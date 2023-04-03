Choosing the Best Commercial Pool Vacuum for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

When it comes to maintaining a commercial pool, investing in a quality pool vacuum is a must. But with so many options available, choosing the best one for your business can be a challenge.

You have to consider factors such as the size of your pool, the type of debris you need to clean, and the frequency of use. Some popular options include automatic robotic vacuums, manual vacuums, and suction-side vacuums. By doing your research and evaluating your specific needs, you can ensure that you choose the best commercial pool vacuum for your business.

Understanding Commercial Pool Vacuums

Commercial pool vacuums are essential tools for maintaining a clean and inviting pool for your business. Understanding the key features and capabilities of commercial pool vacuums can help you choose the best option for your specific needs.

How they differ from residential pool vacuums

There are significant differences between residential pool cleaners and commercial models. While residential pool cleaners are designed for occasional use in smaller pools, commercial pool cleaners are built to withstand heavy usage and clean much larger pools.

One of the main differences is the size and power of the equipment. Commercial pool cleaners are typically larger and more powerful, with the ability to handle larger debris and more frequent use. They also have stronger suction capabilities, which is essential for maintaining clean swimming pools in a commercial setting.

Another key difference is the method of cleaning. Residential pool cleaners are often manual or robotic, while commercial pool cleaners are more likely to be automatic or robotic. This is because commercial pools require more frequent cleaning and maintenance, which can be time-consuming for manual cleaning.

Types of commercial pool vacuums

There are 2 main types of commercial pool cleaners – manual and robotic pool cleaners.

Key components of commercial pool vacuums

Commercial pool cleaners typically consist of several key components, including a vacuum head, hose, and filter system. The vacuum head attaches to the end of the hose and is used to remove debris from the pool floor and walls.

The hose is connected to the pool cleaner and provides suction power for the vacuum head. The filter system removes debris from the pool water and prevents it from returning to the pool.

Some commercial pool cleaners also feature advanced sensors and algorithms to navigate around the pool and efficiently remove debris.

Evaluating Pool Vacuum Features

When evaluating the features of commercial pool cleaners, there are important to consider factors to ensure you get the right one for your needs. Below are some of the most important things to look at when shopping for pool cleaners.

Suction power

The higher the suction power, the more efficiently the cleaner can remove refuse from the pool floor and walls. Suction power is determined by the strength of the vacuum motor and the size of the suction inlet.

Filtration system

The filtration system is a crucial component of a commercial pool cleaner, as it removes debris from the pool water and prevents it from returning to the pool. The filtration system may consist of a cartridge, sand, or diatomaceous earth filter, depending on the type of pool cleaner. It’s important to regularly clean and maintain the filtration system to ensure its effectiveness.

Maneuverability and ease of use

A cleaner with good maneuverability can effectively navigate around obstacles and difficult-to-reach areas of the pool. Additionally, a cleaner that is easy to use can help reduce labor costs and improve overall efficiency. Consider factors such as weight, hose length, and wheel design when evaluating a pool cleaner’s maneuverability and ease of use.

Cordless vs. corded models

When selecting a commercial pool cleaner, you may have the option to choose between cordless and corded models. Cordless models offer greater portability and flexibility, while corded models provide constant power without the need for recharging.

Robotic vs. Manual Pool Vacuums

Robotic pool cleaners: Robotic pool cleaners are the most advanced and efficient type of commercial pool cleaner. They are fully automated and operate independently of the pool’s filtration system. They use advanced sensors and algorithms to navigate around the pool and vacuum up debris. Robotic pool cleaners are perfect for large commercial pools or those with complex shapes or features.

Manual pool cleaners: These are the most basic type of commercial pool cleaner, and they require the user to manually push or pull the cleaner around the pool to remove debris. They are best suited for smaller commercial pools.

Pros and cons of robotic pool vacuums

Robotic pool cleaners are the most advanced and efficient type of commercial pool cleaner. They offer many advantages over other types of pool cleaners, including fully automated operation, advanced sensors and algorithms, and the ability to clean complex pool shapes and features. They are also highly effective at removing debris of all sizes.

However, there are some drawbacks to robotic pool cleaners. They can be more expensive than other types of pool cleaners, and may require regular maintenance and repairs. They may also not be as effective at removing fine particles from the pool water, and may not be suitable for all types of commercial pools. Overall, robotic pool cleaners are a good investment for larger commercial pools with complex shapes and features.

Pros and cons of manual pool vacuums

Manual pool cleaners are the simplest and most affordable type of commercial pool cleaner. They are easy to use and require no electricity or special plumbing. They are also highly portable, making them ideal for small commercial pools that are difficult to access with larger equipment like robotic pool cleaners.

However, there are some drawbacks to manual pool cleaners. They require more physical effort and time to use compared to other types of commercial pool cleaners. They may also not be as effective at removing larger debris, and they may not be suitable for larger commercial pools. Overall, manual pool cleaners are a good option for small commercial pools on a budget, but larger commercial pools may require a more efficient type of pool cleaner.

Choosing the right type for your facility

Choosing the right pool cleaners for your business needs requires careful consideration of several factors. The size of the pool, the amount and type of debris it collects, and your budget are all important considerations.

Other factors to consider include the type of pool cleaner and its cleaning capabilities, such as suction power, maneuverability, and filtration capabilities. Additionally, consider the frequency of pool use and the availability of maintenance and repair services for the pool cleaner.

10 Commercial Pool Vacuums

Below are our picks for the 10 best commercial pool cleaners available for purchase on Amazon. There are options for both robotic pool cleaners and manual ones, so there’s bound to be something that meets your business’s needs.

Best Commercial Pool Cleaners on Amazon

Dolphin Sigma Robotic Pool Cleaner

Top Pick: Featuring top-loading cartridge filters, dual scrubbing brushes, and navigation and scanning software, Dolphin’s Sigma model is among the best in the commercial pool cleaners industry, and it is our number one pick.

It can be controlled using WiFi to set your preferred cleaning cycles and can easily move around large commercial pools up to 50 feet. Dolphin commercial pool cleaners are known to be well-made and low maintenance They are backed by 3 years of quality assurance.

Dolphin Sigma Robotic Pool Cleaner

Buy on Amazon

Polaris P825 Robotic Pool Cleaner

Runner Up: Polaris has been known for its quality automatic pool cleaners for more than 40 years. The P825 features cyclonic suction technology, a push-n-go filter canister, and a caddy for easy transport.

These robotic pool cleaners can navigate all swimming pool surfaces and come with a 50ft cable and a 4L debris canister.

Polaris P825 Robotic Pool Cleaner

Buy on Amazon

Hayward Navigator Pro Suction Pool Cleaner

Best Value: Hayward’s Navigator Pro features a unique wing design, a wide vacuum inlet and constant suction power. Its preprogrammed steering pattern can cover all pool surfaces, including walls and coves.

The Navigator Pro connects in less than 10 minutes to the skimmer or suction port and is powered by the pool filtration system. This highly-rated cleaner offers a lot of power and features for an affordable price.

Hayward Navigator Pro Suction Pool Cleaner

Buy on Amazon

The VacDaddy Portable Pool Vacuum

The VacDaddy weighs just 10 lbs, making it easy to transport from job to job. It has a powerful 24v electric motor and a long floating cord, and promises to be extremely easy to set up and use.

The VacDaddy Portable Pool Vacuum

Buy on Amazon

POOL BLASTER Pro 900 Cordless Manual Cleaner

Pool Blaster’s Pro 900 cordless cleaner is said to be able to collect golf ball-sized debris as well as sand and silt. It is meant to handle the heavy use of large commercial pools.

The Pro 900 can be attached to a standard pool pole or can be maneuvered using the integrated handle. And it works independently from the pool filtration system, so no hoses or cords are required.

POOL BLASTER Pro 900 Cordless Manual Cleaner

Buy on Amazon

HAMMERHEAD Commercial Vacuum with Vehicle Mount

HammerHead’s cleaner includes a trailer and truck mount for easy transport. It’s equipped with a 60-foot power cord and a 21-inch wide vacuum head for powerful dirt removal.

It is lightweight and portable and has optional add-on products.

HAMMERHEAD Commercial Vacuum with Vehicle Mount

Buy on Amazon

AIPER Elite Pro Cordless Robotic Cleaner

This cleaner has a dual motor system and fast-charging battery, reducing the wait time between cleaning cycles. It takes just 2-2.5 hours to fully charge; providing up to 120 minutes of cleaning.

Aiper Elite Pro robotic pool cleaners come with a 2-year warranty and worry-free customer service.

AIPER Elite Pro Cordless Robotic Cleaner

Buy on Amazon

WYBOT Osprey 700 Pro

Wybot’s Osprey pool cleaners feature an intelligent gyroscope path planning function that is used in conjunction with the WyBot/WinnyGo app. You can choose from different cleaning paths, such as star, cross, or walls, all from the app.

This cordless robotic cleaner charges in 3.5 hrs. and can run for up to 90-110 mins max on a single charge.

WYBOT Osprey 700 Pro

Buy on Amazon

Hayward Poolvergnuegen Suction Cleaner

Hayward’s pool cleaners are so highly recommended that we’ve included a second one on our list. This cleaner has patented self-adjusting turbine vanes that eliminate clogs and ensures maximum power, and patented tire treads for enhanced climbing ability.

Three interchangeable throats improve debris passage and suction performance, making this useable for large commercial pools such as public or health club swimming pools.

Hayward Poolvergnuegen Suction Cleaner

Buy on Amazon

Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner

Another repeat brand on our list, the Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus offers total pool cleaning by climbing your pool walls and scanning the pool bottom with the CleverClean smart navigation system.

The Dolphin pool vacuum’s active dual-brush capabilities actively clean the pool floor and walls in only two hours. While the scrubbing brushes are tough on dirt, they’re gentle on your pool.

Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner

Buy on Amazon

Cost Considerations

The initial purchase price of a pool cleaner can vary widely depending on the type of cleaner and its features. Ongoing maintenance and repair costs should also be taken into account when evaluating the total cost of ownership.

Initial investment

The initial cost of pool cleaners depends mostly on what type you get. As you can see from the products on our list, there are pool cleaners available in various price ranges.

Operating costs

There are several operating costs to consider when selecting a commercial cleaner. Electricity is one of the biggest costs, particularly for robotic pool cleaners that require frequent charging.

Replacement parts and maintenance costs should also be taken into account, as wear and tear on the cleaner can require periodic repairs.

Additionally, some cleaners require consumables such as filter cartridges or bags, which can add to ongoing operating costs.

Maintenance and replacement parts

Over time, wear and tear on the cleaner may require periodic repairs or replacement of components such as brushes, hoses, and filters. The cost of these replacement parts can vary widely depending on the type of pool cleaner, with robotic cleaners typically requiring more expensive components than manual cleaners.

Additionally, periodic maintenance such as cleaning the filter system or replacing worn belts can add to ongoing costs.

Can I use a residential pool vacuum for my commercial pool?

Using a residential cleaner to clean a commercial pool is not recommended. Residential pool cleaners are not designed for the heavy usage and larger pool sizes that are common in commercial settings. Using a residential pool cleaner in a commercial pool can result in inefficiency and reduced cleaning effectiveness, which can lead to a dirty and uninviting pool for customers or guests.

Commercial pool cleaners are designed to withstand heavy usage and have stronger suction capabilities, making them more efficient at removing larger debris and maintaining a clean pool in a commercial setting. They also have larger filter systems and stronger motors, which can handle the increased demands of a commercial pool.

How do I determine the appropriate size and power for my industrial pool vacuum?

Determining the appropriate size and power for your pool vacuum requires consideration of several factors. The size of your pool is one of the primary considerations. A larger pool will require a more powerful vacuum with higher suction capabilities to effectively remove debris. The shape and features of your pool are also important considerations, as pools with complex shapes or features may require a more maneuverable and adaptable pool vacuum.

Another important factor to consider is the type and amount of debris that your pool collects. Pools with heavy debris loads, such as those with trees or other vegetation nearby, require more powerful vacuums to effectively remove debris. The type of debris, such as fine sand or larger leaves, can also impact the type of cleaning vacuum needed.

The location and frequency of pool use should also be taken into account. Pools in high-traffic areas or those used frequently may require more frequent cleaning, which can impact the type and power of vacuum needed.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.