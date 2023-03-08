Spotlight: The Selling Lab Transforms Sales Teams Both Online and Off

Selling takes skills. It’s not something people are just born with. So many professionals can benefit from training sessions, like those offered by The Selling Lab. Read about this unique company and what sets it apart in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Teaches how to sell.

Founder Candice D’Angelo told Small Business Trends, “We produce and conduct sales training for both online and offline service providers and sales teams.”

Business Niche

Getting long-term results for clients.

D’Angelo says, “They learn how to implement the training and not just copy and paste. I have had many clients come back to me a year or so later saying how they still use the training they learned.”

How the Business Got Started

As a side hustle.

D’Angelo adds, “I was working in corporate sales and hit a ceiling and wanted to do my own thing. I wanted flexibility and to build my family and I have accomplished both of those within 4 1/2 years.”

Biggest Win

Hitting the six-figure mark.

D’Angelo says, “I remember when I first started out and I was charging $50 an hour and thinking WOW!! That’s a lot,….but it definitely wasn’t.”

Biggest Risk

Hiring.

D’Angelo explains, “When you have people that are counting on you to support their dreams and family, it’s a BIG risk. If I didn’t generate sales or business opportunities, I would be letting them go. I didn’t like the thought of that.”

Biggest Challenge

Navigating the pandemic.

D’Angelo says, “I put my business on the shelf when the pandemic hit because I was also a pandemic mom. My 3rd son was born in March 2020 and I had to become a stay-at-home mom while becoming a teacher and caring for a newborn. There was no time for me to run a business. But I didn’t close my business. After a few months, I needed an outlet and my business gave me that chance. I went back in full force but I had to learn how to navigate the online space. That took almost a year to learn how to sell online. But here we are, 6 figures + in and I’m glad I didn’t give up.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Taking the team somewhere special.

D’Angelo adds, “??They deserve it. They work hard and have never left when things got rough.”

Favorite Team Communication Method

Memes.

D’Angelo explains, “We have a water cooler chat dedicated to sending funny memes to each other. It helps break up the day and keeps us all connected.”

Favorite Quote

“Build the plane while flying it.”

D’Angelo says, “I honestly don’t know where the quote originated from but It’s a good one. It means, stop over thinking it and just put yourself to the test.”

* * * * *