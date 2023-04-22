Beyonce Plans to Offer Small Business Grants During Upcoming World Tour

World tours provide entertainers with unique opportunities to visit new communities and make a positive impact. Beyonce recently announced her latest tour, which includes a unique spin – small business grants. Read about how Beyonce plans to support entrepreneurs this year, along with other small business grant opportunities below.

BeyGood Foundation Grants

Beyonce plans to offer small business grants during her upcoming Renaissance World Tour. The entertainer’s foundation, BeyGOOD plans to host luncheons for entrepreneurs and students in cities visited along the tour route. As part of these events, entrepreneurs will have the chance to apply for grants, with a total of $1 million available. The tour is scheduled to run from May through September. So more details about these grants and scholarship opportunities for students will be unveiled soon.

California Restaurants Care Resilience Fund

The California Restaurant Foundation is opening applications for its Restaurants Care Resilience Fund. The program uses funds from several local utility providers, including San Diego Gas & Electric, Southern California Gas, and Pacific Gas & Electric. This is the third year for the grant program. And $2.1 million is available. Eligible restaurants across the state can apply for grants of $5,000. To qualify, restaurants must have no more than five locations and less than $3 million in annual revenue. May 7 is the deadline to apply.

St. Paul Center of Economic Inclusion Vanguard Accelerator and Fund

St. Paul’s Center of Economic Inclusion is launching a new round of support for businesses owned by Black, Latina, or Indigenous women. The center’s Vanguard Accelerator and Fund program originally launched last year. And this round includes $400,000 in total funds, which will be distributed in grant increments of $5,000, along with forgivable loans between $25,00 and $250,000. The program uses funds from JP Morgan Chase, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), San Diego-based accelerator operator Founders First CDC, and St. Paul-based real estate firm NEOO Partners. To qualify for funds and the accelerator program, companies must by founded by Black, Indigenous, or Latina women, have at least three full-time employees, and revenue of no more than $3 million over the past three years. Applications are due by May 16.

Cherokee Small Business Grants

Cherokee County, Georgia is offering a second round of funding through its Cherokee Small Business Grant program. The program originally launched earlier this year and was planning to offer a second funding round next year. However, the amount of applications and interest in the program caused the county to allocate additional funds sooner. This round includes $1 million in funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners. The county distributed $500,000 to 35 small businesses during the initial round. April 30 is the deadline to apply for funding.

Bedford Small Business Recovery Grants

Bedford, Indiana recently received an additional $250,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to support small businesses that were negatively impacted by the pandemic. The city is offering grants to small businesses that need support retaining employees in low to moderate-income jobs. Eligible businesses can use funds to support working capital and operations or to support remote work. To qualify, businesses must be located within Bedford and have 100 or fewer employees. The application period closes April 26.

Downriver Riverfront Communities Economic Recovery Implementation Project

Businesses in five Downriver communities in Southeast Michigan may be eligible for grants through the Downriver Riverfront Communities Economic Recovery Implementation Project. The program aims to support businesses facing hardships due to the pandemic or the DTE coal-fired plant closures. The University of Michigan’s Economic Growth Institute is partnering with the Downriver Community Conference’s Economic Development Department to facilitate the program. A total of $150,000 is available to support businesses in Ecorse, River Rouge, Riverview, Trenton and Wyandotte. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $10,000 in matching grant funds. Eligible projects should support the resiliency of the business, which can include everything from marketing campaigns to operational improvements.

