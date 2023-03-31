In the News: Up to $125,000 in Grants to Help Small Businesses Grow

Growth for a small business can come to a halt for many different reasons. Whether it is a pandemic, an economic downturn, or the number of issues that affect entrepreneurs, there are many challenges. Many grants are designed to help business owners overcome these challenges by providing badly needed funds or help with other resources.

Economic grants empower small businesses by fostering growth and innovation as well as financial support. By investing in small businesses, economic grants also strengthen local economies, create jobs, and increase community development. And this is the goal of public as well as private grants, to not only boost small businesses but also contribute to a more vibrant and resilient economy.

These grants are going to help entrepreneurs overcome financial barriers, launch or expand operations, create improvement plans, offer educational programs, and create new jobs. Grants of up to $125,000 are available from jobs programs, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), American Express, and other community grants.

Wix.com unveiled new integrations with Meta, allowing business owners to seamlessly connect with their customers across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. This development centralizes businesses’ customer interactions from various social platforms into one location – the Wix Inbox.

As Canva approaches the tenth anniversary since its launch in 2013, the team behind the online design and publishing tool has gifted its 125 million users 10 new tools and features. The gifts were dropped onto the homepages of the Canva platform, and we can now reveal what each of the ten gifts was.

During COVID, something changed with how people worked and what they were willing to do at work. Small business owners struggled to find qualified people with the skills and dedication they needed to fit jobs inside their organization.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is gearing up for its 2023 Women’s Business Summit, a two-day hybrid event scheduled for March 28-29. Designed to celebrate Women’s History Month, the summit will unite women entrepreneurs and thought leaders from various public and private sectors.

Two resort companies in Florida have agreed to pay $325,000 to settle allegations related to false certifications they provided on a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness application. Orlando Reunion and Crystal River were alleged to have knowingly given false information to support Crystal River’s PPP loan forgiveness application.

In today’s digitally-driven world, there is perhaps no bigger threat to businesses than a security breach. As data inches closer to becoming the world’s most valuable commodity, businesses are collecting masses of personal information; using it to understand their customers and provide better experiences. It has also led to a surge in high-profile breaches.

Despite all your best efforts—and those of your tax professional if you use one, your original tax return may not be the final word on tax liability for the year. Things happen and you may want or need to file an amended return. There’s considerable uncertainty about aspects of amended returns. Here are some questions and answers to help settle matters. 1.

For most of the country, the March 15th S Corp filing deadline has passed. However, for the storm-ravaged states of California, Alabama, and Georgia, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has extended the date to file various federal individual and business returns and make tax payments to October 16th, 2023.

