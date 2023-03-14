Verizon Small Business Opens New Round of Digital Ready Grants

Small business owners can apply for a $10,000 “Digital Ready” grant from Verizon, offered in partnership with Next Street and LISC.

It’s easy to apply, and you can do it anytime between March 1 and May 12.

In conjunction with the grant, Verizon is offering free access to personalized learning with more than 40 online courses available. Course topics include marketing, how to use influencers, boosting your online presence and learning the basic steps to building a business.

You can also be paired for one on one mentoring and coaching from experts, which will be matched to you according to your stated needs when you register.

How to Apply

1.First, you must register via Verizon. Register at www.verizon.com/smallbusinessdigitalready.com After you register, complete two out of the three grant application requirements. The three requirements are: completing one of the online courses, participate in coaching, or participate in a community event. You choose two of those three requirements to qualify your application for a grant. 3.After completing two of the three requirements, you are now eligible to receive one of the $10,000 grants. There is $500,000 in grant money available.

Using the Grant Money

Grants will begin to be awarded shortly after the May 12 deadline.

How you use the money, if awarded, is up to you. In 2022, the majority of the grant earners used the money to develop digital marketing campaigns, boost their online presence through the use of social media channels, or focus on business building basics.

Grant awardees from 2022 cited the one-on-one coaching and support from professionals as one of the major benefits of the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Grants. Based on the small business owner’s stated needs during the application process, applicants are paired with professionals who meet those criteria.

