Pergola Choices for Your Business

As a business owner, you’re always on the lookout for ways to attract customers and enhance your brand. While you may have a stunning interior, your outdoor space is just as important in creating a lasting impression. This is where a pergola comes in handy. A pergola is a versatile and stylish outdoor structure that can provide a wide range of benefits to your business.

What is a Pergola?

A pergola is an outdoor structure made up of pillars, crossbeams, and an open roof. The roof typically has adjustable slats or fabric to let in as much or as little sun as you want. A pergola is different from a gazebo in that gazebos have fixed roofs that do not open and close. Often used to create a shaded seating area or walkway, pergolas are commonly found in gardens, parks, and outdoor cafes. They come in various sizes and designs, making it easy to find one that matches your business’s aesthetics.

Why Should My Business Get a Pergola?

Here are some great reasons to think about investing in a pergola for our outside area:

Provides Shade and Shelter: Having a pergola in your business provides shade and shelter. This is especially useful when the weather is nice and customers want to sit outside but avoid the hot sun. A pergola can also protect your outdoor furniture from rain and snow, making it last longer.

Enhances Curb Appeal: A pergola can enhance the visual appeal of your business and make it stand out from the competition. It adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to your outdoor space and creates an inviting ambiance that customers will love.

Increases Seating Capacity : A pergola provides an additional outdoor area for customers to sit and relax. This can be a huge plus during peak hours when your indoor seating area may be full.

Boosts Branding and Marketing: A well-designed pergola can become a unique selling point for your business. You can customize it with your business logo, colors, and branding elements to create a memorable outdoor space that customers will associate with your brand. It also provides an excellent backdrop for marketing events and promotions.

Improves Employee Morale: A pergola can also benefit your employees by providing them with a comfortable and relaxing outdoor break area. This can improve their morale and productivity, making them happier and more motivated to work.

Note: Adding a structure to your property may require a permit. Be sure to check with your local city and municipality guidelines.

Pergola Choices for Your Business

Boost your outdoor space with style and functionality by adding a nice place for customers to enjoy the outside. Below are our picks of the best pergolas you can buy on Amazon. Check out their features and measurements – you’re likely to find the next addition to your business!

Top Pick: Backyard Discovery Ashford Traditional Pergola

Runner Up: Sunjoy Modern Pergola with White Adjustable Shade

Best Value: Patiorama Outdoor Retractable Pergola

Backyard Discovery Ashford Traditional Pergola

Top Pick: This 14′ x 10′ pergola features an exclusive removable PowerPort with 3 electrical outlets and 3 USB ports that is transferable to any post on the structure. It is made from galvanized steel and can withstand up to 100 mph winds! That means your customers can enjoy it in just about any weather!

This pergola is heavy duty but also stylish, with a brown finish and hidden internal joints. It comes with a light filtering soft sail shade canopy, and powder coated steel anchoring plates ensure it stays in place. Backyard Discovery offers assembly supported by step-by-step interactive BILT app and backed by a 5 year warranty.

Backyard Discovery Ashford Traditional Pergola

Buy on Amazon

Sunjoy Modern Pergola with White Adjustable Shade

Runner Up: The unique design of Sunjoy’s pergola really stands out. One of its walls is slatted for an added bit of privacy, and finished in the same black wood grain as the rest of the frame. The pergola canopy is white, which, against the dark finish, is very eye-catching!

This 10 ‘ x 12 ‘ metal pergola has a powder-coated, rust resistant steel frame and matching anchor plates. The canopy has handles on each side for adjusting. This stylish pergola will instantly upgrade your property, giving it a modern, fresh vibe.

Sunjoy Modern Pergola with White Adjustable Shade

Buy on Amazon

Patiorama Outdoor Retractable Pergola

Best Value: For a smaller and economical option, check out this 10’ x 10’ aluminum pergola by Patiorama. It features a unique crisscrossed design that provides extra durability and looks modern and stylish. The canopy is treated to resist weather and UV fading, and drainage holes on top to prevent rainwater accumulation.

While smaller than some of the others on our list, this pergola still has plenty of space for furniture or a few small tables and chairs. It would be a lovely, intimate space for your customers.

Patiorama Outdoor Retractable Pergola

Buy on Amazon

Domi Louvered Pergola

There are 2 rows of adjustable louvers that can tilt open to an angle from 0°to 130° for premium light adjustment. It has a built-in gutter system and comes with removeable privacy curtains and nets. A rust-proof aluminum frame provides strength and durability. This pergola is 10′ × 13′.

Domi Louvered Pergola

Buy on Amazon

ABCCANOPY Pergola with Canopy

A simple retractable design allows you to adjust the canopy from both sides. The retractable canopy is made of durable, waterproof, and UV protection Rip-Lock fabric, while the arched pergola is made of powder-coated steel frame. At 10′ x 12,’ it’s a perfect size for a small outdoor seating area.

ABCCANOPY Pergola with Canopy

Buy on Amazon

PURPLE LEAF Retractable Pergola

Purple Leaf’s pergola has a powder coated aluminum frame, thick posts, and a modern gray finish. Its fade resistant canopy is made from yarn dyed fabric and can be opened and closed. This smaller pergola is 9.5′ X 13′.

PURPLE LEAF Retractable Pergola

Buy on Amazon

SORARA Louvered Pergola

This pergola has a louvered hard top that allows you to adjust the lighting angle from 0° to 90° . The frame is made of a powder-coated aluminum frame and tilting louvered roof of galvanized steel that withstands up to 70 mph winds. An integrated drainage system and sleek, modern design round out the features of this 10′ x 13′ aluminum pergola.

SORARA Louvered Pergola

Buy on Amazon

LAUSAINT HOME Aluminum Pergola Kit

LAUSAINT HOME’s pergola has a double-layer aluminum hollow design which, according to them, is “tailored for the thermal insulated roof.” It has a built in gutter system to prevent stagnant water and can withstand wind up to 56 mph. The metal roof is adjustable from 0° to 95° .

LAUSAINT HOME Aluminum Pergola Kit

Buy on Amazon

Gardesol 10’×20′ Aluminum Pergola

Composed of a powder coated aluminum frame and steel louvers, the pergola is sturdy and rust resistant. It has built in drainage and the louver can be adjusted using the ergonomic crank. This large pergola has plenty of space for your customers to relax and enjoy the outdoors.

Gardesol 10’×20′ Aluminum Pergola

Buy on Amazon

Backyard Discovery 16′ x 12′ Cedar Wooden Pergola Kit

Last up is another model by Backyard Discovery. This pergola is made entirely of cedar, which in damp climates, enabling it to withstand many conditions. Like our top pick, this pergola features the PowerPort outlets, a 3D guided installation app, and a 5 year warranty. Its large size allows lots of space for your customers to socialize and relax, and its eye-catching design is sure to bring in new business.\

Backyard Discovery 16′ x 12′ Cedar Wooden Pergola Kit

Buy on Amazon

