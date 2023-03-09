Subway Franchise Locations Celebrating National Potato Chip Day with Unique Menu Item

Baked Lays and Subway have partnered up to introduce a new limited-time offering to celebrate National Potato Chip Day. The new sandwich, called the Footlong Crisp, features Baked Lays potato chips as a topping on Subway’s classic Footlong sandwich. The sandwich will be available at participating Subway locations for a limited time.

According to a press release by Subway, the Footlong Crisp sandwich is a twist on the classic Footlong, with the addition of crunchy Baked Lays potato chips. The sandwich is available in two varieties: the Subway Club Footlong Crisp, which features turkey, roast beef, and ham, and the Veggie Delite Footlong Crisp, which features fresh vegetables and cheese.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Baked Lays to introduce this exciting new sandwich to our customers,” said Len Van Popering, Chief Brand and Innovation Officer at Subway. “The Footlong Crisp is a delicious twist on our classic Footlong sandwich, and we think our customers are going to love it.”

National Potato Chip Day is celebrated annually on March 14th in the United States. The holiday was created to celebrate the popularity of potato chips, which are a beloved snack food in the US and around the world.

Subway Restaurants Celebrating National Potato Chip Day on March 14th

The partnership between Baked Lays and Subway is a natural fit, as both brands are known for their commitment to quality and innovation. Baked Lays, a product of Frito-Lay, is made with real potatoes and contains 65% less fat than regular potato chips. Subway, on the other hand, is known for its fresh ingredients and commitment to offering healthier fast food options.

The new Footlong Crisp sandwich is a nod to the popularity of potato chips in the US, and is sure to be a hit among Subway customers. The addition of Baked Lays potato chips adds an extra crunch to the classic Footlong sandwich, and is sure to be a welcome addition to Subway’s menu.

Subway has been making a number of changes to its menu in recent years, in an effort to appeal to a wider range of customers. The addition of the Footlong Crisp sandwich is just the latest in a series of innovations from the fast food chain, which is known for its commitment to quality and value.

