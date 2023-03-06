Why Your Employees Aren’t Working the Way They Used To

After three years, it seems we are at the tail end of the COVID crisis. But there is a new pandemic that has already begun; Your employees aren’t working the same way they used to. At one of my clients last year, 7 people out of 100 quit or took a leave of absence because of mental health issues. This really hampered the business, not to mention the personal toll on these employees.

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Catherine Altman Morgan says now is the time each small business owner has to address this problem. She is the author of the #1 Amazon new release book, “This Isn’t Working! Evolving the Way We Work to Decrease Stress, Anxiety, and Depression”. Catherine is a career transition expert, business consultant, and the founder of Point A to Point B Transitions Inc., which was named Career Transition Coaching Service of the Year.

Here is what we discussed on the show this week:

How “the current hustle culture hustled you.” Catherine believes that popular business myths have tricked us into thinking we need to work all the time to be successful.

In the U.S., many believe that owning a business is better than having a job. As an expert in the entrepreneur-to-employee career transition, Catherine explains who this should not be a goal for and why it does not work for everyone.

Catherine explains how the “gig economy” is different from entrepreneurship and the risks that both paths have.

Catherine discusses the shame and grief an entrepreneur might experience if they exit or have to close their business. She recommends how small business owners work through this difficult phase of failure and enter the next chapter of their career.

Listen to Catherine’s entire interview on The Small Business Radio Show on how you can help your team.

