21 Business Owner Titles: Which One is Right for You?

Choosing the right business title is crucial for any small business owner as it not only reflects your role in the company but also affects how others perceive you and your business. To help you find the perfect job title that accurately represents your role, we’ve put together 21 small business owner title options. Let’s dive in!

What is a Business Owner Title?

A business owner title is the official designation given to a person who owns a business. Business position titles reflect their role and responsibilities within the organization and communicate their position to others. A title can range from the standard CEO (chief executive officer) to a more creative business owner title.

Why Choosing the Right Job Title is Essential for Small Business Owners

Selecting appropriate job titles is a vital decision for small business owners. It can affect their company’s image and how they interact with customers, business partners, and employees.

Business Structure

The job title should reflect the business’s structure and the owner’s role in it. An LLC or sole proprietor may choose a different title than a CEO of a corporation.

Business Strategy

The job title can align with the business’s growth and expansion plans. A visionary CEO may prefer a more strategic title, while a hands-on owner may choose a more operational title.

Limited Liability Companies

The job title of an LLC owner can vary, depending on how the company is managed. Members of an LLC can choose to be managers, members, or both.

Ensuring The Business Title Aligns with The Company’s Goals

The job title should reflect the company’s mission and values. For example, a social entrepreneur may prefer a title that highlights their commitment to social or environmental impact.

Day-to-Day Operations

The job title should accurately reflect the owner’s role in the day-to-day operations of the business. A hands-on owner may choose a more operational title such as chief operating officer, while a delegator may opt for a more strategic title.

21 Titles for Small Business Owners

When starting a small business, choosing the right title can help establish authority and credibility. Here are 21 common titles for small business owners:

1. CEO Title

The CEO is the highest-ranking executive in a company and is responsible for making major corporate decisions. It’s the most common title in the business world.

2. Managing Director

The managing director title represents someone who is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of a company and ensuring its overall success.

3. Chief Financial Officer

The CFO is responsible for managing a company’s finances, including financial planning, record-keeping, and financial reporting.

4. Chief Operating Officer

The c level title COO is one of the common business owner titles, responsible for overseeing daily operations, finances, and staff training.

5. Managing Partner

A managing partner is responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of a partnership, including overseeing finances and setting strategic direction.

6. Technical Director

A technical director oversees the technical operations of a company, including research and development, engineering, and IT.

7. Creative Director

A creative director is responsible for overseeing the creative direction and output of a company, including branding, design, and marketing.

8. Director of Operations

The director of operations is responsible for managing a company’s daily operations, including production, logistics, and customer service.

9. Chief Marketing Officer

The CMO is responsible for managing a company’s marketing efforts, including advertising, public relations, and market research.

10. Chief Technology Officer

The CTO is responsible for overseeing a company’s technology strategy and implementing new technologies to improve operations.

11. Founder

The founder title represents the person who started the company and is often involved in setting its overall direction and strategy.

12. Owner

The owner is the person or entity that has legal control over a company and is responsible for its overall success.

13. Principal

A principal is a senior executive in a company who is responsible for managing a specific business unit or function.

14. Proprietor

A proprietor is the sole owner of a small business and is responsible for managing all aspects of the business.

15. President

The president is the highest-ranking executive in a company after the CEO and is responsible for managing day-to-day operations.

16. Vice President

A vice president is a senior executive in a company who is responsible for managing a specific business unit or function.

17. General Manager

A general manager is responsible for managing a company’s overall business operations and is often responsible for implementing strategic goals.

18. Business Development Manager

A business development manager is responsible for identifying and pursuing new business opportunities for a company.

19. Human Resources Manager

The human resources manager is responsible for managing a company’s workforce, including recruiting, hiring, and employee relations.

20. Sales Manager

A sales manager is responsible for managing a company’s sales team and developing strategies to increase sales revenue.

21. Project Manager

A project manager is responsible for overseeing the planning, execution, and delivery of specific projects within a company.

The Bottom Line

Choosing the right business owner title is an important decision that can impact your company’s success. By understanding the different options available when researching how to start a business and considering your own skills and preferences, you can select the title that best aligns with your goals and responsibilities. Remember that starting a business requires much more than just picking a title, so be sure to also brush up on important meeting tips and other aspects of entrepreneurship to set yourself up for success.

Business Owner Title FAQs

Does a Business Owner Need to Have a Title?

A business owner does not necessarily need to have a formal title, but having one can help establish authority and credibility. Common titles for business owners include CEO, founder, president, or owner.

What is a Good Title For a Business Owner?

A good title for a business owner depends on the industry and size of the company. CEO, founder, president, and owner are common titles. Other options include managing director, principal, or proprietor.

What is The Best Title for Owner of an LLC?

The best title for the owner of an LLC is often “owner” or “member.” Other options include managing members or the CEO, depending on the size and structure of the company.

Should My Business Title be Owner or CEO?

Whether a business title should be owner or CEO depends on the size and structure of the company. If there are multiple owners, CEO may be a more appropriate title. Otherwise, owner is a common and simple title.

What Small Business Owner Titles are The Best?

Small business owner titles vary depending on the size and structure of the company. Depending on the business, titles include everything from CMO to CEO. Some business owners may even choose between titles like CEO or entrepreneur. As the company grows, titles like president or managing director may be added.

Should I Put Owner or CEO on a Business Card?

The title on a business card should accurately reflect the person’s role in the company. Owner is appropriate for a sole proprietorship or small business, while CEO may be more suitable for a larger company with multiple executives.