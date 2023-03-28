Wix Announces Integration with Meta for Business Owners

Wix.com unveiled new integrations with Meta, allowing business owners to seamlessly connect with their customers across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. This development centralizes businesses’ customer interactions from various social platforms into one location – the Wix Inbox.

The integration enables Wix users to directly link their business accounts with their Wix Inbox, simplifying the management of all customer communications and interactions in one place. The Wix Inbox is designed to save time for business owners while offering the opportunity to easily build, strengthen, and personalize relationships with their customers.

With the addition of these social integrations, Wix users can now receive all customer messages in a single inbox and respond directly from the Wix dashboard. The built-in messaging experience allows business owners to leverage their existing assets to extend their communication on these channels, offering product suggestions, coupons, and creating auto-replies.

Ronny Elkayam, SVP of Mobile, App Market & Strategic Products at Wix, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing business owners with every tool necessary for success. “Integrating these top messaging platforms with the Wix Inbox will streamline communication and helps business owners be more efficient. This direct and quick communication builds trust and will ultimately grow customer loyalty and retention. We look forward to continuing to grow multi-channel communication to support businesses as they expand and serve more customers.”

Kyle Jenke, Business Messaging Director of Partnerships at Meta, highlighted the need for businesses to have an easy and streamlined method for managing customer interactions across the entire customer journey. “We’re excited to work with Wix on their new Inbox solution that will now integrate with all of Meta’s top messaging platforms.”

Wix Inbox, a CRM messaging tool, allows users to view and respond to messages from various channels, including Wix Chat on the Wix website, email, SMS, and now WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger business pages. Users can initiate chats with live site visitors, reach out to contacts, and send visitors attachments, coupons, payment requests, and links to products and services. Wix Inbox provides businesses built on Wix with a seamlessly integrated and fully extendible CRM platform to accommodate their growing needs.

The Wix CRM team is currently working on adding more channels and integrations to the Wix Inbox capabilities, enabling third parties to include more channels in the communication integrations and integrate them seamlessly into a single multi-channel communications inbox.

