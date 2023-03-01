Lavalier Microphone Picks for Your Videos and Streams

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Anyone who creates video content knows that good sound is a must. Even if your video or stream is visually appealing, poor sound quality can ruin an otherwise great project. There was a time when getting good sound quality for your videos meant using a big, bulky microphone. Fortunately, lavalier microphones have become a welcome replacement for intrusive microphones, as they can provide great sound quality while being small enough to remain unseen.

What is a Lavalier Microphone?

Lavalier microphones, also known as “lapel mics” are small, clip-on microphones that are often used in live performances and interviews. They are designed to be attached to clothing, typically on a lapel or collar, so they stay out of sight and out of the way. They also allow for hands-free use – one reason why they’ve become so popular for videos and streaming.

There are 2 types of lavalier mics – wired and wireless. Wired lavalier mics generally produce a slightly higher sound quality than the wireless variety, and tend to be less expensive. However, the wearer’s movements are limited with wireless lavalier mics -as they must always be mindful of the cords attached to them.

Wireless lavalier mics transmit audio signals wirelessly, usually via infrared or Bluetooth. They also allow freedom of movement for the wearer, since there are no cords to worry about. But they can be quite expensive.

Omnidirectional vs. Unidirectional Lavalier Microphones

Lavalier mics can have either omnidirectional or unidirectional sound pickup patterns. Omnidirectional lavalier microphones pick up sounds from all directions, making them ideal for use in noisy environments. Unidirectional lavalier mics record sound that is coming from one direction and one source without picking up any unwanted noise. They are most commonly used in filmmaking, videography, and public speaking since they are able to isolate the speaker’s voice from background noise.

Lavalier Microphone Picks for Your Videos and Streams

Getting a lavalier microphone can be a solid investment for streamers and video content creators. You can free up your hands and allow your voice to shine through to your audience, instead of distracting them with a large, clunky microphone. Amazon has an impressive selection of both wired and wireless lavalier lapel microphones – we examined the specs and read through the reviews to bring you the 10 best lavalier microphone picks for your videos and streams. Check out the items below and find your next mic.

Rode Lavalier GO Professional Wearable Microphone

Top Pick: We liked the small, sleek design of the Rode lavalier mic, as well as its durability and reasonable price point. This omnidirectional condenser microphone features a Kevlar-reinforced cable, a gold-plated TRS plug, and a high-quality clip. A foam pop shield is supplied to minimize wind noise and vocal plosives like the hard “b” and “p” sounds.

Rode Lavalier GO Professional Wearable Microphone

DJI Wireless Lavalier Microphones with Charging Case

Runner Up: The all-in-one design of the DJI wireless lavalier mic made it a close runner-up. You get 2 transmitters and a receiver, which are pre-charged and pre-linked, securely stored in the charging case. In open environments, they have a maximum transmission range of 820 feet, making them ideal for outdoor videos. Other features include a total 15-hour battery life, magnetic attachment, and 8GB of internal storage. While pricey, you get a lot from this set.

DJI Wireless Lavalier Microphones with Charging Case

PoP Voice Professional Lavalier Lapel Microphone

Best Value: We almost did a double-take when we saw the low price of this omnidirectional lavalier mic. It is designed for audio or video use on iPhone, iPad, Android / Windows Smart devices, and PC. The omnidirectional mic comes with a durable carrying pouch and Velcro straps for cord management. It promises to deliver crystal-clear sound quality and has thousands of positive reviews.

PoP Voice Professional Lavalier Lapel Microphone

Purple Panda Lapel Microphone Kit

This affordable lavalier microphone kit is compatible with most smartphones, though some may require an adapter. It can also be used with GoPro, tablets, and Voice Recorder. The kit includes an omnidirectional lavalier microphone, a 9.8ft extension cord, a mini USB adapter, TRS (2 ring) adapter, and a fuzzy windscreen.

Purple Panda Lapel Microphone Kit

Shure CVL Centraverse Lavalier Microphone

The Shure lavalier microphone has a permanently charged electret condenser element for clear vocals and improved sound quality. The included windscreen reduces breath sounds and plosives.

Shure CVL Centraverse Lavalier Microphone

Hollyland Lark M1 Wireless Lavalier Microphone with Noise Cancellation

Hollyland’s wireless lavalier microphone features a cutting-edge noise-canceling chip that provides environmental noise cancellation and crisp, clear vocals. It’s lightweight and can provide 8 hours of continuous working time when fully charged. You get 2 mics, 1 receiver and the charging case.

Hollyland Lark M1 Wireless Lavalier Microphone with Noise Cancellation

Sony Compact Bluetooth Lavalier Microphone

Sony knows a thing or two about electronics, so of course their Bluetooth lavalier microphone made our list. It features a 360-degree rotatable clip for freedom of attachment and wide compatibility with 3.5mm jack cameras, recorders, smartphones and PCs. A plug-in power source is also provided for sound pick-up without using the batteries.

Sony Compact Bluetooth Lavalier Microphone

Kingwell Wireless Lavalier Microphone for iPhone

Kingwell’s wireless lavalier mic is compatible with iPhones and iPads with a system above iOS 8.0. It features noise cancellation, a mute function, and long battery life. This wireless lavalier microphone also comes with a carrying pouch and a 2-in-1 charging cable.

Kingwell Wireless Lavalier Microphone for iPhone

PowerDeWise Professional Grade Lavalier Clip On Microphone

This highly-rated lavalier mic is wired and ready to plug and play. It has a new fully shielded cord that makes your voice clear and free of extraneous noise. Additional features include an extra long extension cord, an included TRRS to TRS 3.5 mm Jack adapter and universal compatibility.

PowerDeWise Professional Grade Lavalier Clip On Microphone

Movo USB Lavalier Microphone

Movo’s lavalier mic features universal compatibility with both 3.5mm and USB devices. This USB lavalier microphone is easy to install and use, provides clear, high-quality sound and is backed by a 1-year warranty.

Movo USB Lavalier Microphone

