In the News: Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Available to Small Businesses From SSBCI

Grants from private organizations and nonprofits are available year-round, but they don’t compare to the huge offerings from the U.S. government. With small businesses responsible for tens of millions of jobs, the government wants to ensure they get the help they need. From cash to a multitude of incentives, the goal is to provide comprehensive help for the long-term survival of these businesses.

If your small business needs help to get you through a rough patch, make sure to stay informed on the latest grants from all available organizations, public and private. Grants are available year-round so this means checking a source you can trust that regularly has information for small business grants. And once you do, make sure to apply as often as possible to give yourself a better chance.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury recently announced the availability of $353.4 million to small businesses through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). States will be getting tens of millions of dollars in funding through different programs.

If you happen to have a small business in California, there is $54 million available in Phase Two of the Economic Opportunity Grant (EOG) program launched by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the LA County Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). This phase will include small businesses and non-profits in addition to micro businesses.

Grants have deadlines, and applying beyond that deadline is a surefire way to miss out on the opportunity they provide. Take a look at the grants with a March deadline available to small businesses with funds up to $20,000 from public and private organizations.

Help is now available to the dairy industry providing funds to cover a range of issues. These look to help with child care along with internal and external improvements, gas bills, reimbursement funds for COVID-related expenses, training, and more.

Women and minority-owned businesses can apply for grants being offered by The U.S. Commerce Department’s Minority Business Development Agency, Mastercard, The Amber Grant, Hello Alice, Cartier’s Women Initiative Awards, and others of up to $100,000.

Small Business News March 3, 2023

Here are some additional small business news and information in the rest of the weekly roundup:

TikTok has introduced the Creativity Program Beta which is designed to help creators make the most of their creativity while generating higher revenue potential. The Creativity Program Beta is the latest addition to TikTok’s range of monetization tools that supports and rewards creators of every level by unlocking ever more real-world opportunities to make money from their content.

Chairman Roger Williams and Ranking Member Nydia Velázquez have issued statements regarding a joint letter they sent to President Joe Biden, urging him to nominate a Chief Counsel for Advocacy at the Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy.

As your business grows, it’s important to regularly assess whether your current software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendor is meeting your needs.

The food service industry includes way more than simple restaurants. There are tons of unique niches and business models that can help entrepreneurs turn a profit. If you’re looking to start your own food business, here are some ideas to consider. What is a food business? A food business can include anything related to serving, selling, or processing food and beverages.

About two-thirds of all the electricians in the US work for somebody else. They work for firms that are connected with contractors. Of the remaining one-third, most of them are also employed by a firm or company. But 10% of the electricians are self-employed. Do you want to own your own electrical contracting business? We’ll get you…connected.

A malware attack can cause severe damage to your business. It can serve you malicious ads, lock your device, encrypt sensitive data, steal login credentials, spy on your PC, and much worse. So knowing how to prevent malware attacks is critical for your business. This article will explore what malware is, types of malware, signs of malware infection, and how to prevent a malware attack.

There are daily holidays that may be relevant to small businesses throughout almost the entire month of March. If you want to make your company stand out, here’s a guide to many popular national days in March. What Special Days are in March? You can see a full list of March daily holidays below. Some of the top days to celebrate in March include St.

