Salesforce Launches a ChatGPT App for Slack Users

A new ChatGPT app for Slack has been introduced by Salesforce and OpenAI which will provide instant conversation summaries, research tools and writing assistance directly in Slack.

Built by OpenAI directly on the Slack platform, the ChatGPT app is designed to help millions of companies work more productively. It combines the knowledge found in Slack with the intelligence of ChatGPT, with the aim of empowering Slack users with the information they need to be more productive and make faster progress at work.

ChatGPT App for Slack

Salesforce previously conducted a survey of more than 500 senior IT leaders which revealed a significant majority were prioritizing generative AI for their business within the next 18 months. One third of those surveyed stated that it was a ‘top priority’.

Most of the surveyed IT leaders believe generative AI has the potential to help them better serve their customers, as well as take advantage of data and operate more efficiently. A massive 81% said that generative AI should combine both public and private data sources.

Giving Customers ‘New Superpowers’

In a statement on the Salesforce website, the Chief Product Officer at Slack, Noah Desai Weiss, said: “OpenAI has been a great Slack customer, and we’re even more excited for them to be an amazing Slack partner. The ChatGPT app for Slack deeply integrates the power of OpenAI’s cutting edge large language models into Slack’s conversational interface. There couldn’t be a more natural fit.

“This will give customers new superpowers by helping them tap the collective knowledge of their organization’s channel archives. We’re excited to partner with OpenAI to bring more generative AI powers directly into Slack to deliver productivity efficiencies for everyone.”

Slack ChatGPT Security

The ChatGPT app has been built on top of Slack’s trusted platform, and thus ensures customers have granular controls to safely manage third-party access of their data on Slack. The app will also be available alongside over 2,600 other integrations in the app ecosystem.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.