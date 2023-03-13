If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Salon carts are versatile pieces of equipment that can serve a wide range of purposes. A rolling salon cart makes you and your tools mobile – an absolute game changer on busy days! It’s also a great way to stay organized and keep your most used supplies close at hand.

There are a few important things to consider when shopping for a salon cart, though. Let’s look at some of them:

What To Consider When Buying A Salon Cart

Size – Some carts are larger than others and, while most of them are fairly unobtrusive, the last thing you’ll want is anything in the way of you doing your job! Make sure the unit you get will fit nicely in an out-of-the-way spot.

Some carts are larger than others and, while most of them are fairly unobtrusive, the last thing you’ll want is anything in the way of you doing your job! Make sure the unit you get will fit nicely in an out-of-the-way spot. Storage Space – Find a cart with as many storage options as you’ll need. For example, some carts have holders for hot tools and some have pull-out trays for extra tabletop space.

Find a cart with as many storage options as you’ll need. For example, some carts have holders for hot tools and some have pull-out trays for extra tabletop space. Lockable – You may prefer to have the option to lock your cart when you’re not using it. Fortunately, many carts feature lockable drawers and cabinets.

You may prefer to have the option to lock your cart when you’re not using it. Fortunately, many carts feature lockable drawers and cabinets. Durable – Your salon cart will need to withstand heavy use, so be sure to pick one made from strong, sturdy material.

Salon Cart Options for Your Business

Keeping your salon organized and neat is important, and the right salon cart can help any beauty professional achieve this. When you begin shopping for a salon cart to assist you in your business, you’ll find there are a lot of options on Amazon. We did some of the work for you by compiling a list of the best salon cart for your beauty business. Check out our picks below of the best rolling salon carts available on Amazon – you’re likely to find a salon cart that will be a welcome addition to your business.

RESHABLE Salon Cart with Charging Station

Top Pick: Featuring 3 standard 3-prong outlets and 2 USB ports with a 6 ft long power cable, this salon station can service multiple salon devices at the same time. It’s made from premium MDF material and has a brown rustic finish for aesthetics.

There’s also a large cabinet with wire-meshed double doors, 5 top compartments, and more. This rolling salon cart has both looks and functionality, making it our number 1 pick.

RESHABLE Salon Cart with Charging Station

Buy on Amazon

DIR Salon Furniture Salon Cart With Accessory Holder

Runner Up: DIR Salon Furniture’s cart is our very close runner-up. Reviewers mention it’s the ideal size for smaller salons, and appreciate its sleek design and ample storage space. It features 3 heat-resistant tool holes, a lockable drawer, and a pull-out tray for extra workspace. It comes in white or black, with additional colors available upon request.

This cart also arrives fully assembled.

DIR Salon Furniture Salon Cart With Accessory Holder

Buy on Amazon

Saloniture Beauty Salon Cart

Best Value: For less than $100, you can get this durable hair salon cart with plenty of storage. Saloniture’s salon cart trolley features a pullout tray on each side, expanding your workspace on the top. It also has 5 removable slide-out drawers and is made of high-quality molded plastic.

Saloniture Beauty Salon Cart

Buy on Amazon

VEVOR Salon Cart

VEVOR’s salon trolley cart is made of MDF and particle board that is heat and scratch resistant. This cart has 4 sliding drawers, 3 hair dryer holes and a spacious working area on top. Smooth-rolling wheel casters ensure smooth movement all day.

VEVOR Salon Cart

Buy on Amazon

Saloniture Premium Locking Rolling Trolley Cart

This salon cart has four slide-out drawers that are interchangeable and secured with integrated stops in the tracks, so you can customize your storage. Side pockets, wire holders, and a lockable cover round out the features.

Saloniture Premium Locking Rolling Trolley Cart

Buy on Amazon

TASALON Ultimate Salon Trolley Cart

A lockable cover keeps your essentials safe and secure, and multiple shelves and accessory spaces ensure your stuff stays organized. This cart, made from durable ABS plastic, has 6 sliding drawers, 2 stainless steel bottom racks, smooth rolling casters, and more.

TASALON Ultimate Salon Trolley Cart

Buy on Amazon

GEMEZZI Salon Trolley Cart with Wheels and Handle

This 6-tier cart by Gemezzi promises 360-degree movement and durable construction. Its 5 pull-out drawers open both ways, and there are several built-in slots for accessories and tools. There is also a diamond-patterned texture on the cart, preventing items from sliding off or rolling around.

GEMEZZI Salon Trolley Cart with Wheels and Handle

Buy on Amazon

BarberPub Beauty Salon Trolley

The top of this salon cart has 3 different-sized nylon rings for hot tools like curling irons and blow dryers. It also has 4 slide-out drawers in its lockable cabinet and a slide-out top tray.

BarberPub Beauty Salon Trolley

Buy on Amazon

3-Tier Trolley Cart Beauty Salon

This 3-tier rolling cart includes 2 drawers and a 2-tier top, and a large base cabinet with a lockable door. It’s made of high-density particle board, which is heat and scratch resistant and easy to clean. 2 round tool holders and 4 sturdy metal and hard rubber caster wheels for 360-degree rotation and ease of motion.

3-Tier Trolley Cart Beauty Salon

Buy on Amazon

Artist Hand Beauty Salon Trolley Cart

This cart is unique in that it can be used by 2 stylists at once. It has 3 hot tool holders on each side, as well as 2 shelves and a lockable cabinet. Its 360-degree wheels are lockable to hold the unit in place while in use.

Artist Hand Beauty Salon Trolley Cart

Buy on Amazon

