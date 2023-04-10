10 Places to Get Beading Supplies for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

With the perfect beading supplies, you can create beautiful earrings, bracelets, and more for your business. Whether you make one-of-a-kind pieces or sell bulk products, there are plenty of places to find high-quality beads, charms, wires, and findings at unbeatable prices. In this article, we’ll reveal 10 great places to get exactly what you need to bring your vision to life. Let’s dive in!

The Beading Market in 2023

The global beading market is booming and is expected to continue until 2028. Despite changing economic conditions, jewelry making remains a popular hobby, and demand for supplies has surged. With new manufacturers offering competitive prices, consumers have more options than ever for creating handmade jewelry.

Top Places to Buy Beading Supplies Online

When you’re shopping for beading supplies online, it’s important to choose a store you can trust. From materials for large projects to simple findings and hardware, here are the top online places to shop for beads and other supplies:

1. Amazon

Amazon is a top online destination for buying beading supplies. It offers a wide variety of products, competitive pricing, and fast shipping options.

2. Etsy

Etsy is a popular online marketplace for buying beading supplies. It offers unique handmade items, vintage finds, and a vibrant community of sellers.

3. GoodyBeads

GoodyBeads offers affordable and high-quality beading supplies for DIY jewelry making, with over 20 years of experience and excellent customer service.

4. Beads Factory

Family-owned Beads Factory offers a wide range of high-quality beading supplies online and in-store and is a top supplier of Preciosa and Crystals.

5. Beadaholique

Beadaholique is a top source for beads, jewelry supplies, and learning resources with fast worldwide shipping, free tutorials, and quality products.

6. Shipwreck Beads

Shipwreck Beads is family-owned since 1969, the largest US retailer of Czech glass beads with an impressive 80k sq. ft. showroom stocked with billions of beads and more.

7. Fire Mountain Gems and Beads

Fire Mountain Gems and Beads sells beading supplies online since 1973, with a focus on valuing relationships with customers, suppliers, and employees.

8. Artbeads

Artbeads, a family-run business for 17+ years, offers vast beading supplies and hosts a large community of beaders, making it a top online destination.

9. eBay

eBay is a top source for buying beading supplies online. With a vast selection, competitive pricing, and reliable shipping, it’s a popular choice among beading enthusiasts.

10. Michaels

Michaels is a go-to destination for buying beading supplies online. Their diverse inventory, weekly sales, and curbside pickup option make shopping for beads easy and convenient.

Essential Beading Supplies

For stunning beaded jewelry, you need the right beading supplies, including tools, findings, and beads, with consideration of bead size. Once you invest in the items below, check out these 16 craft supply storage ideas to keep them organized. Important supplies for a beading business include:

Seed Beads

Seed beads are small, uniformly sized beads that come in a wide variety of colors, finishes, and bead sizes. They are commonly used in bead weaving, embroidery, and other intricate beadwork projects.

Beading Thread

Beading thread is a strong, flexible thread that is specially designed for beadwork. It comes in different materials, such as nylon, polyester, and silk, and in various colors and sizes.

Beading Needles

Beading needles are thin, long needles with a small eye that allows them to pass through the tiny holes in beads. They come in different sizes to accommodate different bead sizes and are essential for many beading techniques.

Beading Pliers

Beading pliers are specialized tools that are used to grip, cut, and shape wire and other beading materials. They come in different types, such as round-nose pliers, chain-nose pliers, and flat-nose pliers, and are essential for making jewelry findings and wirework.

Crimp Beads

Crimp beads are small metal beads that are used to secure the ends of beading wire or thread. They are crimped with pliers to create a tight, secure connection and are essential for making beaded jewelry that stays together.

Beading Tools for Business

A successful beading business needs the right tools and equipment to make high-quality necklaces and other jewelry. Beyond the basics, here are some additional tools to consider:

Design Board

A design board is a helpful tool to plan and lay out your design before you begin stringing your beads. It’s also great for testing color combinations and patterns.

Thread Burner

A thread burner is an alternative to scissors for cutting beading thread. It heats up and melts the thread, preventing frayed ends and making for a cleaner finish.

Knotting Tool

A knotting tool is used to create knots between beads or pearls, resulting in a finished jewelry piece that drapes nicely and keeps beads from sliding around.

Beading Loom

A beading loom is a helpful tool for creating intricate beadwork patterns or weaving beads into a flat piece that can be turned into a necklace.

Bead Spinner

A bead spinner is a device that helps to string beads quickly and easily onto thread or wire, making it a great time-saver for large or complex pieces.

What Material Is Best for Beading?

The best material for beading depends on the type of project you’re working on and the look you want to achieve. Some popular materials include glass, gemstones, and metal, each offering different textures and finishes to create unique jewelry pieces.

What Is the Most Important Beading Tool?

Pliers are considered the most important beading tool. They are versatile and can be used for a variety of tasks, including bending and shaping wire, opening, and closing jump rings, and attaching findings to finished jewelry.

Are Beading Businesses Profitable?

Beading businesses can be profitable. In fact, it’s among the top 50 handmade business ideas you can start from home. But success depends on factors such as market demand, competition, and pricing strategy. By creating unique and high-quality jewelry, building a loyal customer base, and effectively managing costs, beading businesses can achieve profitability.

What Is the Best Website to Buy Wholesale Bead Supplies?

There are many websites that offer wholesale bead supplies, but the best one for your business will depend on factors such as product selection, pricing, and shipping options. Our top list above should help you find the right wholesaler. This list of where to find wholesale craft supplies includes even more options.

Can You Buy Beading Tools Where you Buy Jewelry Supplies?

Yes, many stores that sell jewelry supplies also carry beading tools such as pliers, wire cutters, and beading needles. You can find these tools in-store or online at retailers like Michaels, Hobby Lobby, and Joann.

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.