85 Amazing Food Business Ideas You Could Start in 2023

The food service industry includes way more than simple restaurants. There are tons of unique niches and business models that can help entrepreneurs turn a profit. If you’re looking to start your own food business, here are some ideas to consider.
What is a food business?
A food business can include anything related to serving, selling, or processing food and beverages. This includes restaurants, grocery stores, mobile food stands, catering services, and businesses that support food sellers.
The Food Industry in 2023
The food industry has changed dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic began. With many traditional restaurants struggling, consumers are increasingly interested in delivery, carryout, and specialty food services.
Top Ideas for Food Businesses
If you’re looking for the best food business ideas to start in 2023, here’s an extensive list.
1. Food Truck Business
Food trucks sell various types of food out of mobile vehicles at festivals and special events. This type of small food business can sell anything from burgers to Mexican food.
2. Food Delivery Business
Offer delivery services for those looking for restaurant food or even groceries in your area.
3. Baby Food Business
Baby food purees, pouches, and safe snacks are always in demand by new parents.
4. Fast Food Restaurant Franchise
The fast food industry often uses a franchise business model. There are plenty of options you can buy into.
5. Coffee Shop Business
The coffee shop industry is full of unique businesses, from full-service locations to mobile carts.
6. Hot Sauce Business
The hot sauce industry is currently experiencing heightened demand. Come up with your own unique blends and sell them to markets or in an online store.
7. Ice Cream Shop
Ice cream shops can sell a variety of flavors. And these businesses are generally small, so they come with low overhead.
8. Catering Business
A catering business doesn’t require a physical location. You can work with clients who host special events and bring food and serving equipment to their venue.
9. Catering Equipment Rental
Alternatively, you may rent cooking and serving equipment to catering businesses or event hosts.
10. Bakery Business
If you love baking, start your own bakery with a storefront location. Alternatively, you could sell baked goods to other local shops.
11. Vending Machines Business
Purchase vending machines with snacks and beverages and partner with local office buildings and shopping centers to place them.
12. Retail Store
A retail model can also work in the food industry. Open a storefront that sells packaged foods or ingredients.
13. Grocery Store
Full grocery stores can also work well. Offer a local market with friendly service, or specialize in healthy food or organic options.
14. Food Kiosk
Food kiosks are small stands that offer a specific type of food at a special event or larger shopping center. For example, you may offer soft pretzels at a local mall or festival.
15. Organic Food Stand
If you grow produce or offer other organic food, open your own farm stand to sell directly to consumers.
16. Gourmet Popcorn Shop
Popcorn is a popular snack for gifting and special events. Offer unique flavors and sell tins that people can give as gifts.
17. Meal Prep Business
Offer prepared meals and/or ingredients that people can use to improve their diet.
18. Cooking Class Instructor
Teach cooking classes in person or online to help others learn how to make their favorite dishes.
19. Restaurant Supply Shop
Start a retail business that sells food service equipment and supplies to local restaurants.
20. Produce Delivery Service
Offer nutritious food like fruits and vegetables on an ongoing basis. Many produce businesses even offer discounts on produce that has small imperfections.
21. Gourmet Candy Shop
Use quality ingredients to create gourmet candies and sell them in a physical store or online.
22. Meal Kit Service
Provide all the ingredients people need to make specific recipes. Offer products in-store or by delivery.
23. Recipe Blogger
Share your recipes with followers online. Use affiliate income and online ads to earn revenue.
24. Restaurant Reviewer
You can also start your own website sharing restaurant reviews in your area or around the world.
25. Food Influencer
Focus on social media to grow your following. Then partner with brands to spread the word about their products or services.
26. Cookbook Author
Write your own cookbook and find a publisher or sell your self-published work online.
27. Snack Subscription Box
Put together a selection of snacks in a particular niche and send your subscription box to customers on an ongoing basis.
28. Restaurant Consulting Service
Share your business expertise with restaurant clients as a consultant.
29. Food Photographer
Use your photography skills to help bloggers, cookbook authors, and other food businesses market their offerings.
30. Juice Bar
Juice and smoothies are popular with health-conscious consumers right now.
31. Brewery
Open a brewery with your own fresh beverages and food options.
32. Charcuterie Board Service
Put together charcuterie boards full of meats, cheeses, and produce that people can buy for events.
33. Food Tasting Service
Offer your services to local food businesses that want to offer samples. Set up booths for them at various events to get people to try their products.
34. Gift Basket Service
Put together gift baskets full of chocolates, snacks, and other treats and deliver them to recipients.
35. Farmers Market
Farmer’s markets are popular in both urban and rural communities and generally earn money from vendor fees.
36. Kitchen Supply Shop
Offer products for home chefs, from pots and pans to personalized cutting boards.
37. Nutrition Coach
Work with clients individually who want to improve their nutrition.
38. Personal Chef
Prepare meals for clients in their homes or businesses on an ongoing basis.
39. Wine Club
Start a monthly wine subscription to let customers try different flavors.
40. Tea Shop
Offer various teas in either a retail or online setting.
41. Cake Decorator
Create aesthetically pleasing cakes for weddings and other events.
42. Food Stylist
Help food magazines and event planners put together unique food displays.
43. Spice Shop
Offer various spices to help chefs and home cooks add flavor to their meals.
44. Dairy Farming Business
A dairy farm can simply sell milk to food producers or create a variety of dairy products under its own brand.
45. Specialty Cheese Market
Cheese is a popular specialty for a small retail shops.
46. Delivery-Only Restaurant
Start a restaurant that doesn’t need a large location by sticking with delivery and/or carry out services.
47. Produce Farm
Grow fruits, vegetables, and other types of produce to sell to retail outlets.
48. Pet Food Business
Offer gourmet pet food to those wanting to improve their furry friends’ nutrition.
49. Canning Business
Can fruits, vegetables, and other products to preserve their lifespan and sell them to shops or consumers.
50. Food Packaging Business
Offer packaging services to food businesses that want to sell in stores or online.
51. Food Branding and Design Service
Or focus on designing food packaging and branding elements for these brands.
52. U-Pick Farm
Some farms opt for a u-pick model where people can visit and pay for the opportunity to pick their own blueberries, pumpkins, or other items.
53. Herb Farm
Those with small spaces may instead grow herbs like basil and cilantro.
54. Fish Farm
Fish farming provides reliable access to seafood for food producers.
55. Mobile Bartending Service
Offer your services as a bartender for special events and pop-ups.
56. Olive Oil Supplier
Olive oil can be a high-end niche for a food retail business.
57. Restaurant Pop-Up Location
Offer a space for restaurants or chefs to host special events.
58. Winery
Start a vineyard or wine-tasting room where you offer wine and cheese for visitors.
59. Distillery
Alternatively, focus on distilled drinks like whiskey. Many of these businesses also offer food or special events.
60. Jerky Seller
Sell processed meats like beef jerky. Since this product is preserved, it can be sold either in stores or online.
61. Food Service Rentals
Rent out food service kiosks and machines for restaurants or special events. Think popcorn makers, cotton candy machines, and similar items.
62. Energy Drink Seller
Energy drinks are quite common and come in a huge array of flavors and styles.
63. Homemade Pasta Maker
Freshly made pasta is always in demand by both consumers and restaurants.
64. Food Wholesaler
If you have a large amount of any food product, consider selling it wholesale to grocery stores, restaurants, or other food businesses.
65. Sauce Production Company
There are tons of sauces to sell, from basic condiments to flavorful marinades.
66. Food Tourism Guide
Offer food tours or guides to people who visit your area.
67. Doughnut Shop
Doughnuts are popular both for breakfast and dessert. Unique flavor combinations can really make these businesses stand out.
68. Bagel Shop
A bagel shop is a tried and true food business idea that can work in nearly any market.
69. Deli
Delis may offer packaged meats and cheeses or prepared foods like soup and sandwiches.
70. Farm-to-Table Restaurant
A farm-to-table restaurant stands out by offering fresh ingredients straight from growers. You may even have your own farm or garden to source items.
71. Honey Producer
Honey comes from bees. So experienced beekeepers can use this hobby to offer a unique food product.
72. Cooking YouTube Channel
Start your own YouTube channel sharing recipes or reviews and earn income from ad-sharing revenue.
73. Food Mobile App
Launch a mobile app that helps people find recipes, restaurants, or other food-related options.
74. Meat Processor
A meat processing company takes large cuts of meat and turns them into packaged items ready for sale.
75. Cold Storage Facility
Cold storage is useful for businesses that need extra refrigerated or freezer space for fresh foods and beverages.
76. Food Transport Service
Many food companies also need refrigerated transportation options to get their products where they need to go.
77. Fine Dining Restaurant
Fine dining is one restaurant niche that provides a truly upscale experience with fresh ingredients and hand-crafted menu items.
78. Diner
A diner is another popular niche that focuses on comfort foods like breakfast and sandwiches.
79. Vegan Restaurant
Vegan restaurants or those that use mainly plant-based ingredients are becoming increasingly popular in many markets.
80. Gluten-Free Food Shop
Gluten-free restaurants, bakeries, and retail stores may also be popular with those who have an intolerance to this ingredient.
81. Allergy-Friendly Foods
There are also plenty of options for alternatives to common allergens. For example, SunButter offers a popular option for replacing peanut butter.
82. Online Foodie Community
Create an online membership community that people can join to share recipes and tips with one another.
83. Pizza Shop
Pizza shops are always in demand and can offer everything from delivery to artisan-crafted pizzas.
84. Home-Based Kitchen
A home-based kitchen can prepare various foods to sell to other businesses like restaurants and bakeries. This cuts down the startup costs, but you’ll likely still need approvals and inspections from your local health department.
85. Kitchen Rental Business
If you have a commercial kitchen, rent it out to chefs, caterers, and food businesses for a flat fee.
How much does it cost to start a food business?
The costs involved in starting a food business vary widely depending on your niche. Some online food business ideas like recipe blogging or restaurant reviewing may only require $100 or less. However, full-service restaurants and food processing businesses can cost $1 million or more.
Which food business is most profitable?
Profitability varies widely among food business ideas. However, food products with lots of demand and low overhead costs tend to translate well into profitable business ideas. For example, coffee shops, pizza restaurants, and fast-food restaurant franchises can all be quite profitable. Food trucks can also be highly profitable since they tend to have lower overheads.
What is the easiest food to sell?
There are many food products that can easily be mass-produced and sold at a high profit. For example, breakfast foods like eggs and pancakes tend to be easy to sell in large quantities. Baked goods, barbecue, and fried foods are also popular and easy to make.
What kind of food sells the best?
The top-selling foods in America include burgers, french fries, pizza, ice cream, donuts, and chicken tenders.
What foods can you sell from home?
The best foods to sell from home include those that can easily be packaged and delivered to nearby shops or shipped to online customers. Examples include jars of jam, salsa, bread, and cookies.
Image: Envato Elements
More in: Develop an Idea