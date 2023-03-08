If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you’re a farmer who sells crops, you may be wondering if you should add pumpkins to your crop rotation. Pumpkins are a versatile crop that can be used in a variety of ways, from pies and soups to decorations. They also happen to be one of the more profitable crops you can grow, due to their popularity and relatively low growing cost.

In 2022, the production value of pumpkins came to about $272.4 million. This is largely due to their variety of uses – from baking and cooking to flavoring (pumpkin spice) to decorating. They are also relatively easy to grow. Pumpkins can tolerate a range of growing conditions, and they don’t require a lot of maintenance or special care, which makes them a great choice for farmers who want to minimize their workload.

If you’ve decided you’d like to get some pumpkin seeds for planting on your farm, you’ll first want to determine which kind to get. There are many different varieties of pumpkins, and each has its own unique characteristics. Some pumpkins are better for carving, while others are better for cooking. When choosing a variety, consider your market and your goals for the crop.

Did you know there are lots of places to buy pumpkin seeds online? We sifted through two of our favorite sites with pumpkin seeds for sale and came up with a list of our 12 favorites. These picks are based on reviews, recommendations, and research, and include seeds for both “traditional” pumpkins and specialty pumpkins. You’re sure to find your next bumper crop seeds on our list – check it out below!

Pumpkin Seeds for Planting on Your Farm

Ready to get started on your next best-selling crops? Our pumpkin seed picks are non-GMO and organic and among some of the more popular varieties. Check them out, and get ready to harvest the rewards of this delicious, nutritious, and versatile vegetable!

Jack O Lantern Pumpkin Seeds

The popular Jack O Lantern pumpkins are obviously great for carving, but they’re also delicious in soups, pies, muffins, and more! These organic seeds will produce oblong, medium-sized pumpkins, and they come in packs of 4 G, 4 oz., 1 lb. and 5 lbs.

Buy on Trueleafmarket

Sugar Pie Pumpkin Seeds

As their name suggests, sugar pie pumpkin seeds produce sweet, fine-grained pumpkins that are ideal for baking. Also known as the New England pumpkin, they are small, round, and slightly flattened. Choose from several quantity options for these small to medium-sized heirloom pumpkins.

Buy on Trueleafmarket

Jarrahdale – Organic Pumpkin Seeds

Jarrahdale pumpkins have a moister flesh than many other pumpkin varieties, so they aren’t suitable for baking. However, they are widely used in soups and produce a sweet, complex flavor. These heirloom seeds come in packs of 4G., 4 oz., and 1 lb.

Buy on Trueleafmarket

Pumpkin Seeds – Montana Jack

Montana Jack pumpkins are good for carving and eating alike. They are an early maturing variety – great news for those with a short summer – and one of the smaller pumpkin varieties as well. Get a seed pack of 4 G. or 1 oz.

Buy on Trueleafmarket

Casper White Pumpkin Seeds

You can expect 10-16 lb. bright white pumpkins from these heirloom seeds. The large, round pumpkins make beautiful décor, and also taste great in pies, breads, and puddings. This seller offers different quantity options.

Buy on Etsy

Big Max Giant Pumpkin Seeds

If you want to grow giant pumpkins, these are your seeds! Big Max Pumpkins can weigh over 100 lbs. and be over 20 inches wide. They are good for cooking and baking, too, so once you’re finished showing off your huge pumpkin, you’ll be able to keep using it!

Buy on Trueleafmarket

Baby Bear Pumpkin Seeds

These little pumpkins are perfectly sized for kids to carve and decorate but can be used for cooking and baking as well. They also have delicious roasting seeds. These organic pumpkin seeds come in packs of 4 G., 1 oz. and 4 oz.

Buy on Trueleafmarket

Mammoth Gold Pumpkin Seeds

The Mammoth Gold Pumpkin is an open-pollinated heirloom variety that produces yields of 40 to 60 lb. golden-orange pumpkins. They have a smooth surface and thick flesh which makes them great for both cooking and carving. Choose from 2 different-sized packets.

Buy on Etsy

Howden Pumpkin Seeds

Howden pumpkins are another variety that produces great Jack O Lanterns. They grow to be round, between 10-25 lbs. in size and store well. These heirloom, organic seeds come in several size options, so you can get as many or as few as you need.

Buy on Trueleafmarket

Cinderella (Rouge vif D’Etampes) Pumpkin Seeds

Cinderella pumpkins got their name because they resemble the fairytale’s famous coach. Their small size and bright orange color make them quite decorative, though they are a bit too tough to carve. However, they are one of the best baking pumpkins. These heirloom seeds are available in several packet-size options.

Buy on Trueleafmarket

Dark Knight Specialty Pumpkin Seeds

These unique pumpkins will be a huge hit with decorators! You get a pack of 10 seeds, which are organically grown in a pesticide-free environment. They are said to be high-yielders, so get ready to have the coolest Halloween pumpkins around.

Buy on Etsy

Mini Mix Pumpkin Seeds

These seeds will grow a mix of Baby Boo, Jack-Be-Little, and Wee-B-Little miniature pumpkins! They’re adorable and great for decorations, and kids love them. These Heirloom, Open-Pollinated seeds come in different package amount options.

Buy on Etsy

