting their office. Use a trademark search tool to check if the name you have in mind has already been trademarked by another business. You can use the US Patent and Trademark Office’s trademark search tool, or search for other online resources that provide similar services. Check if the domain name for your preferred business name is available. You can use domain name registrars like GoDaddy or Namecheap to search for available domain names.

By following these steps, you can ensure that the name you have in mind is not already taken and avoid any legal issues in the future.

What to do after you picked a name for your cleaning business

If you’ve finally decided on a business name for your cleaning service, congratulations! You’ve taken the first step in establishing your brand. However, the work doesn’t stop there. As a new business owner, you need to take several other steps to ensure your business is legally compliant, financially stable, and ready to start serving customers.

Register your small business

Once you have a business name for your cleaning service, you need to register it with the appropriate government agencies. Registering your business name will establish it as a legal entity and give you the right to operate it in your state or country. The registration process varies depending on your location, but you can typically do it online or by mail. You may need to provide some basic information, such as your business name, address, and the names of any partners or owners.

Depending on your location and the cleaning service you plan to offer, you may need to obtain certain licenses or permits to operate legally. Check with your local government or state to determine what licenses and permits are required for your business.

Apply for necessary licenses and permits

Depending on your location and the cleaning services you plan to offer, you may need to obtain certain licenses or permits to operate legally.

Get insurance

Insurance is essential for any business, including a cleaning service. You should obtain liability insurance, which will protect you if someone is injured or property is damaged while you’re working on a job.

Open a business bank account

Separating your personal and business finances is crucial for financial management and tax purposes.

Set up a bookkeeping system

Keeping track of your business finances is crucial for success. Set up a bookkeeping system to track your income and expenses, including any invoices, receipts, or bills. You may want to use accounting software to make this process easier.

Define your target market and cleaning services

To attract customers, you need to know who your target market is and what services you plan to offer. Research your local area to determine the demand for cleaning services, and define your target market based on their needs and preferences.

Create a business plan

A business plan is a roadmap for your business, outlining your goals, strategies, and financial projections. It will help you stay focused and organized as you grow your cleaning services business.

Build a website and social media presence

In today’s digital age, having an online presence is essential for any business. Build a website and social media profiles to showcase your cleaning services and connect with potential customers.

Hire employees or contractors

As your cleaning services business grows, you may need to hire employees or contractors to help with the workload. Decide which type of workers you need, and establish a hiring process to find the best candidates.

Purchase equipment and supplies

Invest in high-quality equipment and supplies to ensure you can provide top-notch cleaning service to your customers. This may include cleaning tools, chemicals, and transportation vehicles.

Advertise and market your business

Once you have established your target market, it’s time to get your name out there. Develop a marketing plan that includes advertising, direct mail, email marketing, and social media advertising.

Establish your pricing structure

Set your prices based on your target market, competition, and expenses. Determine your hourly rate or a flat fee.