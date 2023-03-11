Pandemic Recovery Grant Programs Launch Additional Funding Rounds

Many local governments, nonprofits, and corporations launched grant programs to help businesses through the pandemic. But there are still many struggles for today’s businesses to navigate. So some small business grant programs from the past few years are being relaunched with new funding rounds. Read about several of those opportunities, along with some new small business grants, below.

Moving Flint Forward

General Motors and the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance are partnering for another round of the Moving Flint Forward Grant Program. GM is dedicating $270,000 to the program. Eligible Flint businesses with 20 or fewer employees that have not received grants during previous rounds can apply for up to $10,000. And businesses that have previously received grant funds can apply for $5,000. March 22 is the deadline to apply. Interested businesses can apply online or submit paper applications to the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance by mail or in person.

Delaware EDGE Grants

Delaware’s Division of Small Business is currently offering another round of its Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion (EDGE) grant program. The program is open to promising early-stage businesses with less than seven years in business and ten employees or fewer. are eligible to apply for an EDGE grant. Grant funds can cover a variety of expenses, from marketing campaigns to equipment purchases. But the program does require a three-to-one match, so some funds must be provided by the business. The deadline to submit an application is March 31.

Saco Small Business Grants

Saco, Maine is launching a new grant program to support small businesses and the local economy. The Small Business Grant program offers matching funds to small businesses with 50 or fewer employees. Businesses must use funds to cover non-operational expenses and submit qualified project proposals to the city. The city’s Economic Development Department is facilitating the program and hopes to distribute funds to as many qualified businesses as possible. So amounts may be prorated depending on how many companies apply. Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis as long as funding remains available.

Lackawanna County, PA

Commissioners in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania recently approved a grant program that will provide 100 grants to small businesses in the area. The Combat Inflation Business Grant Program is open to businesses with 100 employees or less that have faced hardships due to the pandemic. Eligible businesses may apply for up to $5,000. The program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, so businesses must also meet federal requirements in order to receive funds.

MeridenBIG Grant Program

Meriden, Connecticut is dedicating $1.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to expand its MeridenBIG grant program. The original $5 million program provided funds to businesses looking to start or move to Meriden by covering expenses related to building improvement or rehabilitation projects. This new round of funding will give the city’s existing businesses a chance to apply fo MeridenBIG funds. There are three tiers of funding available, based on the size of each business and number of employees. Businesses can apply online to see specific parameters.

Madison County Small Business Grants

Madison County, New York is using a $1 million grant it received from the New York State Office of Community Renewal to provide grants up to $75,000 to local small businesses. To qualify, businesses must be located within Madison County, have 25 or fewer employees, and have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. A 10 percent cash match is required, and applicants are also expected to use funds to create one or more jobs for low- and moderate-income individuals. The deadline to submit grant applications is April 3.

