SBA Announces Plans for National Small Business Week 2023

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman has announced that National Small Business Week (NSBW) will take place from April 30 to May 6, 2023. This annual tradition, co-hosted by SCORE, celebrates the contributions of America’s small businesses to the economy and recognizes their hard work, ingenuity, and dedication.

During NSBW, the SBA will showcase the resilience, innovation, and economic power of America’s small businesses and startups. Administrator Guzman expressed her enthusiasm for highlighting the “highly-impactful entrepreneurs” who build prosperity in their communities and strengthen the nation’s global competitiveness.

This year’s NSBW marks the return of in-person awards ceremonies in Washington, D.C., for the first time since 2019. On April 30 and May 1, the SBA will recognize the 2023 Small Business Persons of the Year representing the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The 2023 National Small Business Person of the Year will be named at the award ceremony on May 1.

After the awards ceremony, Administrator Guzman will visit four cities during the NSBW tour from May 2-5, including St. Louis, Minneapolis, Phoenix, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. She will be joined by local elected officials, honor local award-winning small businesses, and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the small business community.

The SBA will also co-sponsor a virtual summit of business education forums. Additional details about speakers and topics will be announced soon.

The SBA invites all small business owners, policymakers, and stakeholders to participate in National Small Business Week and support the millions of small businesses that are the job creators, spur innovation, and help drive economic growth nationwide.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.