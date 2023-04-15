The Ultimate Guide to Finding the Best Desk Lamp for Your Workspace

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Proper desk lighting is important for creating a comfortable and productive workspace. Whether you work from home or in an office setting, having the right lighting can help reduce eye strain, improve focus, and create a more comfortable atmosphere. A good desk lamp can make all the difference in achieving optimal lighting for your workspace.

The benefits of a good desk lamp are numerous. A well-designed lamp can provide adjustable lighting options that can be tailored to your specific tasks and preferences. It can also help reduce glare on computer screens and improve the overall aesthetic of your workspace.

With so many desk lamp options available on the market, it can be overwhelming to find the best one for your needs. This guide will help you navigate the different types of desk lamps, understand the importance of color temperature, and provide tips for proper desk lighting. Armed with this information, you’ll be able to select the best desk lamp for your lighting needs.

Key Features to Consider When Choosing the Best Desk Lamp

LED bulbs – LED lamps are energy-efficient, long-lasting, and emit minimal heat, making them the ideal choice for desk lamps.

Adjustable arm – An adjustable arm allows you to position the lamp head for optimal lighting, ensuring comfort and reducing eye strain.

Night light – A desk lamp with a built-in night light can be useful when you need a soft, warm light for relaxation or late-night work sessions.

Direct light – Direct light illuminates specific areas without scattering, providing focused lighting for tasks that require precision.

Task lighting – Task lighting is essential for detailed work, such as reading, writing, or design, as it minimizes glare and shadows.

USB port – A handy USB port on your desk lamp allows you to charge your devices without occupying additional wall outlets.

Bright light – Bright light is crucial for tasks that require attention to detail, as it reduces eye strain and improves visibility.

Adjustable desk lamp – An adjustable desk lamp provides the flexibility to change the lamp’s angle, height, and direction for optimal lighting.

Dimmable desk lamp – A dimmable desk lamp allows you to adjust the brightness levels according to your needs, enhancing your overall comfort.

Wireless charging – Desk lamps with wireless charging capabilities offer a convenient way to charge compatible devices without the clutter of cords.

Brightness settings – Multiple brightness settings enable you to choose the ideal light intensity for various tasks and preferences.

Types of Desk Lamps

There are several types of desk lamps, each with its own features. Here are the most common:

LED desk lamp – LED desk lamps are energy-efficient and have a longer lifespan compared to other types of lamps.

Incandescent bulb desk lamp – Incandescent bulb desk lamps provide a warm and cozy ambiance but can consume more energy.

Ambient lighting desk lamp – Ambient lighting desk lamps are designed to provide an overall illumination of a room

Clamp lamp – Clamp lamps are ideal for small workspaces where a desk lamp base may not fit.

Task lamp – Task lamps provide bright, focused lighting for specific tasks like reading or needlework

Rechargeable lamp – Rechargeable lamps are portable and ideal for on-the-go use.

Factors to Consider Before Buying a Desk Lamp

Before you start looking for the best desk lamps, here are a few important factors to consider:

Desk space – Consider the size of your workspace when choosing a desk lamp to ensure it fits comfortably and does not take up too much room.

Lighting temperature – Choose a lighting temperature that is suitable for the type of work you do. Warmer temperatures are better for relaxing, while cooler temperatures are better for focused work.

Light quality – Look for a lamp that provides high-quality lighting with no flicker or glare to reduce eye strain.

Light coverage – Choose a lamp with a wide light coverage that illuminates your entire workspace.

Color temperature – Consider the color temperature of your lamp, with warmer tones providing a cozier atmosphere and cooler tones providing a more energizing ambiance.

Lighting angle – Choose a lamp with an adjustable head or gooseneck arm that allows you to adjust the angle of the light to suit your needs.

Design and style – Consider the design and style of the lamp to ensure it complements your workspace and personal style.

Top Desk Lamps for Every Need

Below are our picks for the best desk lamps available on Amazon. We considered features, price, and customer feedback to help us compile this list of the best desk lamp options for your office.

OttLite Adjustable LED Desk Lamp

Top Pick: Our pick for the best desk lamp is this metal lamp by OttLight. It was designed with the help of Prevention Magazine and has earned the prestigious Good Housekeeping Seal for its high quality and reliability. OttLite’s ClearSun LED technology matches the spectrum of the sun, which can reduce eyestrain by up to 51%.

Pros:

Features a USB port for charging devices

Three brightness settings with a touch-sensitive switch

Three turnkey adjustments on the neck

Color rendering index of 95+, compared to an average of 81 from other lamps

Cons:

No warranty information available

OttLite Adjustable LED Desk Lamp

Buy on Amazon

YOUKOYI LED Desk Lamp with Clamp

Runner Up: The YOUKOYI LED Desk Lamp with Clamp is a modern, eye-caring desk lamp that is perfect for use at home or in the office. With a soft, flexible gooseneck and a 360-degree swivel base, you can easily adjust the lamp to the perfect angle for your needs. The lamp also features a touch control design, allowing you to adjust the 4 color temperatures and 5 brightness levels (2700K-6000K) with a simple touch.

Pros:

Touch control design with 4 color temperatures and 5 brightness levels

Sturdy metal clamp that saves space

Eye-caring light that reduces eye fatigue

Energy-saving LED bulb with long lifespan

Comes with 18-month warranty

Cons:

Some users may prefer a lamp with a stand instead of a clamp

Does not offer wide light coverage

YOUKOYI LED Desk Lamp with Clamp

Buy on Amazon

Lynnoland Set of 2 Dimmable Desk Lamps with 2 USB Ports

Best Value: These fully stepless dimmable desk lamps are perfect for use in offices, and getting a set of 2 means you can either use both or share with a co-worker. With 2 USB ports, you can conveniently charge your electronic devices while enjoying the soft, natural light provided by the included dimmable LED bulbs.

Pros:

Energy-saving LED bulbs included

Dual USB charging ports

Stepless dimming for customizable brightness

Stylish, minimalist design with an industrial look

Rust-resistant construction for durability

60-month warranty for added peace of mind

Cons:

Limited color options

Style may not suit all décor types

Lynnoland Set of 2 Dimmable Desk Lamps with 2 USB Ports

Buy on Amazon

7 additional recommended products

LEPOWER Metal Desk Lamp

The LEPOWER metal desk lamp combines durability and aesthetics with its metal base and lampshade. Featuring an on/off switch on the cord, the LEPOWER Metal Desk Lamp offers quick and easy operation for a well-lit and functional workspace.

The lamp requires a bulb (not included) with an E26 screw base, allowing you to choose the desired bulb type.

Pros:

High-quality metal construction

Stand and clip-on options for versatility

Compatible with various bulb types

Adjustable goose-neck arm for focused lighting

Available in several colors

Cons:

Bulb not included

Clamp may not fit on thicker surfaces

LEPOWER Metal Desk Lamp

Buy on Amazon

Globe Electric Swing Arm Desk Lamp

Globe Electric’s swing arm lamp features a classic design and decorative springs on its body. The lamp’s black finish complements any décor, and the 28-inch height and compact base maintains a minimal footprint. The adjustable, spring-loaded top portion directs light where you need it, while the upper swing arm moves up and down for maximum functionality.

Pros:

Compact size for clutter-free spaces

Compatible with various bulb types

Adjustable, spring-loaded top portion

Convenient on/off rotary switch

Cons:

Bulb not included

Limited styling options

Buy on Amazon

Globe Electric Swing Arm Desk Lamp

Buy on Amazon

Mubarek LED Desk Lamp with USB Port

This 8W desk lamp features three dimmable modes to cater to various lighting needs. Its compact size and USB charging port make it an ideal choice for any workspace. The multifunctional design includes two pen holders, a phone stand, and storage space, helping you organize your desktop efficiently. The USB charging port allows you to charge your phone or power small plug-ins.

Pros:

Three dimmable light modes

USB charging port and phone stand

Pen holders and storage space

Eye-protecting, uniform light

Long-lasting battery life

Cons:

Limited adjustability of lamp’s head

Mubarek LED Desk Lamp with USB Port

Buy on Amazon

Dott Arts LED Desk Lamp

One of the best budget desk lamp options we found was this LED lamp by Dott Arts. Designed to protect your eyes, the lamp provides a soft, stable, and non-flickering light. The surface LED light source design eliminates glare, reduces visual fatigue, and enhances your visual experience. It has over 10,000 positive ratings on Amazon.

Pros:

Touch control with three brightness levels

Foldable and portable design

USB power and AC adapter options

Eye-caring, non-flickering light

Long lifespan and excellent customer support

Cons:

Limited to cool white light color

Dott Arts LED Desk Lamp

Buy on Amazon

Bostitch Rechargeable LED Portable Lamp

The Bostitch Rechargeable Battery LED Desk Lamp is a versatile, portable, and convenient lamp that is perfect for on-the-go use. With a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, you can take it anywhere you need proper lighting. The lamp is USB rechargeable and comes with a 3-inch power cord for your convenience. It features a compact design that flips open for quick use and can easily be folded back up when you need to store it or take it with you.

Pros:

Portable and convenient

Rechargeable battery lasts up to three hours

Three adjustable color temperature modes

Compact and lightweight design

Available in four colors

Cons:

Limited battery life

May not provide sufficient brightness for large spaces

Bostitch Rechargeable LED Portable Lamp

Buy on Amazon

KIAMPON Modern Touch Control Desk Lamp

The modern “S” Curve design of this LED lamp adds a sleek touch to your office while being a functional and versatile piece. The bulb can last for 30000 hours and there are 3 color modes for different lighting situations.

Pros:

Fully stepless dimmable feature with automatic memory function

Adjustable 3 colors – warm, natural, cool white

LED light for eye protection, 9W, 450 lumens

Lightweight but sturdy aluminum and stainless steel body

1-year quality assurance warranty

Cons:

No extra features like wireless charging or adjustable arm

Style may not fit all office décor

KIAMPON Modern Touch Control Desk Lamp

Buy on Amazon

YESLIGHTING Desk Lamp with Wireless Charging Pad

The YesLighting desk lamp is perfect for those looking for more than just a lighting source. With a wireless charging feature for compatible iPhone and Samsung devices, stepless dimmable brightness modes, and three color temperatures, it’s no wonder it has so many positive ratings as one of the best desk lamps. Additionally, the swing arm and swivel head ensure that you can position the light exactly where you need it, and the memory function remembers your last lighting settings.

Pros:

Multi-angle adjustment and touch control

Flicker-free light

3 color temperature settings, each with 5 brightness levels

12-month warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.

Cons:

Much higher price point than many other lamps

Style may not fit all office décor

YESLIGHTING Desk Lamp with Wireless Charging Pad

Buy on Amazon

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How important is the color temperature of a desk lamp?

In an office setting, the color temperature of the lighting can affect the mood, energy levels, and productivity of employees. Studies have shown that cooler light (with a higher color temperature, usually above 5000K) can help employees feel more alert and focused, while warmer light (with a lower color temperature, usually below 3500K) can create a more relaxed and cozy atmosphere.

What is the difference between direct and diffused lighting, and which is better for a desk lamp?

Direct lighting refers to a type of lighting that focuses the light in one direction, illuminating a specific area or object. This type of lighting is often used for task lighting, such as reading or working at a desk. In contrast, diffused lighting refers to a type of lighting that scatters the light in many directions, creating a soft, ambient glow that fills a room.

When it comes to desk lamps, both direct and diffused lighting have their advantages and disadvantages. Direct lighting is ideal for tasks that require precise lighting, such as reading or working on detailed projects. It can also help reduce glare and shadows..

On the other hand, diffused lighting can provide a more comfortable and relaxed atmosphere, which is beneficial for tasks that require extended periods of concentration, such as studying or brainstorming. Diffused lighting can also help reduce harsh shadows and create a more even distribution of light.

Can I use my desk lamp as a bedside lamp?

Yes, you can use a desk lamp as a bedside lamp. However, there are a few things to consider. Desk lamps are typically designed for task lighting and may not provide the ideal lighting for a bedroom. Additionally, the height and style of a desk lamp may not be suitable for a bedside table.

It is important to choose a desk lamp with an adjustable height and a style that complements your bedroom decor. Alternatively, you can consider purchasing a lamp specifically designed for use as a bedside lamp, which typically offers softer, more diffused lighting and a style that is more suitable for a bedroom.

How can I ensure that my desk lamp does not cause glare on my computer screen?

Glare from a desk lamp can be a common issue for people who work on computers. To ensure that your desk lamp does not cause glare on your computer screen, there are a few things you can do.

Firstly, position your desk lamp in a way that the light shines on your work surface rather than directly on your computer screen. You can also adjust the angle of the lamp head or use a lamp with a directional light to help direct the light away from your computer screen.

Another option is to use a desk lamp with a diffuser or a frosted bulb, which can help soften the light and reduce glare. Additionally, you can consider using an anti-glare screen protector for your computer, which can further reduce any glare from your desk lamp.

What is the difference between a desk lamp with an adjustable head and one with a flexible gooseneck?

A desk lamp with an adjustable head allows you to adjust the direction of the light by moving the lampshade up or down, left or right. This type of lamp provides a more limited range of motion compared to a lamp with a flexible gooseneck.

A desk lamp with a flexible gooseneck has a bendable arm that allows you to adjust the direction and angle of the light more freely. This type of lamp provides greater flexibility and range of motion compared to a lamp with an adjustable head.

Tips for Proper Desk Lighting

Proper positioning of desk lamps – Where your desk lamp sits is essential for creating an ideal lighting setup in your workspace. It is recommended to position the lamp in a way that the light shines directly on your work surface rather than on your computer screen.

– Where your desk lamp sits is essential for creating an ideal lighting setup in your workspace. It is recommended to position the lamp in a way that the light shines directly on your work surface rather than on your computer screen. Using multiple lighting sources – Using multiple lighting sources can help reduce eye strain and create a more comfortable atmosphere in your workspace. A combination of overhead lighting, task lighting, and daylight can help create a balanced lighting environment.

– Using multiple lighting sources can help reduce eye strain and create a more comfortable atmosphere in your workspace. A combination of overhead lighting, task lighting, and daylight can help create a balanced lighting environment. Adjusting brightness levels for different tasks – This is important for reducing eye strain and creating a comfortable workspace. It is recommended to use brighter light for tasks that require more concentration, such as reading or writing, and softer light for tasks that require less concentration, such as talking on the phone

– This is important for reducing eye strain and creating a comfortable workspace. It is recommended to use brighter light for tasks that require more concentration, such as reading or writing, and softer light for tasks that require less concentration, such as talking on the phone Incorporating natural light – This can help create a more inviting and comfortable workspace. If possible, position your desk near a window or use sheer curtains to allow daylight to enter your workspace.

This can help create a more inviting and comfortable workspace. If possible, position your desk near a window or use sheer curtains to allow daylight to enter your workspace. Avoiding light interference with computer screens – Position your desk lamp in a way that the light does not shine directly on your computer screen, and consider using an anti-glare screen protector for your computer.

