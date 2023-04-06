Bank of America and Seneca Women Launch Online Marketplace for Female Entrepreneurs

Bank of America, in collaboration with Seneca Women, has unveiled an innovative online marketplace aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs by granting them access to new markets and enabling consumers to discover and support their businesses.

The Bank of America Marketplace by Seneca Women showcases a diverse array of women-owned businesses, allowing users to search by category and location. At present, the platform features around 100 women entrepreneurs from various countries, including the U.S., Germany, India, and Mexico.

The marketplace encompasses a broad range of sectors, such as apparel, home goods, fitness, and beauty products.

Cynthia Bowman, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at Bank of America, emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating, “The Marketplace allows us to leverage our resources, partnerships, and scale to create greater opportunities for women business owners to reach new markets for their products and services.”

She also highlighted the bank’s commitment to empowering women, as their success contributes to the well-being of entire families, communities, and economies.

Sharon Bowen, Partner at Seneca Women and Chair of the New York Stock Exchange, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, noting that women business owners have demonstrated resilience and innovation in the face of adversity.

The Bank of America Marketplace by Seneca Women will facilitate support for these entrepreneurs by connecting them with a broader audience.

To help identify women participating in the Marketplace, Bank of America has collaborated with key partners such as the Tory Burch Foundation, Cherie Blair Foundation, the Bank of America Institute for Women’s Entrepreneurship at Cornell, and Vital Voices.

