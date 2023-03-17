In the News: Grants Galore, Get Up To $25K for Your Small Business

From pandemic recovery grant programs to small communities, large companies, and even a single individual, there are a number of grants up for grabs for small businesses. As always these grants address specific issues and the people and organizations that are providing the funds look to help solve a problem they see in their communities or group of people.

When individual people create grants, the total amount is usually not that big, but it nevertheless helps those recipients greatly. This is the case for the grant Gabrielle Union is providing. Whether the grant is underwritten by an individual, the government, or private organizations, always keep an eye on the grants you qualify for.

With up to $10,000 available, pandemic recovery grant programs are now being offered across the country. These grants are addressing expansion, growth, economic development, combating inflation, and more.

Actress and entrepreneur Gabrielle Union has a $75,000 grant that looks to help black female-owned businesses in the fashion, skincare and hair accessories sectors. Each recipient will get $25,000.

If you happen to be in the hospitality and lodging industries and in the state of Washington, there is $100 million available to help businesses affected by the pandemic.

Verizon is offering $10,000 to small businesses through its “Digital Ready” grant program n partnership with Next Street and LISC. Along with the grant, Verizon is also providing more than 40 online courses with personalized courses for free.

Small Business News

The roundup for this week also includes the SBA’s decision to stop collection on some PPP loans, which can help many small businesses that are struggling under the current inflation-related challenges they are facing.

Builder confidence is measured at 44%, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Housing Market Index, released this week. The HMI has steadily increased since a low of 31 in December 2022. Yet the homebuilding future is uncertain due to “volatility in interest rates.

According to Texas Rep. Roger Williams, the Small Business Administration (SBA) has decided to stop collecting Paycheck Protection Plan loans with a balance less than $100,000. The PPP was past of the CARES Act, passed in March 2020 in response to the Covid pandemic. By April 2020, the SBA was distributing PPP monies. The program ended May 31, 2021.

Wait, ice cream with Ranch flavoring? Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream is one of Van Leeuwen’s seven new spring flavors. Most of the flavor alliances seem logical, such as Sweet Maple Corn Bread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Honey Graham Cracker and Limoncello Cake. The majority of us could settle down with a cone of any of those flavors.

People are always emphasizing exercise as a key to staying healthy while building a small business. On a daily basis, I have always believed, as one of my trainers always said, “motion is lotion”. But you also need to realize that what you feed your body is equally as important as the amount of exercise (and sleep) you get.

Entenmann’s, a baked goods company based in New Jersey, has brought back their iconic “window packaging” after receiving customer complaints about a change in their packaging design. The company had switched to a new packaging design that did not feature the clear window, according to a Fox report, which allowed customers to see the product inside.

Small businesses across the country may soon have the freedom to require uniforms with business logos while still permitting employees to display union logos in other ways. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) submitted an amicus brief supporting Tesla in a recent case before the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Etsy sellers are being impacted by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the worst possible way. The e-commerce marketplace popular with handmade artists told sellers in an email that processing payments to their accounts could be delayed. NBC News reports that Etsy is not providing a timeline for when payments to sellers would resume.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.