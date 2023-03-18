10 Insider Secrets for Building a Top Ecommerce Business

There are several factors that impact the potential success of an e-commerce business, from selecting the right platform to marketing your products. Many members of the online small business community have experience with this type of business. Check out their top tips below to kickstart your online shop.

Find the Top E-commerce Platforms for CPGs

Choosing the right e-commerce tools can make a huge impact on a business that sells consumer packaged goods. There are tons of options to choose from. So check out this Noogata post by Eyal Katz for a guide to the best ones.

Increase E-commerce Sales with Live Shopping Videos

One of the major barriers for e-commerce shoppers is the inability to see products up close and in a realistic setting. But video can help alleviate some concerns. In this Inspire to Thrive post, Gaurav Sharma explores how to use live video for e-commerce. And BizSugar members shared their thoughts here.

Avoid These Mistakes with Your E-commerce Business

All business owners make mistakes at some point. But some can be especially detrimental. So it’s best to avoid these whenever possible. Ivan Widjaya dives into some preventable e-commerce mistakes in this Noobpreneur post.

Gain a Competitive Edge with Bespoke Web Design

The right website design can give a competitive edge to any business. But it’s especially important when running an e-commerce site. Learn about the benefits of bespoke web design in this Pixel Productions post by James Daniels.

Design Emails That Convert

Email marketing is another online tool that can apply to nearly any industry. And it’s one of the most impactful strategies for converting e-commerce sales. So how can you make each email more impactful? Get tips in this Blogging Wizard post by Nick Stephens. Then head over to BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Align Your Email Series for the Buyer’s Journey

In many cases, email marketing includes a series of messages tailored to the experience of potential buyers. This can look different for e-commerce businesses than it might for other industries. Read helpful tips in this KyLeads post by Kristina Shkriabina.

Use SMS in Your Business and Marketing Tactics

SMS text messaging is another communication tactic that many consumers use daily. So it can be part of an impactful marketing strategy. In this Inspired Marketing Tactics post, Sean Supplee goes over how to use this type of messaging to reach potential customers.

Enhance User Data Security

E-commerce sites collect lots of data from customers, including contact and payment information. So keeping this information secure is essential. Asha Rajput offers tips for enhancing UX security in this 300Mind Studio post.

Boost Your Website Ranking with On-Page SEO

SEO can make your e-commerce site more visible to potential customers. There are several changes you can make on each page to increase traffic. Read this Platter of Gold post by Anthony Williams for tips. Then visit the BizSugar community to see comments from members.

Start an Etsy Shop and Make Money from Home

You don’t necessarily need to build a site from scratch to create a successful e-commerce business. Marketplaces like Etsy allow you to list and sell products so you can earn money from home. Check out this post on The Work at Home Woman blog by Nell Taliercio for a full guide.

