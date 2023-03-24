In the News: Grants, Including ARPA Funds of $100K Available Now

The impact of the pandemic is still lingering and communities across the country as well as the federal government are looking to help small businesses. These organizations are providing funds along with badly needed help in other areas of running a business. From upskilling their technical knowledge to marketing, hiring the right help, payroll, and much more, they are providing the resources.

When looking for grants, don’t forget to look for programs that provide help beyond financial assistance. In the long run, these types of grants may be more beneficial because they provide knowledge that will serve you well long after the money has run out. So, change your outlook on grants and keep an eye on other forms of help.

Most of these grants want small businesses to show the negative impacts of the pandemic. From entrepreneurs in unincorporated areas to helping businesses with their storefronts, covering expenses, rent subsidies, and more these grants are ready to help.

Small Business News March 24, 2023

The rest of the news in the round-up includes a list of scams the IRS calls the “Dirty Dozen” to keep you from getting swindled by criminals this tax season. Read on for that and other small business-related news.

The Internal Revenue Service has continued its Dirty Dozen campaign to keep people vigilant against scams with a warning about emails and text messages that attempt to steal a taxpayer’s information. IRS Dirty Dozen Tax Scams 2023 These email and text scams are just a couple of the many ways cybercriminals try to acquire sensitive information from their targets.

A free version of video conferencing app BlueJeans by Verizon has been released that allows users to meet in groups of up to 25 people for an unlimited amount of time. BlueJeans Basic boasts excellent call quality that includes Dolby Voice, HD Video and spatial audio, as well as top level noise reduction and dynamic leveling.

It is essential to understand exactly what a Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution is, as it is one of the most vital elements in creating a successful cybersecurity strategy.

While I know that listening is an important part of building any relationship in business, I am admittedly lousy at it. Unfortunately, I am either not interested in what the speaker is saying or I am focused on what I will say next. I miss a lot since this prevents me from listening to what is being said and hurts the effectiveness of any conversation.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently announced the Small Business Persons of the Year for 2023 from each of the 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The winners of the award are going to be officially recognized on April 30 and May 1 in Washington D.C. during the awards ceremony happening during National Small Business Week.

Social media has become an integral part of modern-day marketing strategies, enabling companies to reach out to their target audiences more efficiently than ever before. With the proliferation of different social media platforms, it’s crucial for companies to maintain a consistent brand voice across all channels.

The minimis safe harbor election allows small businesses to deduct expenses that might otherwise need to be capitalized. Think of the amounts paid for things like computers. Under the safe harbor election, you might be able to deduct the entire amount in a single year. With an applicable financial statement (AFS) a tax return can deduct amounts paid for tangible property up to $5,000.

Connected TV (CTV) services have rapidly become a centerpiece in the vast majority of American homes. As the availability of online streaming services has increased, more people than ever before are ditching their TV licenses and turning to online platforms for their entertainment streams. At present, around 3.

