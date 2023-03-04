If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

From professional artists to podcasters, the right microphone makes all the difference in the world to get the best sound. That is why a condenser microphone is a preferred tool to record music and sound by professionals and amateurs alike.

If you are looking for the right condenser microphone for your small business take the time to figure out how you are going to use it, what you will be recording as well as how often you will be using it. Condenser microphones are not as rugged as dynamic microphones, so you must be careful.

What is a condenser microphone?

Condenser microphones use electrostatic or capacitors to convert acoustic energy into electrical signals. It is made up of two condenser plates, one fixed and one mobile, separated by insulation. The floating plate allows the diaphragm of the microphone to function.

Because of their sensitivity to loud sounds condenser microphones capture a larger frequency range and have the ability to reproduce the speed of an instrument or voice. These are some of the reasons audio engineers and musicians prefer using these microphones.

10 Condenser Microphone Options in 2023

These condenser microphones on Amazon are from the leading brands in the world. You will find these types of microphones can be relatively cheap and very expensive. While there are cheaper and more expensive units, these cover a reasonable range of prices.

Rode NT1-A-MP Cardioid Condenser Microphones

Top Pick: Rode has made a name for itself with high-quality and affordable condenser microphones. As the top pick, this microphone has a large 1” capsule with a gold-plated diaphragm with a maximum SPL of 137 dB SPL. Additional features include a cardioid polar pattern, ultra-low noise, and self-noise of only 5dB (A), and it can be used as a stereo-matched pair.

AKG C214 Professional Large-Diaphragm Condenser Microphone

Runner Up: When it comes to microphones, AKG is an established brand recognized by professionals. The C214 is especially known. It is a large 1” diaphragm condenser with great dynamic range and ultralow noise with high-output sources of up to 156Db Spl. You also get a switchable 20Db attenuator and bass-cut filter along with integrated suspension.

Audio-Technica AT2035 Cardioid Condenser Microphone

Best Value: Audio-Technica is also a solid brand in the segment. It gets the best value because of the brand, quality of the product, and great price for a large diaphragm cardioid condenser microphone. The microphone has an integrated 3-pin XLRM-type connector, dynamic range (typical): 136 dB, 1 kHz at Max SPL, and frequency response of 20-20,000 Hz.

Neumann TLM 102 Condenser Microphone

Neuman has high-end condenser microphones that cost much more than this unit. But this doesn’t mean this one lacks any features. A large diaphragm with cardioid directional characteristics, a high maximum sound pressure level (144 dB), an audio sensitivity of 11dB, and a presence boost above 6 kHz to help vocals shine in the mix round up some of the many features.

Sennheiser e 965 Large Diaphragm Condenser Handheld Microphone

With 75 years in business, Sennheiser is known for its quality products. This large handheld diaphragm microphone has a switchable pick-up pattern (cardioid / super-cardioid). You also get a low-cut switch, switchable pre-attenuation (-10 dB), and a shock-mounted capsule. Moreover, Sennheiser gives you a 10-year warranty.

Blue Baby Bottle SL XLR Cardioid Condenser Microphone

The Blue Baby Bottle SL XLR cardioid condenser microphone can be used for recording, streaming, podcasting, gaming, and more. This is a large diaphragm unit delivering broadcast quality with an XLR connection, high-pass filter, -20dB pad, precise cardioid pattern and a brass backplate design.

Shure SM81-LC Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone

The SM81 is a unidirectional condenser microphone for wide frequency response, low noise and distortion characteristics, and very low RF susceptibility. It has a 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response, a cardioid polar pattern, and a 0 dB/10 dB lockable attenuator switch.

LCT-440-Pure Large-Diaphragm Condenser Microphone

This is a pure large diaphragm condenser microphone that delivers true all-around recording. The features include a Gold-Layered 1? true condenser capsule, cardioid pattern, a dynamic range of 133 dB, and a load impedance of 1,000 ohms.

MXL 770 Multipurpose Large Diaphragm Condenser Microphone

The MXL 770 delivers professional sonics and features for analog and digital recording at a consumer price. You get a condenser microphone with a 6-micron, 20-mm. gold-sputtered diaphragm, FET preamp, 20 Hz – 20 kHz frequency response, and impedance of 150 ohms.

Marantz Professional Large Diaphragm USB Condenser Microphone

Since 1953, Marantz has been making audio products. The MPM-1000U is an affordable large diaphragm condenser microphone that can be used for everything from podcasting to recording. Features include a directional cardioid polar pattern, pure-aluminum-plated, 14mm-diameter-diaphragm condenser capsule, and frequency response of 20–17,000Hz.

What to Look for When Buying a Condenser Microphone

There are several technical considerations to take into account when buying a condenser microphone. And this greatly depends on how and where you are going to use it. With that in mind, make sure to look at all these features and see if they apply to how you want to use the microphone.

Large Diaphragm: A large diaphragm is typically between 1 to 1.5 inches in diameter. This makes it more sensitive thus delivering an improved low-frequency response.

Small Diaphragm: Typically, less than 1 inch in diameter, a smaller diaphragm delivers greater accuracy and improved high-frequency response. This makes it better suited for recording instruments with greater detail, such as acoustic guitars and pianos.

High Sensitivity: The high level of sensitivity of these microphones is what allows them to capture the slightest nuances of a sound. That is why they are ideal for studios.

Extended Frequency Range: Look for ranges that are best suited for the recording you are going to do. A typical frequency response range goes between 20 and 20,000 Hz, but this varies with the manufacturer and mic.

Polar Patterns: You’ll have to choose between cardioid, super-cardioid, bi-directional, and omnidirectional. This means choosing the directionality of the microphone to best suit the recording. By capturing sound from a specific direction or from multiple sources at once.

Phantom Power: Condenser microphones usually require phantom power to function, which is a type of electrical current sent through the microphone cable from an external source, such as an audio interface or mixer.

Solid-state or Tube Electronics: Condenser microphones can have either solid-state or tube electronics. Solid-state microphones are generally more affordable and produce a clean, transparent sound. Tube microphones on the other hand deliver warm, natural sound and smooth, even response professionals prefer.

Low Distortion: High-quality condenser microphones have low distortion. This allows them to capture sound without adding any unwanted artifacts or coloration to help ensure a clear, natural recording.

FAQ

What is the difference between a condenser and a dynamic microphone?

Condenser microphones use a capacitor to convert sound waves into electrical signals, so they are more sensitive to sound thus producing a wider frequency range. Dynamic microphones use a moving coil, making them more rugged and handling higher sound pressure levels.

What types of condenser microphones are there?

Condenser microphones come in large diaphragm and small diaphragm designs. While the large diaphragm microphone is mostly used for studio vocals as well as any instrument recording where deep sound is required. The small diaphragm on the other hand is better suited to capture pure and natural sounds without added effects.

Why is the diaphragm size important in a condenser microphone?

The size of the diaphragm determines the performance at higher frequencies and the accuracy of the audio it produces.

What are the connectivity options for condenser microphones?

You have the option of USB condenser microphones or XLR condenser microphones.

What are the disadvantages of a condenser microphone?

Condenser microphones are fragile and require a power supply. These two shortcomings can be a problem when working in a live stage and locations with limited power.

