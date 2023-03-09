6 Places to Get Soap Making Supplies for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Artisanal soap businesses have a lot of potential for growth, especially as there is increased demand for health, beauty, and wellness products. Making handmade soap can be a great business that you can launch with minimal supplies needed and great returns if you can create products customers love.

We’ll look at the best places to purchase soap-making supplies for your business to help you run your soap-making business as best as possible.

The Soap Market in 2023

The artisan soap market has seen considerable growth. There are a wide array of bath products that customers are now seeking out, including cold process soap, custom bath bombs, bath salts, and bath oils. Many of these products use the same base ingredients, making it easy for soap businesses to grow their market and expand their customer base.

Top Places to Buy Soap-Making Supplies Online

You can purchase the best soap-making supplies for your business in many places. There are different types of soap-making suppliers; some offer niche supplies, while others offer a wide range of tools you can use for your business, with some offering wholesale pricing.

1. Amazon

Amazon is one of the best places for soap supplies if you’re just getting started. You can get items with fast shipping, compare options, and purchase smaller quantities of supplies before committing to a larger order. If you are interested in starting a soap-making business, Amazon is a good supplier to start with.

2. Etsy

Etsy has many types of suppliers as part of its marketplace, so there is plenty to choose from. If you’re developing new products and looking for more unique and exciting supplies, Etsy is an excellent place to start your search.

3. Bramble and Berry

Bramble and Berry have been consistently ranked positively for their high-quality stock and all the essential soap-making supplies. You’ll find essential oils, all the components needed for cold-process soap, melts and pours, and much more. If you’re looking to take soap making from a hobby to a business, shop at the Bramble and Berry store.

4. Nature’s Garden

Nature’s Garden Supplies has all the essential tools needed for soap making. In addition, you can find silicone molds, oils, melt-and-pour soap bases, and other products. Nature’s Garden can ship quickly, so it’s a great option if you want a consistent supplier. They also have cosmetic products to help you expand your business options.

5. Wholesale Supplies Plus

If you’re looking to create large quantities of soaps, you can use suppliers like Wholesale Supplies Plus to buy items in bulk. Their site has everything you need to make lovely soaps in bulk that are good for the skin and help you expand your batch size. Products available include soap bases in different weight options, scent oils,

6. Nurture Soap Suppliers

Nurture Soap Suppliers have a wide range of options if you’re looking to create amazing soap and bath products. You can find essential oils, fragrance oils, molds, bases, additives, lye, and crucial soap-making tools to help you create the best products possible.

Essential Soap Supplies

Many essential tools are needed to create soaps, including a soap base, fragrances, essential oils, and more. Your soaps should be gentle on the skin and have a fragrance or texture that customers love. We’ll explore some of the key supplies a soap maker should use.

Fragrance Oil

Much of what attracts a customer to a soap product is its scent. Many soap makers create their own custom blends using fragrance oil or essential oil. You use a single essential oil or fragrance to create your product or blend together different oil scents to create your products.

Soap Base

To ensure you get a consistent product every time, using a base to melt and pour your soap into is crucial. Soap bases come in many shapes and sizes. Soap bases are the raw material needed to create soap and come in blocks.

Additives

Additives are products other than what is needed for soap creation (e.g., anything other than lye, water, and fats). Additives can include ingredients added for colorants, such as spices, natural oil, and decorative elements. These are part of the product base and can be used for other skin products, such as lotion or cosmetics.

Soap-Making Tools for Business

As a skin care product, soaps are always in demand. There are many tools you can use to create larger batches of soap at a time and keep your quality consistent. There are many soap ingredients you need to be cautious around, such as lye, so having tools in place can help you create a better process for soap creation.

Soap Molds

Soap molds are used to create new and fun shapes for your soaps. You can use simple molds such as squares or rectangles for your products. Or you can use unique molds in the shape of flowers, bees, hearts, and other molds to create a more decorative soap product.

Lye Calculator

Get the right formula to ensure you produce a consistent batch every time. Using a lye calculator ensures that you are using the right percentage of superfast and liquid each time. It’s an incredibly useful tool if you’re looking to expand your product offering.

Soap Cutters

Soap cutters are used to create a consistent product each time. There are various kinds of cutters available depending on the size of bar you are going for, and they can be used for both hot and cold process soap that has not been fully cured.

Where Is the Best Place to Get Wholesale Soap Making Supplies?

There are many suppliers where you can get high-quality soap supplies for wholesale prices. The best place to get wholesale soap-making supplies is Wholesale Supplies Plus.

Is Soap Making Profitable?

Soap making can be profitable since the tools and supplies needed are not that expensive to invest in. Plus, soap-making does not require a large array of tools and can be done at home, which can help ensure that it is a profitable endeavor. You can also expand products to include lotions and other body care products such as body sprays, bath bombs and more.

How Can You Start Your Own Soap Business?

You can start your own soap business by investing in the right tools and supplies and developing your own soap recipe. Customers are always seeking unique and exciting soap products, and you can get started by experimenting with different blends and ingredient ratios to create your very own soap product.

