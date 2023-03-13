How What You Eat Fuels Your Business Success

People are always emphasizing exercise as a key to staying healthy while building a small business. On a daily basis, I have always believed, as one of my trainers always said, “motion is lotion”. But you also need to realize that what you feed your body is equally as important as the amount of exercise (and sleep) you get.

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I talked with Mary Beth Albright who is a food expert with broad experience, from food attorney to finalist on Food Network Star, where she competed on Iron Chef America. Her passion for good food grew from her mentor, the legendary Surgeon General C. Everett Koop. After 15 years of working with Dr. Koop on health and food issues, and attending Georgetown Law School, Mary Beth advised on food systems and managed a White House initiative in this area. She is the author of her new book on this area, “Eat and Flourish: How Food Supports Emotional Well-Being”.

This is what I discussed with Mary Beth in my interview:

How certain foods help reduce the inflammation that can harm your mental health and hurt the energy you need to run a successful business.

The critical relationship between the microbiome (which is the collection of all microbes like bacteria, fungi, viruses, and their genes, that naturally live on our bodies) and the brain.

Which vitamins help restore the body during intensely emotional times that many of us experience every day at our small businesses.

How to start, develop and permanently change to a healthful daily eating pattern. Mary Beth reviews a 30-day kickoff plan that can get you started and be able to sustain.

Listen to the entire episode with Mary Beth on what you need to eat to be successful in your small business and your life.

