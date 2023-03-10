Constant Contact Launches Marketing Podcast for Small Business

Constant Contact, a leading provider of email marketing and online marketing tools for small businesses, has launched a new podcast called “Be a Marketer.” The podcast is intended to provide small business owners and marketers with tips, insights, and best practices for marketing their businesses effectively.

According to a press release by Constant Contact, the “Be a Marketer” podcast will cover a wide range of topics, including email marketing, social media marketing, content marketing, and search engine optimization. The podcast will feature interviews with marketing experts, entrepreneurs, and small business owners who have achieved success through effective marketing strategies.

“We know that small business owners are always looking for ways to improve their marketing efforts and reach more customers,” says Jesse Harriott, Chief Marketing Officer at Constant Contact. “Our ‘Be a Marketer’ podcast is a great resource for anyone who wants to learn more about marketing their business effectively.”

Constant Contact Marketing Podcast for Small Businesses

The first episode of the “Be a Marketer” podcast was released on March 8, 2023, and features an interview with renowned marketing expert, Seth Godin. The episode covers topics such as the importance of building a strong brand, creating a compelling value proposition, and using social media effectively to engage with customers.

Future episodes of the podcast will cover a wide range of topics, including email marketing best practices, search engine optimization tips, and social media marketing strategies. The podcast will be available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

Small businesses are a critical component of the US economy, accounting for nearly half of all private-sector jobs in the country. However, many small business owners struggle with marketing their businesses effectively, due to limited resources and a lack of expertise.

Initiatives like the “Be a Marketer” podcast are critical to helping small business owners overcome these challenges and achieve greater success. By providing practical tips and best practices for marketing their businesses, Constant Contact is helping to level the playing field and empower small business owners to compete in a crowded marketplace.

In addition to the “Be a Marketer” podcast, Constant Contact offers a range of email marketing and online marketing tools to help small businesses reach more customers and grow their businesses. The company’s mission is to provide small business owners with the resources and support they need to succeed in today’s fast-paced digital economy.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.