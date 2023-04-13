If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you’re a busy business person looking for a creative outlet and a fun way to keep organized and productive, the 25 bullet journal printables we’ll reveal in this article are the perfect solution. With one simple package, you can easily stay on top of your day-to-day while still indulging in creative tasks. This post will cover what is a bullet journal and go over several options you can print and use today. Let’s dive in!

What is a Bullet Journal and Why Should You Use One?

A bullet journal is a versatile, customizable time and task management tool that consists of bullet journal printables and printable planner pages. It’s been primarily used by college students, teens, and bullet journalists to organize college life, but it can also be an incredibly useful tool for business people looking to juggle their workloads. With bullet journal printables, business people are able to stay organized while still having fun and being creative.

The Benefits of Using Bullet Journaling

With bullet journaling, businesspeople can enjoy the benefits of better organization and productivity. Bullet journals offer easy-to-use printable bullet journal pages that make it simple to track projects, tasks, and to-dos. Some benefits include:

Improved focus: A bullet journal helps you stay focused on what needs to get done each day by providing a visual representation of goals and tasks. More efficient processes: By using a bullet journal, you can set up processes that help you work more efficiently and get more done in less time.



Better collaboration: You can use a bullet journal to keep your team on the same page, making it easier to collaborate effectively and complete projects quickly.

Enhanced problem-solving skills: A bullet journal makes it easier to break down complex problems into manageable chunks, allowing for faster problem-solving.

Increased motivation: Seeing completed tasks listed in a bullet journal provides an instant morale boost as well as motivation for completing future tasks.

Printable Journal Pages and Other Things You Need to Start

There are many places online to find both paid and free bullet journal templates. To start using bullet journal free printables and paid ones to create your own bullet journal, you will need:

A computer or device with a PDF reader to download and view the printable pages.

A printer to print out the journal pages in the desired size (e.g. letter size or A5).

Paper or a notebook to print or glue the journal pages into.

Writing tools such as pens, pencils, brush pens, or markers to fill out the journal pages.

Glue stick or adhesive tape to attach the journal pages to the notebook or paper.

Cute stickers or other decorative elements to add a personal touch to the journal.

Printable bullet journal pages or bullet journal layout templates, which can be found online for free or purchased from various sources.

How to Set up Your Bullet Journal for Success

To set up a successful printable bullet journal, start with a clear idea of your goals and tasks. Use the index page to create a table of contents for easy reference. Create a monthly spread to visualize your goals and tasks for the month. Use a weekly log to break down your tasks and appointments for each week. Include trackers for habits or goals you want to work on, and use symbols to categorize tasks by priority or status. Finally, keeping track of your progress and evaluating your system regularly will help you make adjustments and stay productive.

25 Useful Printables to Help You Get Started

Take your bullet journaling to the next level with this bullet journal collection of 25 printables. From habit trackers to weekly logs, these resources will help you create a successful bullet journal.

1. Bullet Journal Key

This bundle includes 32 printable bullet journal pages covering organization, wellness, mental health, guided journaling, mindfulness, self-care, goals, and life planning. It is a digital download available in PDF format and includes all current and future printable products in the shop. Notifications for new products are also available upon ordering.

2. Bullet Journal Pages Printable

The 2023 bullet journal bundle is a time-saving tool that combines the benefits of a traditional bullet journal with ready-made graphics. It is designed to help individuals organize their dreams, health, fitness, self-care, and finances, and achieve their goals. The bundle includes printable bullet journal printables for download with a handmade aesthetic and a digital bullet journal that can be imported to various notetaking apps.

3. Groovy Daisy Digital Planner

This digital planner is a comprehensive bullet journal printable for 2023, designed to help with life, business, or academic planning on tablets such as iPads. It includes a cover, monthly and weekly layouts with to-do lists and notes, daily planner layouts, budget planning, goal setting, workout routines, a vision board, and a password tracker. All layouts are lined or boxed for easy typing or writing.

4. All-Purpose Printable Bullet Journal Template

This printable planner bundle offers over 1,200 templates, with 12 planners available in different themes and designs, including fitness journals, gratitude journals, and financial planners. The editable PDFs are available in five paper sizes and include extras such as a one-page journal cover, bookmarks, stickers, and washi tapes. This bundle can be useful for daily life planning for both kids and adults.

5. Editable Printable Habit Tracker Wheel

This digital download, which includes 12 editable daily tracking sheets and habit wheel trackers in 2 PDF file types, can be accessed using the completely free Adobe Reader. The templates come in 6 different colors and are easy to customize with Canva, which can also be used for free.

6. Printable Daily Log

This is a boho-themed printable life planner that includes 32 pages for goal tracking, meal planning, and budgeting. The planner can be printed repeatedly and fits in a binder, perfect for busy moms. It includes a year at a glance, weekly and daily trackers, habit, workout, and medical information pages. It’s a digital download available in US letter size.

7. Printable Weekly Spread

This downloadable weekly bullet journal comes in 11 layouts with flexible blank spaces to include notes, to-do lists, goals, etc. The undated templates have a 5mm dotted grid background and can be customized to fit different monthly themes. The 38-page PDF file includes both a Monday and Sunday start calendar template, weekly spreads, a mood tracker, a meal planner, a weather tracker, and a weekly habit tracker.

8. Printable Mood Tracker

This is a monthly mood tracker and journal that can be personalized with your favorite colors and emotions. It is a digital download that includes a printable PDF file and can be printed as many times as you like. It features a candy style with hand design and is for personal use only.

9. Gratitude Tracker

This gratitude log encourages individuals to begin their day with gratitude and take a moment for themselves. It also includes a section to track water intake and a notes section for anything to remember throughout the day.

10. Bullet Journal Habit Tracker Printable

This product is a set of 39 printable pages designed for bullet journaling. It includes various planners, trackers, and pages for notes and doodles, among others. The pages come in different sizes, with margins that can be hole punched for binders and planners.

11. Editable Bujo Set

This pre-made BuJo planner for 2023 is optimized for digital use and designed for young adults who want to minimize the stress of daily tasks. It includes bujo printables in various sizes and is compatible with apps such as XODO and GoodNotes. BuJo is short for bullet journal, a popular method of organizing and tracking daily tasks and goals.

12. Christmas Planner Set

This is a printable Christmas gift planner available for instant download. It includes a shopping list and a budget tracker. The planner is both cute and functional, making it a great tool for keeping track of holiday shopping. It can be printed from home and is a must-have for anyone looking for bullet journal ideas.

13. Printable Bullet Journal Planner

This pre-made student-dotted bullet journal planner, with over 280 pages, features a different theme for each month and can be colored in with the help of planner stickers. It includes useful trackers, contacts, and schedule pages, making it ideal for students. The undated planner can be used for any year and can be uploaded and used in apps such as Goodnotes or Notability.

14. Future Log

The journal provides a calendar layout with space for notes for special dates. It features four months per page and includes Monday and Sunday start versions. Its minimalist design includes grey text and lines. The journal is available as PDF files, which you can download and print in various sizes.

15. Dot Grid Goals Page

Dot grid paper is considered the best for organizing a bullet journal as it provides structure while allowing for flexibility and creativity. This product is a digital notebook suitable for those who love bullet journalling and hand-drawn elements. It features sweet illustrations of stationery items on each page, inspired by Japanese aesthetics and minimalism. It also includes dot grid paper without illustrations and can be downloaded and printed, or used directly as a digital PDF file.

16. Printable Stickers

GoodNotes recommended this digital planner bundle with 1,000,000 customizable planners. The bundle includes productivity, wellness, fitness, nutrition, and finances sections, 60+ templates, 50,000 stickers, and 500 cover designs. Customers can make unlimited planners with the planner builder tool, and the planner features Google and Apple Calendar integration and easy navigation.

17. Water Tracker

Tracking your water intake is crucial for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and the water tracking chart is a great idea to help you do just that. This printable tool provides visual evidence of your daily and monthly water consumption, reminding you of how far you’ve come and motivating you to keep going.

18. Petite Planner

Download this printable planner cards bundle that includes 48 non-editable PDF cards for organization, including a monthly calendar, weekly tracker, and daily planner cards. It also includes bill trackers, goal setting, and meal planning cards, among others. The cards can fit in planner pockets or be used with paper clips or washi tapes.

19. Adorable Weekly Planner

This weekly layout for the classic Happy Planner features a variety of fashion girls with different skin tones and hair colors. The package includes eight high-resolution PDF files without watermarks, free SIL cut files, and PNG and blackout files. Bleed areas are also included. This layout can be added to one’s to-do list.

20. Printable Bulletin Board Borders

These printable bulletin border sets are fun and easy to use, perfect for personalizing classrooms with cute and stylish designs. They can be used in various spaces around the room such as bulletin boards, walls, doors, and desks. The set includes a PDF file with 20 different border options and straight and scalloped edges which can be assembled easily and used year after year.

21. Bullet Journal Stickers Printable

The Super Bundle is a digital planner journal sticker pack for IOS devices, exclusively for Goodnotes. It includes 420 pre-cropped PNG pages spread across 7 sticker books, but doesn’t include individual PNG or PDF formats. The package comprises a cover page and a download link file with easy access to the purchased sticker books.

22. Bullet Journal Book Tracker Printable

Download the Reading Journal printable, an instant PDF file with 18 pages of customizable trackers to keep track of your reading progress. The printable is US letter-sized, and you can add your own titles with stamps, hand lettering, or stencils. The trackers include a bookshelf, book club review, book bingo, monthly review, and more.

23. Bullet Journal Budget Tracker Printable

The Ultimate Budget Planner Kit is a set of 90 pages of budget planning worksheets for personal and family finances. It includes templates for budgets, expense and income tracking, savings, bill tracking, goals, debt payoff, planners, and note-taking. It’s a lifetime resource, printer-friendly, and helps save money on ink.

24. Monthly Bill Tracker

The digital payment tracker is a convenient solution to keep track of bills, installments, and payments. It allows users to record payment information, such as the name of the bill, last payment date, and amount, for 12 months. The tracker helps users manage their budget by providing a clear and useful interface. It’s a one-page PDF file that assists in achieving savings goals by keeping a spending log.

25. Monthly Logs

The Monthly Budget Spreadsheet printable for Google Sheets helps users track their finances, with all calculations done automatically. The template comes with step-by-step instructions, a dashboard, charts, and graphs, as well as a transactions tracker categorized by shopping, food, utilities, groceries, and more. It doesn’t include monthly cover pages but customization options are available upon request.