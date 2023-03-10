In The News: Up to $200K in Grants up for Grabs

Grants designed to help specific industries, locations, and people are always being offered. Whether it is women, restaurants, or startups, the goal is to help these small businesses succeed. These grants come from public and private organizations, such as the case with these grants.

Finding the right grant is key to ensuring your chances of winning a grant. So keep an eye on industry-specific grants related to your small business and keep applying.

From American Express to communities across the U.S. are offering grants of up to $200K. These grants are looking to help new startups and established businesses. The funds are designed to help in storefront improvements, help students start their businesses, and give micro businesses financial help.

Papaya, a financial technology startup, has launched a Female Founder Grant to provide financial support and resources to female entrepreneurs who are building innovative companies.

Small Business News March 10, 2023

In the rest of the news roundup, ChatGPT continues to capture the imagination of businesses all over the world with new use cases and APIs. There is also news from the IRS about fake W2 scams, the SBA’s National Small Business Week, and more.

A new ChatGPT app for Slack has been introduced by Salesforce and OpenAI which will provide instant conversation summaries, research tools and writing assistance directly in Slack. Built by OpenAI directly on the Slack platform, the ChatGPT app is designed to help millions of companies work more productively.

Baked Lays and Subway have partnered up to introduce a new limited-time offering to celebrate National Potato Chip Day. The new sandwich, called the Footlong Crisp, features Baked Lays potato chips as a topping on Subway’s classic Footlong sandwich. The sandwich will be available at participating Subway locations for a limited time.

Omneky, a technology company, has recently launched a new creative assistant tool that utilizes the ChatGPT API. The tool is designed to help marketers and content creators to come up with engaging and creative content ideas more easily.

President Joe Biden is reportedly proposing major tax hikes as part of his administration’s plan to cut the deficit. According to Fox Business, citing a Bloomberg report, the proposal includes raising the capital gains tax rate and increasing taxes on corporations.

Shopify has announced a multi-year initiative to transform its Partner Program so participants can earn more while upskilling their abilities, as well as take part in new partner events. New incentives provide partners with the opportunity to earn twice as much or more with multiple new ways to generate revenue.

Amazon Business has announced the launch of 3-Way Match on the Amazon Business mobile app, which is designed to help business customers improve their smart business-buying strategies and automate reporting. The new 3-Way Match app is a quick and simple method to close purchase orders wherever they are and at any time, at no additional cost.

Wix recently announced the launch of its AI Text Creator within the Wix Editor, which the company says provides users with the ability to generate high-quality and uniquely-tailored content for their websites. The new feature will ‘significantly improve’ the quality of website content while simultaneously streamlining the website-building process.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued a consumer alert warning taxpayers about new scams that involve claiming false tax credits by using wage information on tax returns. The scam artists suggest that people use tax software to manually fill out Form W-2 and include false income information.

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman has announced that National Small Business Week (NSBW) will take place from April 30 to May 6, 2023. This annual tradition, co-hosted by SCORE, celebrates the contributions of America’s small businesses to the economy and recognizes their hard work, ingenuity, and dedication.

Small business owners are a little bit safer today as a telemarketing fraudster who targeted small businesses has been sentenced to over six years in prison. Las Vegas resident Michael Jones was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kent J. Dawson to a total of 78 months in prison, followed by another five years of supervised release.

After three years, it seems we are at the tail end of the COVID crisis. But there is a new pandemic that has already begun; Your employees aren’t working the same way they used to. At one of my clients last year, 7 people out of 100 quit or took a leave of absence because of mental health issues. This really hampered the business, not to mention the personal toll on these employees.

A California woman who fled to Europe to avoid being sent to prison for defrauding COVID-19 relief funds has been extradited to the United States. 43-year old Tamara Dadyan of Encino spent a year as a fugitive in Montenegro, which is east from Italy over the Adriatic Sea. She arrived in Los Angeles on February 27 and appeared before the District Court on the very next day.

The House Small Business Committee heard from entrepreneurs in a hearing called “From Nothing to Something: The Story of the American Dream.” Committee Chairman Roger Williams (R-Tex) and the full committee heard from small business owners from all over the country.

