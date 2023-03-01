Spotlight: Olivia Jenkins Consulting Is the CEO’s ‘Wing Woman’

Women are starting businesses at a record pace. And many could benefit from a trusted “wing-woman” to help them with marketing, branding, design, and more. Luckily, this is exactly what Olivia Jenkins Consulting provides. Read about the firm and the founder’s story in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers results-driven business and marketing consulting services.

Founder Olivia Jenkins told Small Business Trends, “We are a multidisciplinary boutique firm offering business advisory, strategic marketing, brand positioning, email marketing, website design and development, packaging design, branding design and more.”

Business Niche

Being the CEO’s wing woman.

Jenkins says, “‘THE CEO’s WING WOMAN’ is a phrase coined by my client base as I am renowned for being the go-to and trusted advisor for women in business. I empower female entrepreneurs in the beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and health industries to become household names. I have over 13 years’ experience in e-commerce marketing, working with top global health and beauty brands including Swisse Wellness, Kosmea and Vani-t. My secret “superpower” in business is my thorough understanding of how to best transform brands. I take a results-driven, whole-of-business approach to consulting and coaching that maximizes growth and profit.

How the Business Got Started

To realize a lifelong passion.

Jenkins explains, “Business has been in my DNA since I was a small child. My mother founded a successful global skincare brand when I was just 18 months old and at a young age, I was already working and learning the ropes in the business.

“In 2019, I made the decision to resign from my dream job (working as a general manager for some of Australia’s most loved health & beauty brands) and decided to take a leap of faith to start my own business and bring my vision into reality— using my education & experience to empower women in the health, beauty and fashion industries. Now I get to help and empower ambitious CEOs to build leading companies through winning strategy and high-touch support which is incredibly rewarding.”

Biggest Win

Helping businesses through a tough time.

Jenkins adds, “In just three years since launching my business, Olivia Jenkins Consulting has now helped 100+ clients generate over $45 million in sales revenue during the pandemic.”

Biggest Risk

Starting a business during the pandemic.

Jenkins says, “I was concerned that I wouldn’t be able to have clients because of the economic crisis. But I took a leap anyway despite my fear and doubts. Then after six short months in business, I fell pregnant with my baby number three just as COVID closures occurred across the country. I gave birth during Black Friday which is one of the busiest times for businesses, especially in the eCommerce industry.

“With commitment, the right strategy, the right planning and preparation, and sheer determination—I was able to continue to not only survive, but thrive in an extremely challenging environment when the odds were stacked against me.”

Lesson Learned

Safeguard your own health.

Jenkins adds, “My health has been the thing to suffer the most after working so many hours in the past three years. And while I would have loved to spend more time with my children during those early years, this legacy I am creating will serve them for years to come. And I’m incredibly grateful for the impact my work has had for my clients and those around them.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Hiring an incredible coach.

Jenkins says, “I’m a big believer in continuous improvement. So I can see the value that more high-level coaching would bring me professionally and personally.”

Favorite Quote

“The secret of your future is hidden in your daily routine.” – Unknown.

* * * * *