21 Craft Business Name Ideas

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Craft business names are an important part of establishing a brand identity and creating a lasting impression. When choosing a name for your craft business, it’s important to consider the type of crafts you create, your target audience, and the overall image you want to convey.

Some ideas for craft business names include incorporating descriptive words related to your craft such as “handmade”, “artisan”, or “custom”, using your own name or a unique word that represents your style, or combining words that evoke a specific feeling or mood. No matter what name you choose, make sure it’s memorable and reflects the creativity and quality of your craft business.

Craft Business Name Generators

Naming a creative craft business is an important step in establishing a unique and memorable brand identity. One way to generate a list of potential names is by using craft business name generator websites. These platforms allow users to input specific keywords related to their craft business and generate a list of catchy and memorable name ideas. This can save time and effort, and provide inspiration for entrepreneurs looking to stand out in a competitive market.

1. Shopify

The Shopify craft business name generator page is a helpful tool for anyone looking to start a craft business or rebrand their existing one. With just a few clicks, the page generates unique and creative business name ideas that are tailored to the craft industry. Users can input keywords related to their business or niche, and the generator will provide a list of suggestions to choose from. This saves time and effort and can help ensure your craft business name is memorable and distinctive.

2. Business Name Generator

Business Name Generator is a website that offers a variety of business name ideas, including those specifically tailored to the craft industry. Users can input keywords related to their craft business, such as the type of craft they create or the materials they use, and the site generates a list of suggestions. This is a great resource for those who may be struggling to come up with a unique and catchy name for their craft business. The site also offers tips and advice for choosing the perfect name, ensuring that your craft business stands out from the competition.

3. Brand Boy

Brand Boy is a website that offers a range of branding and marketing resources for entrepreneurs, including a business name generator. The name generator allows users to input keywords related to their business or industry and generates a list of unique and memorable name ideas. The platform also offers a range of other resources, such as business plan templates, marketing strategies, and social media tips. Brand Boy is a valuable resource for anyone looking to establish a strong and effective brand identity.

TheBrandBoy: Powerful Naming and Slogans Resources

4. Wordlab

Wordlab is a website that provides creative and unconventional name ideas for businesses, products, and brands. Users can browse through different name categories or use the name generator tool to come up with unique and memorable names. The platform also offers a community forum where users can get feedback and suggestions on their name ideas. Wordlab is a valuable resource for entrepreneurs and marketers looking to stand out from the competition and establish a strong and distinctive brand identity.

5. Wordoid

Wordoid is an online tool that generates unique and catchy names for businesses, products, and brands. Users can input specific criteria, such as word length and language, to create custom name ideas that fit their needs. Wordoid uses artificial intelligence to analyze a vast database of words and language patterns to generate names that are not only memorable but also easy to pronounce and spell. This platform is a great resource for entrepreneurs and marketers looking to establish a strong and distinctive brand identity.

6. Oberlo

Oberlo offers a free business name generator tool to help entrepreneurs come up with a unique and catchy name for their e-commerce business. Users simply input keywords related to their business or niche, and the generator provides a list of available domain names that match those keywords. This tool saves time and effort and can help entrepreneurs establish a strong and memorable brand identity for their online store. Additionally, Oberlo offers a range of resources to help entrepreneurs build and grow their businesses, making it a valuable resource for anyone in the e-commerce industry.

Websites Featuring Lists of Creative Craft Business Names

There are several websites featuring lists of creative craft business names that can be used as inspiration. Some popular ones include Worthstart, Soocial, and Cruxfinder. These websites provide a range of unique and catchy names for a craft business, making it easier for entrepreneurs to find the perfect name that reflects their brand and attracts customers.

7. Worthstart

Worth Start has compiled a list of 450 craft business names to inspire your own naming process. From puns to alliterations to simple and straightforward names, this resource can help spark creativity and give you a sense of what type of name would fit your brand. Additionally, the article provides tips for choosing the right name, such as avoiding hard-to-spell words and considering the length and domain availability of potential names.

Craft Business Names: 450+ Names For Craft Business (worthstart.com)

8. Soocial

Soocial provides a list of unique and catchy names for craft businesses. They understand the importance of having a great name to stand out in a competitive market. The website also offers tips and strategies for creating your own craft business name. Additionally, they provide a service to help entrepreneurs brainstorm and develop their perfect business name.

9. Cruxfinder

The article on Cruxfinder offers a comprehensive guide to choosing the perfect name for your craft business. It suggests using keywords, brainstorming, and checking name availability. The article also provides a list of unique and catchy business names to inspire your creativity. It emphasizes the importance of selecting a name that reflects your business’s vision and values to attract the right customers.

10. Namesbeast

The article “Craft Business Names – 600+ Ideas for Your Brand Name” from NamesBeast offers over 600 craft business name ideas, organized by category and theme. The article also provides tips for choosing the perfect name and advice on how to check if the name is available for use. With such a comprehensive list of names, readers are sure to find inspiration for their own craft business.

11. Rocket Business Builder

Rocket Business Builder offers a comprehensive list of craft business name ideas for entrepreneurs. The website provides tips and guidelines for creating a name that will stand out and be memorable, while also being unique and relevant to the business. With categories such as “Vintage & Rustic,” “Nature & Outdoors,” and “Whimsical & Fun,” the site offers a variety of options to inspire business owners in the creative industry.

12. BrandonGaille

BrandonGaille offers a list of 101 catchy and creative craft business names. The names are sorted by industry types, such as knitting or jewelry, making it easy to find inspiration for a craft business name that suits your niche. The website also includes tips on how to choose the perfect name for your craft business.

13. ToughNickel

The ToughNickel website offers a comprehensive guide on how to choose a perfect name for your craft business, providing various tips and naming strategies. The article emphasizes the importance of a unique and memorable name and suggests using brainstorming techniques and name generators to create catchy and creative names. Additionally, it advises conducting thorough research and checking for availability before finalizing the name.

Find More Ideas for Amazing Craft Business Names

If you’re struggling to come up with a great business name for your craft business, there are plenty of resources online to help. From name generators to brainstorming exercises, you can find more ideas for amazing craft business names. Just make sure to keep your target audience in mind and choose a name that reflects your brand and values.

14. Etsy

Etsy’s “Top Tips for Choosing Your Etsy Shop” offers helpful advice for choosing the perfect name for your Etsy shop, including using keywords, brainstorming ideas, and checking for availability. They also suggest getting feedback from others and testing your name to see if it resonates with your target audience.

15. Naming Force

NamingForce is a website that allows businesses to crowdsource their naming needs. Users can post their business or product name requirements, and a community of creatives will submit their suggestions. This approach allows for a wide range of unique and innovative ideas, and businesses can choose the name that best fits their needs. NamingForce offers packages that include trademark searches and domain name availability checks, ensuring that businesses have all the necessary tools to establish a strong and memorable brand identity.

16. Fiverr

Fiverr offers a wide range of business naming services to help entrepreneurs come up with the perfect name for their business. With a large pool of talented freelancers from around the world, Fiverr allows you to browse and select from a variety of business naming packages that suit your needs and budget. From brainstorming creative business names to conducting market research and testing, Fiverr’s business naming services provide a convenient and affordable way to kick-start your branding process.

17. Brand Bucket

BrandBucket is a business naming platform that offers a curated collection of unique and catchy business names, along with logos and domain names. It has a wide variety of business names that can be sorted by category, style, and length, making it easy to find the perfect name for your business. BrandBucket also offers a trademark validation service to ensure that the name you choose is available for use.

18. Squadhelp

Squadhelp is a platform that connects businesses with a community of creatives to help name their company, product, or brand. Users can launch naming contests and receive hundreds of name suggestions from naming experts. Squadhelp offers a variety of services, including trademark validation, audience testing, and domain name availability checks, to ensure that the chosen name is legally sound and effective. This platform offers a unique and collaborative approach to naming and can help businesses establish a strong and memorable brand identity.

19. Brands Are Boring

Brands Are Boring is a creative agency that specializes in branding and marketing solutions for businesses. They believe that a brand is more than just a logo or a name – it’s an experience. Their team of experts works closely with clients to understand their business, target audience, and unique selling points to create a compelling brand identity. They offer a range of services, including brand strategy, logo design, packaging design, social media marketing, and more, to help businesses stand out in their industry and connect with their customers.

20. Social Media

Social media platforms can be a great resource when it comes to naming your business. Start by looking at hashtags related to your industry or niche and see what other businesses are using. You can also ask for suggestions or opinions from your followers, or run a poll to gauge which name resonates the most with your target audience. However, be cautious about trademark issues and make sure to conduct thorough research before finalizing a name.

21. Keyword Search

Using a keyword search to name your business involves identifying and analyzing relevant keywords related to your industry or product. These keywords can be found through online research tools such as Google AdWords, SEMrush, or Ahrefs. Once you have compiled a list of keywords, you can use them to brainstorm potential business names that accurately reflect your brand and the services or products you offer. By incorporating targeted keywords into your business name, you can improve your chances of being discovered by potential customers through search engines and online directories.

Choosing the Perfect Craft Business Name

The following steps will help guide you in finding catchy craft business names.

Brainstorm Craft Business Name Ideas

Brainstorming craft business name ideas is an essential step in creating a brand that stands out. Begin by listing keywords that describe your business and brainstorming words and phrases that complement those keywords. You can also use a thesaurus or online tools to find synonyms and related words. The goal is to find a name that is catchy, memorable, and reflective of your brand’s values and personality.

Shortlist Ideas For Your Craft Business Name

After brainstorming a list of potential names for your craft business, it’s important to narrow down the options to a shortlist of the most promising candidates. Consider factors such as uniqueness, relevance, and memorability when making your final selections. Share the shortlist with friends and family for feedback, and test the top choices with potential customers to determine which name resonates the most.

Get Feedback on Your Craft Company Name

Getting feedback on your craft company name can be incredibly helpful in making a final decision. Share your shortlist of names with family, friends, and potential customers to gauge their reactions and get suggestions for improvements. This feedback can help you refine your options and choose the perfect name for your business.

Check that Your Business Name is Available

Before finalizing your craft business name, it’s important to ensure that it’s available for use. Check that the name is not already trademarked or being used by another company. You can search for the availability of the name using online databases or hire a trademark attorney to help with the process. This can prevent legal issues down the line and give your business a unique identity.

Final Words

Choosing the right name for your craft business is crucial because it sets the tone for your brand identity and can impact how customers perceive your business. It is important to choose a name that is memorable, unique, and easy to pronounce.

To assist in the naming process, name generators can be used to provide inspiration and generate ideas. By utilizing a keyword search, you can narrow down potential name options that align with your business and brand values. With the right name, your craft business can stand out in a crowded marketplace and attract the right customers.

Why is a Great Name Important for Your Craft Business?

A great name is important for your craft business as it helps to create a strong brand identity, attract customers, and differentiate your business from competitors.

A well-thought-out name can convey your brand message and reflect the values of your business, making it easier for customers to remember and recognize your business.

A good name can also help with marketing and word-of-mouth referrals, which are essential for the growth of a craft business.

What is a Good Name for a Craft Business?

A good name for a craft business should be unique, memorable, and relevant to your brand and target audience.

Consider incorporating keywords related to your craft, such as materials or techniques, into your name to make it clear what your business is about.

It’s also important to choose a name that is easy to pronounce and spell, as well as being available as a domain name and on social media platforms.

A good name should reflect your business’s personality and brand values while being catchy and memorable to customers.

READ MORE: