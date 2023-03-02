Microgreens Seeds to Grow on Your Farm

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Have you been thinking about growing microgreens on your farm? Perhaps you’ve been hearing about how profitable growing microgreens can be, or maybe you’d like to try something new. Whatever the reason, microgreens can be quite profitable and can be fun to grow, too. They don’t need a lot of space to grow, have a fast turnaround time, and because of their popularity, can be sold for a substantial profit.

What Are Microgreens?

Microgreens are young seedlings of edible herbs and vegetables. They only grow to be a few inches, giving them their “micro” name, but what they lack in size, they make up for in flavor and health benefits. Since they’re so small, you can grow a lot at a time in a small amount of space. And unlike their larger counterparts, microgreens can be harvested and eaten a week to 10 days after the “true” leaves have developed.

Their tiny stature also means they have a more intense flavor and aroma. Perhaps best of all, they’re packed with nutrients – in some cases, up to 40% more nutrient dense than full-sized herbs and vegetables.

Microgreens used to be found mostly in upscale restaurants and were used as a garnish to add color and texture to a dish. However, since their mainstream introduction in the 1980s, they’ve been incorporated into main dishes, salads, smoothies, and much more.

Some popular microgreens are basil, arugula, dill, sunflower, and kale. There are between 50 and 60 varieties of microgreens seeds, giving you lots of options to choose from. And because of their quick growth time, you can easily scale up or down your production if your sales fluctuate.

But before you go buying bulk seeds for microgreens, there are some things to consider. First and foremost, you’ll need to make sure you know how to grow microgreens. While most microgreens are easy to grow, there are some that can be tricky. Fortunately, there are numerous resources online about the planting and growing of microgreen seeds – it should be fairly easy to find what you need.

Second, be sure to market their upcoming appearance! Talk to local chefs and restaurants, grocers, farmer’s markets, etc. to spread the word about your foray into microgreens. This will also give you an idea of what your sales volume may look like, so you can plan accordingly.

Finally, make sure you have a designated space and all the supplies you need for growing. Most microgreens can grow either indoors or outdoors, and they certainly don’t need a lot of space. Try starting with just 1 or 2 trays of microgreens seeds at first – you can always build up from there.

Once you’ve decided to add microgreens to your crop list, it’s time to get some seeds. We have compiled a list of great microgreens seed options we found online, including microgreen seed mixes, which contain several types of seeds for a variety of crops. So get ready for a new farming adventure and stock up on microgreens seeds because they are one of the most profitable crops you can start planting!

Microgreens Seeds to Grow on Your Farm

Here are some popular and profitable microgreen seeds to consider for your microgreen business. Most sellers offer several quantity options and offer discounts for buying in bulk. We hope you find everything you need to get started growing delicious and healthy microgreens.

Waltham 29 Broccoli

These seeds come in 1 oz., 4 oz., 1 lb., 5 lbs., and 25 lbs. sizes. They are heirloom quality and non-GMO.

Waltham 29 Broccoli

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Radish – Organic Rambo

Organic Rambo radish produces beautiful dark red cotyledons. You can get these seeds in packets of 4 grams, 4 oz., or 1, 5, or 25 lbs.

Radish – Organic Rambo

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Beet – Detroit Dark Red

Beets can be a little trickier to grow than most other microgreens, but their gorgeous color and bold flavor make it worth it. These seeds come in 4 oz., 1, 5, and 25 lb. packets.

Beet – Detroit Dark Red

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Pea – Organic Green

Green pea microgreens are extremely popular on salads, due to their unique texture and flavor. These organic green pea seeds are available in packets of 1, 5, or 25 lbs.

Pea – Organic Green

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Arugula – Slow Bolt

Slow bolt arugula is easy to grow and grows fast. These arugula microgreen seeds are heirlooms and non-GMO.

Arugula – Slow Bolt

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Kale – Black Tuscan

Kale is a popular microgreen, plus it’s easy to grow and yields plentiful crops. These organic seeds are available in 1 oz., 4 oz., 1 lb., and 5 lb. packs.

Kale – Black Tuscan

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Cilantro Seeds – Leisure Splits

Cilantro microgreens are actually a dry, ripe fruit. Leisure splits are created when the fruit is split into individual seeds. They are organic, non-GMO seeds available in several packet sizes.

Cilantro Seeds – Leisure Splits

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Sunflower – Black Oil – Small Seeded Organic

These sunflower microgreen seeds mature in just 7-10 days and are a great crop for microgreens beginners. They’re available in 1 or 5-lb packets.

Sunflower – Black Oil – Small Seeded Organic

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Organic Chia

Chia has lots of health benefits and is considered easy to grow. These organic seeds come in packets of 4 oz., or 1, 5, or 25 lbs.

Organic Chia

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Spicy Oriental Mustard

A sharp, zingy flavor makes mustard microgreens great for spicing up salads and sandwiches. They are often described as tasting just like wasabi. Get these organic seeds in 4 oz., 1 lb., or 5 lb. packets.

Spicy Oriental Mustard

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Basil – Genovese

Micro basil gives intense flavor to dishes – more so than normal-sized basil. You can get 1 oz., 4 oz., or 1 lb. of these non-GMO heirloom seeds.

Basil – Genovese

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Organic Buckwheat

Buckwheat can germinate and grow very quickly in the right conditions. They have a tangy flavor and are great for snacks. These organic, non-GMO seeds come in packets of 1 lb., 5 lbs., or 25 lbs.

Organic Buckwheat

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Turnip – Purple Top White Globe

Turnip microgreens seeds are among the easiest to grow. Get these in 1 oz., 4 oz., 1 lb., or 5 lb. packets.

Turnip – Purple Top White Globe

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Celery – Utah 52-70

Micro celery is slow to germinate and grow, so it requires some patience. You’ll be glad you waited when you see how flavorful they are! They are available in several packet sizes.

Celery – Utah 52-70

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Natural Hydroponics Red Garnet Amaranth Seeds

Amaranth tastes similar to mustard but sweeter and milder. They grow in beautiful shades of red, pink, and purple, and have a high germination rate. This is a 14-gram packet containing approximately 1500 seeds.

Natural Hydroponics Red Garnet Amaranth Seeds

Buy on Amazon

Microgreens Seeds Mixes

Getting a mix of seeds gives you a variety of crops at once – a great way to maximize output. Here are some of the best microgreens seed mixes we found:

Basic Salad Mix

These seeds all grow well together, and taste good together too! The mix includes broccoli, kale, kohlrabi, arugula & red cabbage. The seeds are all heirloom and non-GMO and come in different packet sizes.

Basic Salad Mix

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Spicy Salad Mix

The spicy salad mix contains all the same microgreens seeds as the basic salad mix, but with the addition of mustard for spice.

Spicy Salad Mix

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Non-GMO Heirloom Microgreens Seeds Mix

This 10-pack mix features some of the easiest microgreens to grow, including red acre cabbage, opal basil, watermelon radish, and more.

Non-GMO Heirloom Microgreens Seeds Mix

Buy on Etsy

11 Variety Microgreen Blend

A best-selling item, this microgreens seed blend has 11 types of microgreens seeds. These include alfalfa, arugula, spinach, brussels sprouts, and coriander.

11 Variety Microgreen Blend

Buy on Etsy

Rainbow Swiss Chard Mixture

These colorful greens are often used as a substitute for beets. This heirloom, non-GMO seeds come in various packet sizes.

Rainbow Swiss Chard Mixture

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

18 Lettuce & Salad Greens Microgreen Seeds Variety Pack

This pack contains over 9200 GMO-free heirloom microgreen seed varieties, including Buttercrunch Lettuce, Iceberg Lettuce, Cimarron Red Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, arugula, Swiss Chard, Kale, curled mustard, curled cress, spinach, and endive.

18 Lettuce & Salad Greens Microgreen Seeds Variety Pack

Buy on Amazon

Exotic Microgreens Seed Assortment

Get 12 bags of exciting, exotic microgreens seeds in this mix, including Tatsoi, Pak choi, Upland cress, and coriander. All 12 bags are 4 oz.

Exotic Microgreens Seed Assortment

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Chef’s Specialty Seed Assortment

This assortment of microgreens seeds pairs well together and can be used on main dishes, salads, and even desserts. Included are Tatsoi Savoy Pak Choi, Sango All Purple Radish, and Kintsai Dark Green Chinese Celery.

Chef’s Specialty Seed Assortment

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Kale Trio Sprouting & Microgreen Mix

A mix of premier kale, Red Russian kale, and Vates Blue Curled Scotch kale will spring up from this mix. The seeds come in a 1 lb. resealable bag.

Kale Trio Sprouting & Microgreen Mix

Buy on Amazon

Burpee Microgreens Mix

Seed giant Burpee offers this mix of China Rose radish, Detroit Red Beets, Pak Choi, Purple Kohlrabi, and Broccoli Di Ciccio. There are 400 seeds in this packet.

Burpee Microgreens Mix

Buy on Amazon

Dark Leafy Greens Microgreen Seed Blend

Choose from different bag weights of this dark leafy greens blend, which contains kale, alfalfa, cabbage, mustard greens and arugula.

Dark Leafy Greens Microgreen Seed Blend

Buy on Etsy

Like with anything new, getting your microgreens to be profitable can take some time. It’s important to be patient and not get frustrated. Microgreens are some of the easiest seeds to grow and can earn a substantial profit. If you’re still not sure if growing microgreens is right for your farm, consider a microgreens seeds kit. The kits contain the seeds, soil, and usually a self-watering tray, giving you a good introduction to the world of microgreens. Good luck and happy growing!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.