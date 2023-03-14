If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Salons and barber shops need a shampoo bowl and chair because washing a customer’s hair is one of the more important services these businesses provide. Getting the right unit in your shop can be tricky because of the size, cost, and features the shampoo chair and bowl offer.

Whether you are expanding your current shop or looking to open a new one, you have many purchasing options. Cost is a big concern because a shampoo bowl and chair can get expensive. However, there are affordable options too.

Why Should you Get a Shampoo Bowl and Chair?

Here are some of the reasons having a shampoo bowl and chair in your shop will make it better.

Improved Comfort: They provide a more comfortable and relaxing experience for clients, which can lead to repeat business and positive reviews.

Increased Efficiency: Shampoo bowls and chairs can streamline the shampooing process and make it easier for stylists to wash and style hair.

Better Hygiene : A dedicated shampoo bowl and chair can help maintain a hygienic salon environment by preventing cross-contamination between clients.

Versatility: They can be used for a variety of salon services, including hair washing, coloring, and treatments.

Professional Appearance: They can give your salon a more professional and sophisticated appearance, which can attract new clients.

They can give your salon a more professional and sophisticated appearance, which can attract new clients. Cost-Effective: Investing in a high-quality shampoo bowl and chair can save money in the long run by reducing water and product waste and increasing efficiency.

Shampoo Bowl and Chair Choices for Your Business

From high-end to affordable shampoo bowls and chairs, here are some of the best ones you can find on Amazon.

DIR Beauty Salon Shampoo Backwash W/Ceramic Sink

Top Pick: The top pick on our list of shampoo bowl and chair goes to DIR. This chair has a tilting ceramic sink, a forward and backward sliding seat, a super heavy-duty PVC base and modern design that can fit in any salon or spa. It is 38.4″D x 24.2″W x 28.67″H and weighs in at 125 lbs.

DIR Beauty Salon Shampoo Backwash W/Ceramic Sink

Buy on Amazon

Artist hand Shampoo Bowl Backwash Barber Chair

Runner Up: The runner up is also a solid brand in the industry. You get a tilt ceramic shampoo bowl you can adjust, double-reinforced saddle sticking, a reclining backrest, and a chrome sprayer with an anti-leakage sprayer base. It is ?43″D x 24″W x 36.4″H and weighs in at 80.1 lbs.

Artist hand Shampoo Bowl Backwash Barber Chair

Buy on Amazon

Ainfox Shampoo Barber Backwash Chair

Best Value: Affordability and quality are why this Ainfox chair delivers the best value. It comes with an ABS sink bowl, reclining design, gel neck rest, double-reinforced saddle sticking to prevent ripping and tearing, a spray hose with shower nozzle, and a vacuum breaker. It is ?40.5″D x 20″W x 24″H and weighs 78 lbs.

Ainfox Shampoo Barber Backwash Chair

Buy on Amazon

Beauty Salon Shampoo Backwash Unit

This chair from DIR has a reinforced solid steel frame with high-density memory foam and high-grade faux leather. Other features include remote-controlled electric leg rest, a tilting ceramic sink, and vacuum breakers. It is 48.75″D x 22″W x 38.75″H, weighs 250 lbs and DIR provides a one-year warranty.

Beauty Salon Shampoo Backwash Unit

Buy on Amazon

OmySalon Salon Shampoo Backwash Chair with Ceramic Bowl

A solid wood frame, a ceramic sink, and enhanced PVC leather for added waterproofing are some of the standout features. Additionally, you also get an adjustable footrest, a comfortable design, and easy assembly. It is 31.5″D x 25.9″W x 36.2″H.

OmySalon Salon Shampoo Backwash Chair with Ceramic Bowl

Buy on Amazon

Artist Hand Shampoo Bowl Backwash Unit

This compact design is ideal if you have limited space. It features a ceramic shampoo tilt bowl you can adjust along with double-reinforced saddle sticking, a reclining backrest, and a chrome sprayer with an anti-leakage sprayer base. It is 43″D x 36″W x 20″H.

Artist Hand Shampoo Bowl Backwash Unit

Buy on Amazon

BarberPub Backwash Ceramic Shampoo Bowl

A solid wood frame with high-elastic sponge and enhanced PVC leather with high-quality fiberglass make up some of the leading features. There is also a ceramic bowl with standard sprinklers, a streamlined ergonomic design, and a 1-year manufacturer warranty. It is 60.2″D x 36.2″W x 26.4″H and weighs 99 lbs.

BarberPub Backwash Ceramic Shampoo Bowl

Buy on Amazon

Dir Beauty Salon Full Body Massage Shampoo Backwash Unit

This other entry from DIR has a tilting ceramic sink along with remote-controlled electronics with full back, seat, and leg rest massage functions. The seat is high-grade faux leather with high-density memory foam and a reinforced solid steel frame. It is 74”D x 25”W x 39”H and weighs 225 lbs.

Dir Beauty Salon Full Body Massage Shampoo Backwash Unit

Buy on Amazon

ReligWan High-end semi-Lying Shampoo Bed, Barber Backwash Chair

If you are going for a high-end, luxury look this ReligWan chair delivers. The frame is made of solid wood and stainless steel and the bowl is light-glazed ceramic. Other features include leather, an ergonomic design, a pressurized shower hose, and a rubber headrest.

ReligWan High-end semi-Lying Shampoo Bed, Barber Backwash Chair

Buy on Amazon

Artist Hand Shampoo Bowls for Salons with Chair

The last chair is from Artist, and it provides some great features. This includes a ceramic bowl, enhanced PVC leather, spray hose with shower nozzle, vacuum breaker, and single lever hot/cold fixtures. It is 54″D x 24″W x 34″H

Artist Hand Shampoo Bowls for Salons with Chair,

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying Shampoo Bowl and Chair

The good news is you won’t need that many Shampoo bowls and chairs, but no matter how many of them you get, here is what you should look out for.

Adjustable Height: The chair can be adjusted to accommodate clients of different heights, making it easier to shampoo and style their hair.

Reclining Capability: Some chairs can be reclined, allowing clients to lie back and relax while their hair is being washed.

Tilting Bowl: A tilting shampoo bowl can make it easier to rinse hair and ensure that all shampoo and conditioner are removed.

Drain Hose: A drain hose allows water to be easily drained from the shampoo bowl and prevents any water spillage on the floor.

Spray Hose: A spray hose allows for precise water control and targeted spraying, making it easier to rinse hair without creating a mess.

Comfortable Chair: A comfortable chair can make the shampooing experience more enjoyable for clients, especially those with longer hair.

Sturdy Base: A sturdy base ensures that the chair and shampoo bowl is stable and can support the weight of clients.

Adjustable Headrest: An adjustable headrest can provide additional comfort and support for clients during the shampooing process.

Easy to Clean: Shampoo bowls and chairs should be easy to clean and maintain to ensure a hygienic salon environment.

FAQs for Shampoo Bowls and Chairs

Do shampoo bowls and chairs come fully assembled?

Most shampoo bowls and chairs require some assembly, but the process is usually straightforward and can be done with basic tools.

How do I choose the right shampoo bowl and chair for my salon?

Consider factors such as the size of your salon, the type of services you offer, and your budget when choosing a shampoo bowl and chair.

Can shampoo bowls and chairs be used for other salon services?

Yes, shampoo bowls and chairs can be used for a variety of salon services, including hair coloring and treatments.

How often should I clean my shampoo bowl and chair?

Shampoo bowls and chairs should be cleaned and disinfected after each use to ensure a hygienic salon environment.

Can shampoo bowls and chairs be adjusted for clients of different heights?

Yes, most shampoo bowls and chairs can be adjusted in height to accommodate clients of different sizes.

Do shampoo bowls and chairs come with a warranty?

Many shampoo bowls and chairs come with a manufacturer’s warranty, so be sure to check the product details before purchasing.

