500+ Catchy Hair Business Names Ideas [2023]

A catchy name for your hair business attracts clients, creates a memorable brand, and differentiates you from competitors. It also sets the tone for your salon’s atmosphere, reflecting your services and target market.
Moreover, a catchy name generates curiosity, increases word-of-mouth marketing, and contributes to a strong online presence. And the right name can make your hair business more successful, so choose wisely to make a lasting impression.
Tips for Creating Cool and Catchy Hair Business Names
To create cool and catchy hair business names, consider these tips:
1) Keep it short, simple, and easy to pronounce.
2) Ensure it’s unique and memorable to stand out.
3) Reflect your salon’s atmosphere, services, and target market.
4) Incorporate puns or wordplay for a fun twist.
5) Avoid limiting future growth by being too specific.
6) Research existing names to prevent trademark issues.
7) Seek feedback from friends, family, or potential clients before finalizing.
Catchy Hair Business Names
Catchy, cute hair business names can play an important role in the success of a hair business. After all, it is the first thing people see whether they are walking down the street or on your social media page. It helps to establish brand recognition, create a memorable impression, and stand out in a crowded market. Here are some hair business names to get you started.
- Hair Goals
- Mane Attraction
- Strand Society
- Hairitage
- Locks & Lather
- The Hair Affair
- Tress Trendz
- Hair Haven
- Mane Event
- Strand Savvy
- Hair Therapy
- Mane Avenue
- Tress Talk
- Hair Studio 101
- Mane Magic
- Curl Culture
- Strand Style
- Hair Envy
- Mane Street
- Locks of Love
- Hair Dynasty
- Tress Obsession
- The Hair Spot
- Strand Supreme
- Hair Flair
- Mane Atelier
- Tress Chic
- Hair Haven
- The Hair Palace
- Strand Sensations
- Mane Muse
- Tress Tamer
- Hair Perfection
- Strand Sensational
- Hair Nook
- Mane Society
- Tress Masters
- Hair Bliss
- Strand Street
- Hair Craft
- Maneology
- Tress Couture
- Hair Sanctuary
- Strand Studio
- Mane Maven
- Tress Express
- Hair Diva
- Strand Stylez
- Mane Makeover
- Tress Trove
- Hair Ambition
- Strand Oasis
- Mane Mansion
- Tress Transformation
- Hair Bliss
- Strand Elegance
- Mane Essentials
- Tress Trends
- Hair Boutique
- Strand Salon
- Mane Appeal
- Tress Style
- Hair Luxe
- Strand Deluxe
- Mane Movement
- Tress Touch
- Hair Innovations
- Strand Elite
- Mane Society
- Tress Mastery
- Hair Loft
- Strand Artistry
- Mane Evolution
- Tress Traditions
- Hair Vixen
- Strand Impressions
- Mane Bliss
- Tress Luxe
- Hair Couture
- Strand Experts
- Mane Bliss
- Tress Universe
- Hair Elegance
- Strand Perfection
- Mane Beauty
- Tress Dream
- Hair Infinity
- Strand Glam
- Mane Utopia
- Tress Luxuries
- Hair Fusion
- Strand Secrets
- Mane Essentials
- Tress Envy
- Hair Icon
- Strand Salon & Spa
- Mane Emporium
- Tress Whisperer
- Hair Trendz
- Strand Quest
- Mane Glow
- Tress Emporium
- Hair Flirt
- Strand Aura
- Mane Therapy
- Tress Couturier
- Hair Whisper
- Strand Opulence
- Mane Muse
- Tress Refined
- Hair Spot
- Strand Masterpieces
- Mane Necessities
- Tress Regal
- Hair Genie
- Strand Artisans
- Mane Beauty Co.
- Tress Royalty
- Hair Innovations
- Strand Elite
- Mane Palace
- Tress Enchantress
- Hair Reflections
- Strand Sophisticate
- Mane Couture
- Tress Empowerment
- Hair Legacy
- Strand Class
- Mane Magnifique
- Tress Etiquette
- Hair Empire
- Strand Symmetry
- Mane Aesthetic
- Tress Wonders
- Hair Elixir
- Strand Symphony Co.
- Mane Legacy
- Tress Impressions
- Hair Artistry
- Strand Style Co.
- Mane Appeal Co.
- Tress Innovations
- Hair Paradise
- Strand Serendipity
- Mane Dynasty
- Tress Enchantments
- Hair Brilliance
- Strand Brilliance Co.
- Mane Expression
- Tress Royalty Co.
- Hair Revolution
- Strand Evolution
- Mane Moments
- Tress Inspiration
- Hair Magic Co.
- Strand Reflections
- Mane Inspiration Co.
- Tress Magic
- Hair Essentials Co.
- Strand Essentials Co.
- Mane Dreams
- Tress Emporium Co.
- Hair Beyond
- Strand Beyond
- Mane Masters
- Tress Perfectionists
- Hair Perfection Co.
- Strand Luxe Co.
- Mane Goddess
- Tress Radiance Co.
- Hair Radiance Co.
- Strand Artistry Co.
- Mane Radiance Co.
- Tress Goddess
- Hair Goddess Co.
- Strand Aura Co.
- Mane Aura Co.
- Tress Haven
- Hair Haven Co.
- Hair Gals
- Strand Haven Co.
Hair Color Company Names
A hair color company is a business that creates and sells hair color products for professional and consumer use. These products can range from permanent and semi-permanent hair dyes to toners, glosses, and color enhancers.
Hair color companies conduct research and development to create new formulas and color shades, as well as offer education and training to hairstylists and colorists. They also market their products through various channels such as salons, online stores, and retail outlets. Some hair color companies also offer additional hair care products such as shampoos, conditioners, and styling products.
- Chroma Co.
- Hue Haven
- Dye Dazzle
- Tinted Tresses
- Color Couture
- Chromatic Charm
- The Shade Room
- Prism Provisions
- The Hue House
- Bold and Beautiful
- Rainbow Roots
- Vivid Ventures
- Chroma Craft
- Chroma Culture
- Pigment Palace
- Color Café
- Color Crush
- Color Culture
- Color Corner
- Color Canvas
- Colorful Chronicles
- Color Co.
- Color Me Happy
- Color My World
- Color Cartel
- Color Splash
- Dye Dynamics
- Chroma Crafters
- Chroma Concepts
- Chroma Chemist
- The Color Bar
- The Color Studio
- The Colorist Collective
- Rainbow Reflections
- Chromatic Culture
- Chromatic Concepts
- Chromatic Chronicles
- The Color Brigade
- The Hue Hype
- The Color Chateau
- The Chroma Collective
- Chroma Chronicles
- Chroma Cartel
- The Hue Harvest
- The Chroma Co.
- The Color Closet
- The Tinted Touch
- Chromatic Chic
- Chromatic Chronicles
- Chromatic Concepts Co.
Names for Hair Products
A good hair product name can benefit a new hair product line. A good name can make the product more marketable and easier to promote and establish brand recognition and loyalty.
- Pure Nourishment
- Luxe Locks
- Healthy Hair Habits
- Silk & Shine
- The Hair Hub
- Mane Essentials
- Sleek & Smooth
- Hair Harmony
- Vital Volume
- Moisture Magic
- Brilliantly Bold
- Glamorous Growth
- Root Revival
- Clean Cut
- Bouncy & Beautiful
- Soft & Supple
- Hair Haven
- Silky Soft
- Volume Vixen
- The Hair Hero
- The Mane Attraction
- Perfectly Polished
- Naturally Nourishing
- Intense Repair
- Heavenly Hair
- The Gloss Boss
- Hair Health HQ
- The Style Setter
- The Hair Whisperer
- Style Savvy
- Shimmer & Shine
- Color Craze
- Hair Harmony Co.
- The Mane Event
- The Hair Architect
- The Hair Couturier
- The Hair Whisper Co.
- Hair Health Haven
- Bold & Beautiful Co.
- The Hair Oasis
- The Hair Refinery
- Hair Haven Co.
- Purely Polished
- The Hair Chemist
- The Hair Symphony
- The Hair Muse
- The Hair Emporium
- The Hair Room
- Hair Fusion Co.
- The Hair Artisan
20 Unique Hair Business Names Ideas for Salons
Having unique, creative hair business names will grab the attention of your customers. A unique name can also help with online visibility and search engine optimization.
Here are 20 unique hair business name ideas for salons:
- Tress Trendsetters
- Mane Marvels
- Locks and Lashes
- Hairitage House
- Strand Stylez
- Crown Cuts
- Glamour Locks
- Tangle Tamer
- Hair Habitat
- Clipper Culture
- Strand Society
- Beauty Braids
- Mane Method
- Hair Haven
- Sassy Strands
- Curl Couture
- Strand Savvy
- Hair Hype
- The Cutting Edge
- Style Studio
Hair Brand Names
If you are going to create a brand for your hair company, here are some hair business names that might work for you.
- Mane Maven
- Crown & Glory
- Hair Oasis
- Lush Locks
- Tress Treasures
- Strand Squad
- Hair Haven
- Luxe Locks
- Hairitage
- Mane Marvels
- Weaving co
- Glossy Mane
- Strand Styles
- Hair Honey
- Envy Hair
- Glamorous Tresses
- Hair & Beyond
- Rapunzel’s Mane
- Mane Society
- Hair Frenzy
- Crowned Beauty
- Hair Majesty
- Mane Attraction
- Locks of Love
- Hair Couture
- Mane Street
- Hair Appeal
- Curl Culture
- Hair Euphoria
- Mane Muse
- Hair Harmony
- Luscious Locks
- Virgin Hair
- Hair Affair
- Mane Essentials
- Hair Rhapsody
- Mane Magic
- Crown & Mane
- Hair Luminosity
- Tress Trends
- Hair Diva
- Mane Dreamer
- Hair Heaven
- Strand Sensation
- Mane Bliss
- Hair Emporium
- Mane Masterpiece
- Hair Couture
- Strand Serenity
- Mane Element
- Hair Dynasty
- Strand Studio
- Hair Envy
- Mane Perfection
- Hair Perfection
- Mane Dynasty
- Hair Studio
- Hair Element
- Mane Serenity
- Strand Couture
- Hair Bliss
- Mane Sensation
- Hair Dreamer
- Crown & Tress
- Hair Lush
- Mane Emporium
- Strand Maven
- Hair Majesty
- Mane Appeal
- Glossy Locks
- Hair Aura
The Best Hair Business Names
- The Hair Studio
- The Hair Room
- The Hair Co.
- The Mane Room
- The Mane Co.
- Mane Street Salon
- Locks & Braids
- The Hair Loft
- The Hair Spot
- Hairitage Salon
- Hair Works Salon
- The Hair Bar
- Mane Attraction Salon
- The Mane Event
- Hair Extension Session
- Hair Haven Salon
- The Hair Emporium
- The Hair Gallery
- The Mane Room Salon
- Hair Crafters Salon
- Mane Magic Salon
- The Hair Suite
- The Mane Spot
- Hair Reflections Salon
- Mane Appeal Salon
- The Hair Boutique
- Mane Excellence Salon
- Hair Wave Salon
- The Hair Connection
- Mane Image Salon
- The Mane Source
- Hair Dynasty Salon
- The Hair Haven
- Mane Works Salon
- The Hair Den
- Hair Utopia Salon
- Mane Event Salon
- Hair Oasis Salon
- The Hair Room Salon
- Mane Look Salon
- The Mane Connection
- Hair Haven Spa
- Mane Street Spa
- The Hair Lounge
- Mane Appeal Spa
- The Mane Room Spa
- Hair Synergy Salon
- The Hair Loft Spa
- Mane Reflections Salon
- The Hair Emporium Spa
- The Hair Gallery Spa
- Mane Attraction Spa
- The Hair Bar Salon
- Hairitage Spa
- Hair Works Spa
- Mane Magic Spa
- The Hair Spot Spa
- The Hair Suite Salon
- Mane Excellence Spa
- Hair Wave Spa
- Mane Image Spa
- The Mane Source Salon
- Hair Dynasty Spa
- The Hair Connection Spa
- Mane Works Spa
- Hair Utopia Spa
- The Hair Den Spa
- Mane Event Spa
- Hair Oasis Spa
- The Hair Room Spa
- Mane Look Spa
- The Mane Connection Spa
- Hair Haven Salon and Spa
- Mane Street Salon and Spa
- Mane Appeal Salon and Spa
- Mane Reflections Salon and Spa
- Hair Lounge
- Mane Element
- Hair Charm
- Strand Sensation
- The Hair Haven Salon & Spa
- Mane Affair
- Hair Rhapsody
- Luxe Locks Salon
- Mane Bliss
- Hair Dynasty
- Glamorous Tresses Salon
- Mane Masterpiece
- Hair Emporium
- Tress Treasures Salon
- Hair Aura
Guide: How To Name Your Hair Company
Choosing the right name for your hair company is essential. Your company’s name is the first thing people will hear and see, and it sets the tone for what your company represents. Your company’s name should be memorable, easy to spell and reflect your brand’s values and identity. Here’s a guide on how to name your hair company:
- Consider your brand identity: Think about your brand’s values, mission, and unique selling point. What sets your hair company apart from others? What is your target market, and what message do you want to convey through your company’s name?
- Brainstorm: Start by brainstorming potential names. Get creative and come up with as many ideas as possible. Think about the words that relate to your brand identity and the hair industry.
- Check for availability: Once you have a list of potential names, check if they’re available. You can check the availability of domain names and social media handles using platforms like GoDaddy and Namechk.
- Make it easy to spell: Your company’s name should be easy to spell and remember. Avoid using complicated words or spellings that may confuse potential customers.
- Keep it short and simple: A short and simple name is easier to remember and can make your brand more memorable. Avoid long names that are hard to say or remember.
- Use keywords: Incorporate keywords related to your business into your company’s name. This can help with search engine optimization and make it easier for potential customers to find you online.
- Get feedback: Get feedback from others on your potential names. Ask friends, family, or even customers for their opinions on the names you’ve come up with.
Your company’s name is a key part of your brand identity. With the right name, your hair company can stand out and make a lasting impression.
Tips for Creating Unique Hair Business Names Ideas for Salons
Creating a unique name for your hair salon can be challenging, but it’s essential to make your business stand out. Here are some tips to help you come up with unique hair business name ideas for salons:
- Consider your target market: Think about the age group, gender, and location of your target market. This can help you come up with a name that resonates with your audience.
- Play with words: Use puns, alliteration, or rhyming words to make your salon name catchy and memorable.
- Get creative with spelling: You can also get creative with spelling by using unique letter combinations or replacing letters with numbers or symbols.
- Use your location: Incorporating your location into your salon name can help customers find you more easily. For example, “Soho Salon” or “Upper East Side Hair”.
- Think about your services: Incorporate the services you offer into your salon name. For example, “Blowout Bar” or “Color Co.”
- Look at your competition: Research your competition to see what names they’re using. This can help you come up with a name that sets you apart.
- Get feedback: Get feedback from friends, family, or potential customers on your potential names to see which ones resonate best.
Remember, unique hair business names can set you apart from the competition and make a lasting impression on potential customers. Take the time to brainstorm potential names and get feedback before deciding on one.
Start With Brainstorming Names for Your Hair Business
Brainstorming is an essential part of coming up with a business name idea. Here are some steps to take when brainstorming for a business name:
- Research your industry: Start by researching your industry and understanding the language and terminology used. This can help you come up with relevant keywords for your business name.
- Define your brand identity: Think about what sets your business apart from competitors and the values you want to convey. Consider your target audience and what kind of name would resonate with them.
- Use a thesaurus: Use a thesaurus to find synonyms for words related to your business. This can help you come up with variations on words and make your name more unique.
- Get creative: Don’t be afraid to get creative with wordplay, alliteration, or puns. This can make your name more memorable and catchy.
- Brainstorm with others: Brainstorming with others can help you generate more ideas and get feedback on potential names.
- Narrow down your list: After brainstorming, narrow down your list to a few potential names. Check for availability and get feedback from others before making a final decision.
Brainstorming is a creative process, so don’t be afraid to think outside the box and have fun with it when looking for the right hair business names. So, take the time to brainstorm and find the perfect name for your business.
Tips for Creating Hair Company Names with Rhyming and Alliteration
Tips for creating hair business names with rhyming and alliteration are to play with words, use a thesaurus, and brainstorm with others. Rhyming can make your name catchy and memorable, while alliteration can make it more pleasing to the ear. Here are some hair company names that incorporate rhyming and alliteration:
- Mane Muse
- Hair Harmony
- Luscious Locks
- Hair Affair
- Mane Essentials
- Hair Rhapsody
- Mane Magic
- Crown & Mane
- Hair Luminosity
- Tress Trends
- Hair Diva
- Mane Dreamer
- Hair Heaven
- Strand Sensation
- Mane Bliss
- Hair Emporium
- Mane Masterpiece
- Hair Couture
- Strand Serenity
- Mane Element
- Hair Dynasty
- Strand Studio
- Hair Envy
- Mane Perfection
- Hair Perfection
- Mane Dynasty
- Hair Studio
- Hair Element
- Mane Serenity
- Strand Couture
- Hair Bliss
- Mane Sensation
- Hair Dreamer
- Crown & Tress
- Hair Lush
- Mane Emporium
- Strand Maven
- Hair Majesty
- Mane Appeal
- Glossy Locks
- Hair Aura
- Strand Swagger
- Mane Moves
- Hair Hype
- Tress Trendy
- Hair Hero
- Mane Muse Salon
- Luscious Locks Salon
- Hair Affair Studio
- Mane Essentials Spa
- Hair Rhapsody Salon
- Mane Magic Hair
- Crown & Mane Salon
- Hair Luminosity Studio
- Tress Trends Spa
- Hair Diva Salon
- Mane Dreamer Studio
- Hair Heaven Spa
- Strand Sensation Salon
- Mane Bliss Studio
- Hair Emporium Salon
- Mane Masterpiece Spa
- Hair Couture Studio
- Strand Serenity Salon
- Mane Element Hair
- Hair Dynasty Studio
- Strand Studio Spa
- Hair Envy Salon
- Mane Perfection Hair
- Hair Perfection Studio
- Mane Dynasty Salon
- Hair Studio Spa
- Hair Element Salon
- Mane Serenity Spa
- Strand Couture Hair
- Hair Bliss Studio
- Mane Sensation Salon
- Hair Dreamer Spa
- Crown & Tress Studio
- Hair Lush Salon
- Mane Emporium Hair
- Strand Maven Salon
- Hair Majesty Studio
- Mane Appeal Spa
- Glossy Locks Salon
- Hair Aura Spa
- Strand Swagger Studio
- Mane Moves Salon
- Hair Hype Spa
- Tress Trendy Salon
- Hair Hero Studio
- Mane Muse Hair
- Luscious Locks Studio
- Hair Affair Salon
- Mane Essentials Studio
- Hair Rhapsody Spa
- Mane Magic Spa
- Crown & Mane Hair
- Hair Luminosity Salon
- Tress Trends Salon
- Hair Diva Studio
- Mane Dreamer Salon
- Hair Heaven Salon
- Strand Sensation Spa
- Mane Bliss Salon
- Hair Emporium Spa
- Mane Masterpiece Salon
- Hair Couture Spa
- Strand Serenity Studio
- Mane Element Spa
- Hair Dynasty Salon and Spa
- Strand Studio Salon
- Hair Envy Spa
- Mane Perfection Spa
- Hair Perfection Salon
- Mane Dynasty Spa
- Hair Studio Salon
- Hair Element Spa
- Mane Serenity Salon and Spa
- Strand Couture Studio
- Hair Bliss Salon and Spa
- Mane Sensation Spa
- Hair Dreamer Salon and Spa
- Crown & Tress Salon
- Hair Lush Studio
- Mane Emporium Studio
- Strand Maven Spa
- Hair Majesty Salon and Spa
- Mane Appeal Salon and Spa
- Glossy Locks Studio and Spa
- Hair Aura Salon and Spa
- Strand Swagger Salon
- Mane Moves Salon and Spa
- Hair Hype Salon
- Tress Trendy Studio and Spa
- Hair Hero Salon and Spa
- Mane Muse Salon and Spa
- Luscious Locks Spa
- Hair Affair Salon and Spa
- Mane Essentials Salon and Spa
- Hair Rhapsody Salon and Spa
- Mane Magic Salon and Spa
- Crown & Mane Studio
- Hair Luminosity Salon and Spa
- Tress Trends Studio and Spa
- Hair Diva Salon and Spa
- Mane Dreamer Salon and Spa
- Hair Heaven Salon and Spa
- Strand Sensation Salon and Spa
- Mane Bliss Salon and Spa
- Hair Emporium Salon and Spa
- Mane Masterpiece Salon and Spa
- Hair Couture Salon and Spa
- Strand Serenity Salon and Spa
- Mane Element Salon and Spa
- Hair Dynasty Salon and Spa
- Strand Studio Salon and Spa
- Hair Envy Salon and Spa
- Mane Perfection Salon and Spa
- Hair Perfection Studio and Spa
- Mane Dynasty Salon and Spa
- Hair Studio Salon and Spa
- Hair Element Salon and Spa
- Mane Serenity Salon and Spa
- Strand Couture Salon and Spa
- Hair Bliss Salon and Spa
- Mane Sensation Salon and Spa
- Hair Dreamer Salon and Spa
- Crown & Tress Salon and Spa
- Hair Lush Salon and Spa
- Mane Emporium Salon and Spa
- Strand Maven Salon and Spa
- Hair Majesty Salon and Spa
- Mane Appeal Salon and Spa
- Glossy Locks Salon and Spa
- Hair Aura Salon and Spa
- Strand Swagger Salon and Spa
- Mane Moves Salon and Spa
- Hair Hype Salon and Spa
- Tress Trendy Salon and Spa
- Hair Hero Salon and Spa
- Mane Muse Salon and Spa
- Luscious Locks Salon and Spa
- Hair Affair Salon and Spa
- Mane Essentials Salon and Spa
- Hair Rhapsody Salon and Spa
- Mane Magic Salon and Spa
- Crown & Mane Salon and Spa
- Hair Luminosity Salon and Spa
- Tress Trends Salon and Spa
- Hair Diva Salon and Spa
- Mane Dreamer Salon and Spa
- Hair Heaven Salon and Spa
- Strand Sensation Salon and Spa
- Mane Bliss Salon and Spa
- Hair Emporium Salon and Spa
- Mane Masterpiece Salon and Spa
- Hair Couture Salon and Spa
- Strand Serenity Salon and Spa
- Mane Element Salon and Spa
- Hair Dynasty Salon and Spa
- Strand Studio Salon and Spa
- Hair Envy Salon and Spa
- Mane Perfection Salon and Spa
- Hair Perfection Studio and Spa
- Mane Dynasty Salon and Spa
- Hair Studio Salon and Spa
- Hair Element Salon and Spa
- Mane Serenity Salon and Spa
- Strand Couture Salon and Spa
- Hair Bliss Salon and Spa
- Mane Sensation Salon and Spa
- Hair Dreamer Salon and Spa
- Crown & Tress Salon and Spa
- Hair Lush Salon and Spa
- Mane Emporium Salon and Spa
- Strand Maven Salon and Spa
- Hair Majesty Salon and Spa
- Mane Appeal Salon and Spa
- Glossy Locks Salon and Spa
- Hair Aura Salon and Spa
- Strand Swagger Salon and Spa
- Mane Moves Salon and Spa
- Hair Hype Salon and Spa
- Tress Trendy Salon and Spa
- Hair Hero Salon and Spa
- Mane Muse Salon and Spa
FAQs
How important is the name of my hair business?
The name of your hair business is critical because it’s the first impression customers will have of your brand. A memorable and relevant name can help your business stand out in a competitive market.
How can I choose a name that represents my brand?
Consider your brand identity and values, your target audience, and the services you offer when choosing hair business names. The name should reflect your brand and resonate with your audience.
Should my business name include keywords?
Incorporating relevant keywords can help with search engine optimization and make it easier for potential customers to find you online. However, it’s essential to avoid using too many keywords, which can make the name sound forced.
How can I make my business name unique?
Get creative with wordplay, alliteration, or puns to make your business name memorable and catchy. Brainstorm with others and use a thesaurus to come up with unique variations on words related to the hair industry.
Should I choose a name that is easy to spell and pronounce?
Yes, your business name should be easy to spell and pronounce to avoid confusion and ensure it’s memorable. Avoid complicated spellings or unusual names that may be difficult to remember.
How can I ensure my business name is available?
Check the availability of the name you choose by searching for domain names and social media handles. It’s essential to choose a name that is unique and not already in use by another business in your industry.
READ MORE:
- Your Business Name
- Reasons why you Need a Unique Business Name
- How to Buy a Business Name
- Register Your Small Business
Image: Envato Elements
More in: Business Name Ideas