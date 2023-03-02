Knife Sharpening Tools – Your List for Starting a Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Looking for an excellent side hustle? Or maybe a business that’s flexible enough that you can run it from home? The sharpening business in America was worth $70.9 million in 2020. And it’s expected to grow annually.

Knife sharpeners only need a website and tools to get started.

The Art of Sharpening Knives

One of the big target markets is consumers. You can sharpen their knives so they don’t need to replace them. Businesses like restaurants need to keep their knives sharp. Think butchers and chefs as well as clippers and shears for salons and barbers.

Homeowners can use a sharpening process for chainsaws, mower blades, and gardening tools.

Why Are Quality Knife Sharpening Tools Important?

A good knife sharpener can keep a sharp edge on blades. That means even slices in the kitchen and restaurant. Moreover, a sharp edge doesn’t slip so it’s safe.

A dull blade can also cost time and money because they have chips and burrs that cause wear and tear. A sharpener clears up the edge of blades to make them more effective.

READ MORE: Best Gifts for Chefs in 2022

Professional Knife Sharpening Equipment and Tools List

Starting one of these businesses means knowing what kind of sharpening supplies you’ll need. The best knife sharpener enterprise has low ongoing expenses. With the right equipment, you’ll make good profits.

Finding a good knife sharpener means sorting through different types, like manual or electric. And then there are supplies to sort through.

Here’s a place to get some early support.

Electric Knife Sharpeners

An electric sharpener is a popular choice. It’s never a good idea to touch the moving parts on these. Most electric sharpeners that are high-end come with the ability to angle. And a way to hone the blade like a separate rod.

The Best Rated

The Popular Mechanics Pick

The Chefs Choice

Handheld Knife Sharpeners

The idea is to get a smooth edge that’s fine, and sharp. There are different types of handheld sharpeners that can accomplish this goal for any blade. Here are a few of the top picks that will keep your fingers safe at the same time. Look for features like a ceramic blade that is good to hone with.

Guided Knife Sharpening Systems

The idea behind sharpening sessions is to maintain edges. There are several different sharpener manufacturers in this category. Look for one that will let you sharpen a blade with a stone that will let you change grits without needing to switch out the sharpening rod. Anything from Work Sharp qualifies as a top pick. Look for products with clamps that keep the knife’s edge in place.

A kitchen organizer or drawer is a fine place to keep your stock of knives.

READ MORE: Best Work Pants for Men

Knife Sharpening Stones

A sharpening stone is the most common and popular way to get a consistent edge on knives and tools. These are versatile and can be applied to almost any edge.

You can choose from:

Water Stones

Diamond Products

Arkansas Stones

Oil Stones

Natural Products

Bench Stone Systems

Ceramic Stones

Shapton Ceramic Water Choices

Regardless of the sharpener you choose, you’ll need to know a few things about the correct angle to use. Oil and water provide lubricants on the surface so you’ll get a sharp edge.

You need to look into a flattening stone. These are used to flatten or level the surfaces of these tools. There are two basic types, made of either silicon carbide or a meal plate.

Knife Hones and Sharpening Steels

If you’re looking for honing steel that works well choose one made of stainless steel. Remember that name and sharpening steel are the same thing.

Picking the right kind of honing rod depends on your budget and a few other things. Here are a few choices that will get everything from your scissors to your axes in great shape. Make sure any rod you choose to hone with has a good grip.

READ MORE: Best Work Pants for Women

What Is the Best Knife Sharpening Method for Pocket Knives?

It’s important to make sure that your pocketknife is always sharpened. Here are a few steps that will help keep its edge. Remember to find the proper edge angle before you begin.

Sharpen the edges at a 15 to 20° angle on both sides of the knife. Watch out you don’t take off too much metal. Burrs can make it hard to pull through the material. You want the edge thin like a razor.

You can get knives sharper with a stone. It’s best to start with the coarse grit and move on to finer great versions. Honing your blade with ceramic rods works too, and here are a few ceramic sharpeners. These are as tough as diamonds.

Wondering if you need a knife sharpener for your pocket knife? Try the paper test. The knives that need to be sharpened will tear the paper. There are other systems you can use. Draw the unit gently across your fingernail and if it catches, it’s good.

What Is the Best Knife Sharpening Tool for Serrated Knives?

Serrated knives are different than others like paring knives. The serrated ones can cut through softer materials. However, there are serrated pairing knives too. They are great at slicing through items like tomatoes.

Sharpening these knives means looking for a top-notch product. Like the Lansky PS-MED01 BladeMedic. Unlike other sharpeners, this one fits in your pocket.

What Knife Sharpener is Best for Dull Knives?

A dull knife can be inefficient and dangerous. Accidents happen when you need to pull it through a material. Consumer Reports provides unbiased reviews. They independently research which ones are best to get features like a consistent angle and a good edge on chef’s knives. They looked at electric sharpeners and manual sharpeners and this was the editor’s choice.

How Do Professional Chefs Sharpen Their Knives?

A chef’s knife is important to home cooks and professionals alike. If you cook meals and create restaurant meals you want sharpeners that work.

Some chefs suggest honing steel to give a knife a razor edge and they are inexpensive. Some say you can get a fine edge by using the non-sharp edge of one knife on the other.

Still, other chefs prefer electric sharpeners to get the unit sharp for slicing food. Remember the blade geometry is critical on any sharpener. Many will sharpen knives at different angles. Here’s a guide you can use that includes sharpeners like the Richard Kell Brass Bevel Gauge.

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.