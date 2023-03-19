Keep Your Social Media On Brand With These 11 Strategies

Social media has become an integral part of modern-day marketing strategies, enabling companies to reach out to their target audiences more efficiently than ever before.

With the proliferation of different social media platforms, it’s crucial for companies to maintain a consistent brand voice across all channels. This not only helps in establishing a strong brand identity, but it also enables companies to effectively engage and inform their audiences.

To share their insights on how to do this, a panel of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) experts reacted to the following question:

“Social media is an invaluable marketing resource, but it’s essential for companies to maintain a consistent voice across platforms to effectively engage and inform their audiences. What’s one tip for companies looking to keep all their social media content on brand?”

Here’s what YEC community members had to say.

1. Hire One Team to Do It All

“Companies looking to keep their social media content consistent should consider hiring one central team to handle various accounts and engagement opportunities. We have a social media team that meets each week to coordinate their content and marketing plan. Since creating a stand-alone social media team, we’ve had a much easier time keeping our content on brand.” ~ Damanjeet Singh, FunnelKit

2. Pair New Content Creators With Mentors

“You can write style guides and provide examples, but in my view, there’s no substitute for hands-on mentorship. Anyone creating content in the voice of the business ought to have a mentor trusted by the company review their content before it goes out and actively provide candid feedback until the new content creator illustrates a consistent track record and understanding.” ~ Jake Goldman, 10up Inc.

3. Create a Social Media Strategy

“When it comes to social media content, consistency is key. Companies should have a strategy in place that outlines the messaging, visuals and tone of voice that will be used across all social media platforms. This will ensure that all content is on brand and authentic for any audience, regardless of which team member is in charge of your social media.” ~ Adam Preiser, WPCrafter

4. Maintain and Stick to a Content Calendar

“If you want to keep your social media content on brand, you have to maintain a content calendar. When you’re running a social media campaign for your brand, it’s important that you stick to your schedule and publish on time. This can happen only when you have an organized content calendar. But simply having one isn’t enough — you need to follow it diligently for the best results.” ~ Josh Kohlbach, Wholesale Suite

5. Educate Your Team About the Brand

“One tip for companies to keep their social media content on brand is to ensure that their teams are familiar with the persona and everything the brand stands for. It won’t be possible for them to keep their messages in compliance with the brand guidelines if they’re not familiar with the brand themselves. So, educating your team will make things work for you.” ~ Jared Atchison, WPForms

6. Choose a Consistent Color Palette

“If your goal is to keep your social media content on brand, consider using a similar color palette and logo across all platforms. You don’t want to use different pictures or colors for each account because your followers might not recognize your brand if you show up on another social site.” ~ John Turner, SeedProd LLC

7. Craft a Content Mission Statement

“A great tool for your arsenal is a content mission statement. Usually, it’s a sentence that outlines your target audience, what you want them to gain from your content, and why they should come to you for this information instead of somebody else. Measuring your social media content against this mission statement will help ensure a consistent point of view across all platforms.” ~ Daria Gonzalez, Wunderdogs

8. Use Consistent Keywords

“Create a message with consistent keywords. Consider what your product or service offers customers — speed, relaxation, etc. Brainstorm about 10 descriptive words that best illustrate the core qualities of your product or service. Then, use them as a guide for crafting messaging that emphasizes these aspects in everything you create — from social posts and visual elements to press releases.” ~ Tonika Bruce, Lead Nicely, Inc.

9. Create a Thorough Brand Style Guide

“One tip for companies looking to keep all their social media content on brand is to develop a clear and concise brand style guide. This should include information on the company’s tone of voice, messaging, visual style and overall content strategy. This guide can be used as a reference for all team members who are creating content on social media platforms to ensure all will be consistent.” ~ Fritz Colcol, Simply Thalia

10. Use a Social Media Scheduling Tool

“The one tip I have is to get a social media tool that manages all of your posts from one dashboard. That way, you can schedule it all at once to keep consistency and see it all at once to make sure it is putting out the message you want. It also helps when you want to rotate posts to different social media pages to be sure you don’t repeat posts on the same platform.” ~ Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure

11. Publish ‘Hero Content’

“A good strategy to start would be creating ‘hero content.’ This means that you’re able to take this one piece of content, break it apart and carry it out across different social media channels. This method will help you create consistency across your channels, link them back to each other, create further engagement and more.” ~ Samuel Thimothy, OneIMS