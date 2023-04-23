Adobe Announces Updates to Its Popular Video Tools

Adobe recently announced industry-first innovations for its range of video applications which are designed to address the workflow needs of today’s professional editors and motion designers.

The new innovations will automate time-intensive tasks including AI-powered text-based video editing and automated color tone-mapping capabilities in Premiere Pro. There will also be significant GPU acceleration as well as dozens of workflow enhancements to make the latest version of Premiere Pro the fastest ever released.

These latest innovations from Adobe promise to make the life of creative professionals much easier. The announcement comes ahead of the 2023 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show as Adobe celebrate 30 years of After Effects, which has become one of the world’s most popular motion design software for video professionals.

One of the new innovations involves the addition of a context-sensitive Properties Panel to After Effects, which is designed to enhance user productivity. There is also new consistent color support and other performance optimizations.

Via a statement published on the Adobe news website, the senior vice president of Creative Product Group and Digital Media Growth at Adobe, Ashley Still, said: “Today’s video professionals are racing to meet insatiable demand for standout content across platforms and surfaces.

“We are excited to advance workflows and inspire new creative expression with the latest cutting-edge Premiere Pro and After Effects innovations, empowering creative professionals to focus on the craft of creating, while cutting out time-consuming tasks that prolong content ideation, creation and delivery.”

The text-based editing innovation is a particularly groundbreaking shift in post-production workflows, and Adobe’s statement explained: “Powered by Adobe Sensei, Text-Based-Editing automatically analyzes and transcribes clips so editors, producers and assistants can simply copy and paste sentences into any order they want and instantly see them appear on the timeline. Transcripts can be searched in the transcript window to identify exact words and phrases.”

Adobe is also launching a new Video Partner Program which offers access to exclusive benefits, resources and solutions from over 400 global partners such as chipmakers like AMD, Intel and Nvidia, and camera makers like Canon, Nikon, RED and Sony. Technology provider partners include AWS, Fraunhofer IIS and Microsoft.

