How This Olympian Achieved Success Through Winning and Losing

While I never had the physical skill to be an Olympian, I never really had the mental fortitude of my life’s work coming down to a few seconds on one winter or summer day. As a long distance cyclist, I have always been fascinated by those who do compete at the Olympics, how they mentally and physically achieved this level of success, and what it teaches us about leading a small business.

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I talked about this with Paige Lawrence who was an Olympian pairs figure skater and she learned that winning and losing comes down to how you plan for success, how you train every single day, and how you master your mindset so you can show up in the moments that matter the most as your best.

Here is what we discussed:

When implemented, what is the one strategy will increase your chances of success and your confidence while pursuing any business and life goal.

How to turn any criticism and harsh feedback into positive growth with Paige’s three step process.

The most effective business strategy Paige learned while training for the Olympics and how it will maximize productivity in your business.

Why “accountability” needs to be more than just a buzzword in any small business, and how when used properly, it will transform your growth.

Why it is “safety third” not “safety first” as the best motto to compete successfully in the Olympics and small business.

Find out where Paige finished in pairs figure skating at the Olympics (Hint: She beat her goal) and listen to the entire episode on The Small Business Radio Show.

