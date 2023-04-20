How to Become an Airbnb Experiences Host: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re looking to share your passion with travelers while making extra money, then becoming an Airbnb Experiences host might be the perfect gig for you. In this step-by-step guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know to get started, from crafting your experience to tips for success. Let’s dive in!

What is an Airbnb Experience?

An Airbnb Experience is an activity or adventure hosted by a local expert who wants to share their passion with travelers. Experiences are designed to be unique, immersive, and authentic, giving guests the opportunity to connect with the local culture in a meaningful way. From cooking classes to city tours to outdoor adventures, there’s an experience for every type of traveler that goes beyond the typical tour.

Who can be an Airbnb Experience Host?

Anyone who has a passion, skill, or knowledge to share with travelers can be an Airbnb Experience host. Hosts can be individuals, groups, or organizations, and they come from all backgrounds and walks of life. To become a host, you need to be at least 18 years old and pass a background check.

What are the Most Popular Airbnb Experiences?

One of the great things about Airbnb Experiences is its diversity, offering a wide range of activities to travelers. In this section, we will explore the most popular types of experiences on Airbnb…

Food & Drink

Food tours are some of the most popular on Airbnb. These experiences offer travelers the opportunity to try local cuisine, learn cooking skills, or explore the city’s nightlife scene.

Culture & History

Cultural and historical experiences are another popular category on Airbnb. These experiences allow travelers to learn about the local culture, customs, and history of the destination.

Nature & Outdoor

Nature and outdoor experiences are perfect for those who love to explore the great outdoors. These experiences offer travelers the chance to go hiking, kayaking, or take a wildlife tour, among other activities.

How to Decide the Best Airbnb Experience to Host?

Choosing the best Airbnb Experience to host requires considering your interests, skills, and demand in your area. Research popular Experiences and identify gaps. Consider seasonality and resources needed. Choose something you’re passionate about and can offer a memorable and authentic experience for guests.

What is Involved in the Application Process to become an Airbnb Host?

The application process to become an Airbnb host involves creating a profile, submitting personal information, and passing a background check. Airbnb Experiences hosts also need to provide a description and photos of their Experience and set a price. Once approved, hosts can start accepting bookings and managing their Experience through the Airbnb platform.

Steps To Follow on the Airbnb Experiences Website: Example: Host A Cooking Class.

There are several steps to take if you’d like to get into Airbnb Experience hosting. Let’s walk through how to do this using the example of cooking classes…

Step 1: Visit the Airbnb Experiences Page

After signing up for or logging into your existing Airbnb account, go to airbnb.com/host/experiences. You can read more about being a host if you’d like, or click “Let’s go” to get started as shown below.

Next, click the red “Let’s go” button.

Step 2: Select the Kind of Experience

Choose between hosting Airbnb’s online experiences or in-person experiences, then click “Next.” Online experiences are taking off these days.

Step 3: Tell Airbnb a Bit More

Enter the city you’re hosting your experience, the language it’s offered in, and if you’re part of an Airbnb partner organization, then click “Next.”

Step 4: Choose Your Experience Theme

Click on “Select a theme” and a popup will appear for you to select your theme. We’ll be choosing Food -> Cooking and food making -> Cooking class. Click “Save” then “Next” after choosing your theme.

Step 5: What Airbnb is Looking For

Go through these next four pages to find out exactly what Airbnb is looking for from Experience hosts answering any questions honestly.

Step 6: Describe Your Experience

For the next several pages, you’ll need to provide details of your experience along with photos.

Step 7: Settings

Over the next six pages, you can modify your settings for group size, general availability, guest pricing, discounts for guests to save money, and booking settings, and set your cancellation policy.

Step 8: Review & Submit

On the last page, you’ll need to look over a few things and check a couple of boxes. When you’re satisfied with your application, click “Submit.” You should hear back from Airbnb in about one week regarding your application.

What is Airbnb Looking For in an Experience Host?

Airbnb looks for experience hosts with unique skills and expertise, a passion for sharing their knowledge, and the ability to create engaging and authentic experiences. Hosts must also adhere to community standards and guidelines while providing safe and enjoyable experiences for guests.

Tips for Success in Your Airbnb Experiences Application

If you’re interested in becoming an Airbnb experiences host, there are a few things you can do to increase your chances of success. Here are five tips to help you with your application:

Be authentic: Airbnb values hosts who can offer a genuine and personal experience. Be yourself and showcase your personality and passions in your Experience.

Airbnb values hosts who can offer a genuine and personal experience. Be yourself and showcase your personality and passions in your Experience. Be specific: Have a clear and specific idea for your Experience, and make sure to communicate it in your application.

Have a clear and specific idea for your Experience, and make sure to communicate it in your application. Focus on the details: Pay attention to every aspect of your Experience, from the itinerary to the amenities, to ensure your guests have a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Pay attention to every aspect of your Experience, from the itinerary to the amenities, to ensure your guests have a seamless and enjoyable experience. Provide value: Price your Experience fairly and offer extra value, such as insider tips or special perks, to attract guests and earn positive reviews.

Price your Experience fairly and offer extra value, such as insider tips or special perks, to attract guests and earn positive reviews. Engage with guests: Be responsive and engaging with your guests, both before and during the Experience. Show them the best of your destination and create lasting memories.

What Airbnb Experiences Fees will I Need to Consider?

As an Airbnb Experience host, you’ll need to consider fees such as Airbnb’s 20% service fee, booking fees, taxes, and expenses like equipment or transportation costs. Be sure to factor in all costs when setting your price.

What About Payments and Insurance for Airbnb Hosts?

Airbnb hosts receive payment through the platform within 24 hours of the experience. The Host Guarantee program provides up to $1 million in protection for damages caused by guests.

Final Words

Becoming an Airbnb Experiences host is a simple process that involves creating a unique experience, setting up your listing, and waiting for bookings to come in. By following this step-by-step guide, you can become a successful host and earn extra income while providing guests with unforgettable experiences. With the right mindset and preparation, anyone can become an Airbnb Experiences host.

Airbnb Experiences Host FAQS

How Much do Airbnb Experience Hosts Make?

This depends on factors like the type of experience offered, location, and demand. However, hosts can earn anywhere from a few hundred to thousands of dollars per month by offering unique and popular experiences to guests.

Why Should you Bother with Hosting an Experience?

Hosting an Airbnb Experience can provide a range of benefits, including earning extra income, meeting new people, sharing your passion with others, and gaining valuable skills such as event planning and marketing.

Can a Company Host an Airbnb Experience?

A company can host an Airbnb Experience if it aligns with guidelines and offers a unique experience. It’s a way to showcase the brand and connect with potential customers.

Is Being an Airbnb Host Difficult?

Being an Airbnb host can be challenging, but it’s also rewarding. Hosts must manage guests, maintain the property, and ensure a positive experience for everyone involved.

