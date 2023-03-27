Small Business Administration Hosting Women’s Business Summit This Week to Celebrate Women’s History Month

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is gearing up for its 2023 Women’s Business Summit, a two-day hybrid event scheduled for March 28-29. Designed to celebrate Women’s History Month, the summit will unite women entrepreneurs and thought leaders from various public and private sectors.

This year’s event, organized in collaboration with the National Women’s Business Council, features an impressive lineup of co-sponsors, including the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, Wells Fargo, and the Association of Women’s Business Centers. The summit will host virtual panels, interactive “Ask an Expert” workshops, and engaging fireside chats aimed at helping women-owned small businesses expand and flourish. In-person salon and listening sessions are also planned, led by local and regional hosts.

While the complete roster of speakers and a detailed schedule have yet to be announced, attendees can expect appearances from notable business figures such as Isabella Casillas Guzman, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration; Donald Malcolm Smith, Acting Assistant Administrator of the Office of Women’s Business Ownership, U.S. Small Business Administration; Tene Dolphin, Executive Director of the National Women’s Business Center; and Nicola Corzine, Executive Director of the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center.

Last year’s inaugural Women’s Business Summit attracted over 27,000 participants and showcased valuable resources provided by the SBA and its partners. The event also featured remarks from Vice President Kamala Harris.

Interested individuals must register for the SBA 2023 Women’s Business Summit by visiting https://womensbusinesssummit2023.eventbrite.com.

