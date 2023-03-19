The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently announced the Small Business Persons of the Year for 2023 from each of the 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The winners of the award are going to be officially recognized on April 30 and May 1 in Washington D.C. during the awards ceremony happening during National Small Business Week. Following the recognition ceremony for the state/territory winners, the ultimate winner will be declared as the National Small Business Person of the Year for 2023.

SBA Names State Small Business Persons of the Year

It has been a tradition for over 50 years to recognize the critical contributions of entrepreneurs and small business owners to the growth and occasional recovery of America’s economy. This year’s special week celebrating small businesses in the United States runs from April 30 to May 6.

As well as recognizing the regional winners and the overall winner of the Small Business Person of the Year award, there will also be other awards such as the Small Business Exporter of the Year, as well as multiple Phoenix Awards for various disaster recovery and mitigation achievements.

‘Vibrancy and Grit’ of America’s Entrepreneurs

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman spoke about the upcoming awards on the SBA website, saying: “Our 2023 State Small Business Persons of the Year have given their all to achieve their American dream – to own and build a strong, resilient business; create jobs; increase competition and innovation and power America’s historic economic recovery.

“These incredible entrepreneurs show the vibrancy and grit of our nation’s small businesses. From Main Street to manufacturing hubs and tech centers, they are powering our economy. We hope their stories inspire and motivate the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

Hopeful State and Territory Winners

The list of state and territory winners hoping to win the overall award include Amie Sommer and the Tutka company from Alaska, Abdirahman Kahin and the Afro Deli and Grill from Minnesota, and Juanny Romero and the Mothership Coffee Roasters from Nevada.

